Hawks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (29-28) play against the Charlotte Hornets (15-43) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Saddiq Bey is starting for the injured John Collins.
Mark Williams has taken over at C since Mason Plumlee’s trade.
Trae complimented Williams’ effectiveness trapping in the last Birds v. Bees. pic.twitter.com/bt2iq2bC5R – 6:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Saddiq Bey pregame @ the Hornets. He’ll make his debut tonight in the starting five with John Collins out. pic.twitter.com/M2gSmCJiI3 – 6:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
