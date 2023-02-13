Goga Bitadze signs with Orlando

Khobi Price: NEWS: The Orlando Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say they have signed former Pacers first-round pick Goga Bitadze.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:13 PM
The Magic say they have signed former Pacers first-round pick Goga Bitadze.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have signed free agent Goga Bitadze, the team announced. He was waived by the Pacers last week.
Bitadze, the 18th pick in 2019, is averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21 games this season. He has appeared in 170 career games. – 7:11 PM
The Magic have signed free agent Goga Bitadze, the team announced. He was waived by the Pacers last week.
Bitadze, the 18th pick in 2019, is averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21 games this season. He has appeared in 170 career games. – 7:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEWS: The Orlando Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. – 7:07 PM
NEWS: The Orlando Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. – 7:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. – 7:06 PM
The Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. – 7:06 PM
More on this storyline
Scott Agness: Bitadze continued working out in Indy the last couple of days and the Magic expressed interest. Once they had a free roster spot after waiving Terrence Ross, Bitadze was added. The fresh start he was looking for. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 13, 2023
Scott Agness: The deal is not yet finalized, but Goga Bitadze and Terry Taylor will be waived by the Pacers. More context on the trade to come on @FieldhouseFiles. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 9, 2023
Mark Deeks: NON-NCAA PLAYERS TAKEN IN THE 2019 NBA DRAFT: Sekou Doumbouya (#15) Goga Bitadze (#18) Luka Samanic (#19) Didi Louzada (#35) Deivydas Sirvydis (#37) Alen Smailagic (#39) Vanja Marinkovic (#60) NON-NCAA PLAYERS TAKEN IN THE 2019 NBA DRAFT WHO ARE ACTUALLY STILL IN THE NBA: … -via Twitter @MarkDeeksNBA / February 9, 2023