Goga Bitadze signs with Orlando

Goga Bitadze signs with Orlando

Main Rumors

Goga Bitadze signs with Orlando

February 13, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say they have signed former Pacers first-round pick Goga Bitadze.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com7:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have signed free agent Goga Bitadze, the team announced. He was waived by the Pacers last week.
Bitadze, the 18th pick in 2019, is averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21 games this season. He has appeared in 170 career games. – 7:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze has signed with the Orlando Magic. – 7:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEWS: The Orlando Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. – 7:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. – 7:06 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
It’s 5pm, which means that barring an unreported claim, James Johnson, Goga Bitadze, and Terry Taylor are free agents. They can sign with any team, including the Pacers. The Pacers have interest in bringing Johnson back. – 5:01 PM

More on this storyline

Scott Agness: Bitadze continued working out in Indy the last couple of days and the Magic expressed interest. Once they had a free roster spot after waiving Terrence Ross, Bitadze was added. The fresh start he was looking for. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 13, 2023
Scott Agness: The deal is not yet finalized, but Goga Bitadze and Terry Taylor will be waived by the Pacers. More context on the trade to come on @FieldhouseFiles. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 9, 2023
Mark Deeks: NON-NCAA PLAYERS TAKEN IN THE 2019 NBA DRAFT: Sekou Doumbouya (#15) Goga Bitadze (#18) Luka Samanic (#19) Didi Louzada (#35) Deivydas Sirvydis (#37) Alen Smailagic (#39) Vanja Marinkovic (#60) NON-NCAA PLAYERS TAKEN IN THE 2019 NBA DRAFT WHO ARE ACTUALLY STILL IN THE NBA: … -via Twitter @MarkDeeksNBA / February 9, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home