Heat expected to inquire about Russell Westbrook if he becomes available

Asked if he’s content with the circumstances, Derrick Rose responded cheerfully, “Yeah, I mean, why? I’m looking mad on the bench or something? If I was mad or something I wouldn’t be able to hide it. So, I would just say I’m the same.” Still, a source close to the situation wouldn’t totally dismiss a buyout after the dust settled on the new rosters after a crazy trade deadline. It figures to be a very crowded buyout market — especially for point guards — which theoretically diminishes Rose’s chances of finding another team. Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverly and Reggie Jackson are all expected to agree to buyouts, if they haven’t already, with their respective teams. -via New York Daily News / February 12, 2023