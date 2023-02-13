Hawks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $5,166,769 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,380,312 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: WZGC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!