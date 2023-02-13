Heat expected to inquire about Russell Westbrook if he becomes available

The Heat has had internal discussions about Russell Westbrook, 34, and is expected to inquire if he becomes available. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Heat and Chicago Bulls have interest, but Westbrook isn’t certain that he will seek a buyout from Utah, which is willing to give him one.
Source: Miami Herald
Source: Miami Herald
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
For the 2nd straight season, injuries have thrust Ayo Dosunmu into starting. He believes he has grown as a point guard.
So how does Dosunmu take the Bulls’ potential pursuit of veteran PGs like Russell Westbrook or Patrick Beverley?
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:26 PM
For the 2nd straight season, injuries have thrust Ayo Dosunmu into starting. He believes he has grown as a point guard.
So how does Dosunmu take the Bulls’ potential pursuit of veteran PGs like Russell Westbrook or Patrick Beverley?
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:26 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
On the end of the Russell Westbrook Era for the Lakers, and the difficulty of squaring how poorly Russ played and fit in LA with the kind of person and teammate he works hard to be: ocregister.com/2023/02/13/ana… – 11:50 AM
On the end of the Russell Westbrook Era for the Lakers, and the difficulty of squaring how poorly Russ played and fit in LA with the kind of person and teammate he works hard to be: ocregister.com/2023/02/13/ana… – 11:50 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Russell Westbrook on the Bulls isn’t the worst idea.
Hear me out. ⤵️
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4189525/2023/0… – 9:30 AM
Russell Westbrook on the Bulls isn’t the worst idea.
Hear me out. ⤵️
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4189525/2023/0… – 9:30 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Russell Westbrook remains out tomorrow for the @utahjazz against the @pacers.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 5:01 PM
Russell Westbrook remains out tomorrow for the @utahjazz against the @pacers.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 5:01 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
De’Aaron Fox is averaging 5.5 points in clutch time this season.
Only 2 players have averaged more clutch time points in a season over the last 25 years (min. 20 games):
2016-17 Russell Westbrook (6.2)
2006-07 Dwyane Wade (6.0) – 9:42 AM
De’Aaron Fox is averaging 5.5 points in clutch time this season.
Only 2 players have averaged more clutch time points in a season over the last 25 years (min. 20 games):
2016-17 Russell Westbrook (6.2)
2006-07 Dwyane Wade (6.0) – 9:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook has finally ceded his position as the Caesar’s favorite for Sixth Man of the Year.
It was a hell of a run for those of us who like money, but sadly you can no longer get plus-money on Malcolm Brogdon, and Norman Powell’s value has dropped significantly as well. pic.twitter.com/RsWIwALGqy – 11:48 PM
Russell Westbrook has finally ceded his position as the Caesar’s favorite for Sixth Man of the Year.
It was a hell of a run for those of us who like money, but sadly you can no longer get plus-money on Malcolm Brogdon, and Norman Powell’s value has dropped significantly as well. pic.twitter.com/RsWIwALGqy – 11:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen couldn’t buy a bucket tonight if he had Russell Westbrook’s salary — 3p on 1-7 overall, 0-5 from 3, 1-2 FTs. – 8:23 PM
Lauri Markkanen couldn’t buy a bucket tonight if he had Russell Westbrook’s salary — 3p on 1-7 overall, 0-5 from 3, 1-2 FTs. – 8:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen couldn’t buy a bucket tonight if he had Russell Westbrook’s salary — 2p on 1-7 overall, 0-5 from 3. – 8:22 PM
Lauri Markkanen couldn’t buy a bucket tonight if he had Russell Westbrook’s salary — 2p on 1-7 overall, 0-5 from 3. – 8:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/11/whi… – 7:34 PM
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/11/whi… – 7:34 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Derrick Rose not going to gripe for a buyout. (I wouldn’t rule it out after the dust settles but there’s a lot of guard competition with Westbrook, Wall, Beverly and Reggie Jackson in the buyout market) nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:46 PM
Derrick Rose not going to gripe for a buyout. (I wouldn’t rule it out after the dust settles but there’s a lot of guard competition with Westbrook, Wall, Beverly and Reggie Jackson in the buyout market) nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Should the Chicago Bulls pursue Russell Westbrook if he becomes available on the buyout market? chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:37 PM
Should the Chicago Bulls pursue Russell Westbrook if he becomes available on the buyout market? chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:37 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, Russell Westbrook recorded his 10th straight triple-double, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history.
Westbrook’s streak was eventually snapped at 11 games.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:21 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, Russell Westbrook recorded his 10th straight triple-double, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history.
Westbrook’s streak was eventually snapped at 11 games.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
I’m all for #Bulls adding Westbrook. Their biggest problem is they don’t compete hard enough and that’s one thing Russ brings.
If it doesn’t work, who cares? There’s 26 games left after tonight and they’re in 9th place.
dailyherald.com/sports/2023021… – 2:24 PM
I’m all for #Bulls adding Westbrook. Their biggest problem is they don’t compete hard enough and that’s one thing Russ brings.
If it doesn’t work, who cares? There’s 26 games left after tonight and they’re in 9th place.
dailyherald.com/sports/2023021… – 2:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook:
“I think it’s really unfair to put the last year and a half, or whatever period of time that is, on one player. I think the whole roster has to come together and fit.” – 1:52 PM
Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook:
“I think it’s really unfair to put the last year and a half, or whatever period of time that is, on one player. I think the whole roster has to come together and fit.” – 1:52 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook:
“Our aspirations when we did the Westbrook trade was it would lead to a championship, a contending team. We didn’t meet that goal. So, you have to then look to pivot if something is not working to correct it.” – 1:51 PM
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook:
“Our aspirations when we did the Westbrook trade was it would lead to a championship, a contending team. We didn’t meet that goal. So, you have to then look to pivot if something is not working to correct it.” – 1:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz say Jordan Clarkson is questionable tonight vs NYK due to his non-COVID illness.
Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Jones are with the team and expected to be available. Russell Westbrook is not with the team. – 1:14 PM
Jazz say Jordan Clarkson is questionable tonight vs NYK due to his non-COVID illness.
Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Jones are with the team and expected to be available. Russell Westbrook is not with the team. – 1:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook’s struggles in LA: “It’s really unfair to put the last year and a half about one player. The whole roster has to come together and fit. Some things with sports sometimes that if things aren’t working, you have to fix them.” – 1:08 PM
Lakers’ Rob Pelinka on Russell Westbrook’s struggles in LA: “It’s really unfair to put the last year and a half about one player. The whole roster has to come together and fit. Some things with sports sometimes that if things aren’t working, you have to fix them.” – 1:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Very strong comments by Paul George + Marcus Morris on why they want Russell Westbrook and how he’d fit Clips better than Lakers.
Morris: “We need the personality…you can’t kill a wounded dog. Give him an opportunity to come back, it could be dangerous” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:18 PM
Very strong comments by Paul George + Marcus Morris on why they want Russell Westbrook and how he’d fit Clips better than Lakers.
Morris: “We need the personality…you can’t kill a wounded dog. Give him an opportunity to come back, it could be dangerous” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George wants Clippers to sign Russell Westbrook if veteran point guard is bought out: ‘We’re all for it’
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 11:59 AM
Paul George wants Clippers to sign Russell Westbrook if veteran point guard is bought out: ‘We’re all for it’
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 11:59 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: Think he’d help a couple other places, but not a fan of the Westbrook fit with Clippers theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 11:53 AM
ICYMI: Think he’d help a couple other places, but not a fan of the Westbrook fit with Clippers theathletic.com/4177828/2023/0… – 11:53 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
PG3 would like to see Russell Westbrook in a Clippers uniform. pic.twitter.com/nBCcl5Ckt5 – 11:01 AM
PG3 would like to see Russell Westbrook in a Clippers uniform. pic.twitter.com/nBCcl5Ckt5 – 11:01 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Lots of reaction, notes, takeaways from Heat win against Houston, including backstory on Jimmy’s winning dunk. And Heat updates on Westbrook (with a Clipper star now lobbying him) and Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:02 AM
From PM: Lots of reaction, notes, takeaways from Heat win against Houston, including backstory on Jimmy’s winning dunk. And Heat updates on Westbrook (with a Clipper star now lobbying him) and Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:02 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. know what Clips need with open roster spot — Russell Westbrook if bought out. Morris: “We need the personality…I think that you can’t kill a wounded dog. You give him an opportunity to come back, it could be dangerous” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:45 AM
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. know what Clips need with open roster spot — Russell Westbrook if bought out. Morris: “We need the personality…I think that you can’t kill a wounded dog. You give him an opportunity to come back, it could be dangerous” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:45 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Despite Paul George publicly campaigning for Russell Westbrook to join the Clippers assuming Jazz waive him, I’d be surprised if the Clippers sign Russ. Clippers are more interested in having two-way guards than a traditional PG – 3:23 AM
Despite Paul George publicly campaigning for Russell Westbrook to join the Clippers assuming Jazz waive him, I’d be surprised if the Clippers sign Russ. Clippers are more interested in having two-way guards than a traditional PG – 3:23 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Paul George wants Russell Westbrook to see this news story. (Or at least the part that quotes him.)
theathletic.com/4183690/2023/0… – 3:04 AM
📰 @TheAthletic
Paul George wants Russell Westbrook to see this news story. (Or at least the part that quotes him.)
theathletic.com/4183690/2023/0… – 3:04 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. went out of their way to campaign for Clips to add Russell Westbrook should he be bought out. They believe he would fit in and both said the Clippers can use a point guard. They also believe Russ took more blame than he should have with Lakers. – 1:56 AM
Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. went out of their way to campaign for Clips to add Russell Westbrook should he be bought out. They believe he would fit in and both said the Clippers can use a point guard. They also believe Russ took more blame than he should have with Lakers. – 1:56 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. also said postgame he would like to see the Clippers add a traditional point guard and named Russell Westbrook. He said a lot more about his reasoning why, but a snippet of his comments: “We would accept him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/ZAKakmRSsh – 1:53 AM
Marcus Morris Sr. also said postgame he would like to see the Clippers add a traditional point guard and named Russell Westbrook. He said a lot more about his reasoning why, but a snippet of his comments: “We would accept him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/ZAKakmRSsh – 1:53 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I just think we in particular, we got enough shooting to surround Russ where Russ can be Russ.” pic.twitter.com/n51A80cWDh – 1:49 AM
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I just think we in particular, we got enough shooting to surround Russ where Russ can be Russ.” pic.twitter.com/n51A80cWDh – 1:49 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Paul George what Kawhi Leonard thinks about Russell Westbrook.
“He likes him. But you got to talk to ‘whi for his answer.”
Then tags again… “hopefully Russ sees this!” pic.twitter.com/KDvQ7g234o – 1:39 AM
Asked Paul George what Kawhi Leonard thinks about Russell Westbrook.
“He likes him. But you got to talk to ‘whi for his answer.”
Then tags again… “hopefully Russ sees this!” pic.twitter.com/KDvQ7g234o – 1:39 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
PG is sticking with his idea to bring Westbrook to the Clippers. He thinks he would fit in well – 1:14 AM
PG is sticking with his idea to bring Westbrook to the Clippers. He thinks he would fit in well – 1:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I think he’d come in and mesh.”
Confirms that he has reached out to him. – 1:09 AM
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I think he’d come in and mesh.”
Confirms that he has reached out to him. – 1:09 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George: “If there’s somebody out there… RUSSELL…”
That was a subliminal comment. But he just openly campaigned for Russell Westbrook. – 1:08 AM
Paul George: “If there’s somebody out there… RUSSELL…”
That was a subliminal comment. But he just openly campaigned for Russell Westbrook. – 1:08 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Thunder players with 5 or more 40-point games in a season:
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook
Paul George
And now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/xrAQUm35Ko – 12:21 AM
Thunder players with 5 or more 40-point games in a season:
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook
Paul George
And now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/xrAQUm35Ko – 12:21 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lots of postgame reaction, takeaways and nuggets from Heat’s win against Houston, including the backstory on the game-winning dunk (assist to Chris Quinn). And updates on Westbrook, Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:47 PM
Lots of postgame reaction, takeaways and nuggets from Heat’s win against Houston, including the backstory on the game-winning dunk (assist to Chris Quinn). And updates on Westbrook, Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:47 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat beats Rockets on Butler dunk at the end: Details, takeaways. And updates on Westbrook, Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:38 PM
NEW: Heat beats Rockets on Butler dunk at the end: Details, takeaways. And updates on Westbrook, Beverley: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Lowry out indefinitely, Heat has, in fact, been internally discussing Russell Westbrook, per someone briefed on situation. There is some Heat interest. Woj mentioned Bulls and Heat among likely suitors if bought out but said he’s going to take time to decide on Utah buyout. – 7:59 PM
With Lowry out indefinitely, Heat has, in fact, been internally discussing Russell Westbrook, per someone briefed on situation. There is some Heat interest. Woj mentioned Bulls and Heat among likely suitors if bought out but said he’s going to take time to decide on Utah buyout. – 7:59 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Bucks ownership news, four-team deal in jeopardy, Russell Westbrook news… Friday after the deadline is supposed to be the slow day, isn’t it? – 7:53 PM
Bucks ownership news, four-team deal in jeopardy, Russell Westbrook news… Friday after the deadline is supposed to be the slow day, isn’t it? – 7:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz and Russell Westbrook have met. There are multiple options on the table. Here’s what it means. Please read, here – theathletic.com/4180647/2023/0… – 7:43 PM
The Utah Jazz and Russell Westbrook have met. There are multiple options on the table. Here’s what it means. Please read, here – theathletic.com/4180647/2023/0… – 7:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I would absolutely love to watch Russell Westbrook on this Jazz team. I would love for him to break the triple-double drought. I would love to see what he thinks of some of the young players.
I’m sure there are fans that think that. I’m also pretty sure he’s never coming. – 7:13 PM
I would absolutely love to watch Russell Westbrook on this Jazz team. I would love for him to break the triple-double drought. I would love to see what he thinks of some of the young players.
I’m sure there are fans that think that. I’m also pretty sure he’s never coming. – 7:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 6:35 PM
Russell Westbrook buyout rumors: Bulls a ‘frontrunner’ to sign former MVP; Heat a top option as well
cbssports.com/nba/news/russe… – 6:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik explains the team’s trade, noting that Russell Westbrook playing in Utah hasn’t been ruled out, and adding that the latest draft pick acquired will help position the team to trade for any future superstar that comes on the market. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:14 PM
Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik explains the team’s trade, noting that Russell Westbrook playing in Utah hasn’t been ruled out, and adding that the latest draft pick acquired will help position the team to trade for any future superstar that comes on the market. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:14 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan last night said he knows he sounds “like a broken record” when talking about playing with lack of urgency and not meeting a standard of play. The lack of urgency alone would be a reason the Bulls would be interested in Russell Westbrook if he hits buyout market. – 4:44 PM
Billy Donovan last night said he knows he sounds “like a broken record” when talking about playing with lack of urgency and not meeting a standard of play. The lack of urgency alone would be a reason the Bulls would be interested in Russell Westbrook if he hits buyout market. – 4:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I still anticipate Westbrook finds it best to agree to a buyout — there are obvious teams out there (CHI/LAC) that want him as a big-role playing PG.
But Jazz are basically saying they’re operating in those buyout negotiations from position of strength — don’t need to move him. – 4:42 PM
I still anticipate Westbrook finds it best to agree to a buyout — there are obvious teams out there (CHI/LAC) that want him as a big-role playing PG.
But Jazz are basically saying they’re operating in those buyout negotiations from position of strength — don’t need to move him. – 4:42 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
To add to the Russell Westbrook reporting:
Zanik says they’ve been honest with Westbrook and agent Jeff Schwartz about where the Jazz are as an organization.
To me, that reads as “we will prioritize youth development over Westbrook minutes.” – 4:39 PM
To add to the Russell Westbrook reporting:
Zanik says they’ve been honest with Westbrook and agent Jeff Schwartz about where the Jazz are as an organization.
To me, that reads as “we will prioritize youth development over Westbrook minutes.” – 4:39 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Justin Zanik said that the Jazz and Westbrook are open to all possibilities and that includes him playing in Utah.
I understand that’s what JZ said publicly and that’s the Jazz’s line right now.
I absolutely do not believe that RW will play for the Jazz. – 4:14 PM
Justin Zanik said that the Jazz and Westbrook are open to all possibilities and that includes him playing in Utah.
I understand that’s what JZ said publicly and that’s the Jazz’s line right now.
I absolutely do not believe that RW will play for the Jazz. – 4:14 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:02 PM
The @Utah Jazz are working with Russell Westbrook and his agent on several possibilities with the team.
Jazz say he’s open to different roles. The team’s plan is to give him time to sort the situation out.
Says Westbrook is open to being here.
#takenote | @kslsports – 4:02 PM
More on this storyline
By nature, however, grenades come most frequently from the team’s stars, given that those players bear the biggest responsibility to generate looks. A list compiled by ESPN Stats & Information research of the players who have tossed the most grenades over the past decade, using passes for heavily contested shots in the last two seconds of shots as the definition, is led by five future Hall of Famers: Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, James Harden and LeBron James. -via ESPN / February 13, 2023
Chris Haynes: Let’s talk about Russell Westbrook real quick. I was told Billy Donovan with the Bulls, his message has been relayed to Russ, that Chicago should be the place for him. So I don’t know. I don’t know if they’ve talked extensively. I don’t know if it was a text. But I was told his message has been relayed to Russ, that Chicago should be the place. -via Apple Podcasts / February 13, 2023
Asked if he’s content with the circumstances, Derrick Rose responded cheerfully, “Yeah, I mean, why? I’m looking mad on the bench or something? If I was mad or something I wouldn’t be able to hide it. So, I would just say I’m the same.” Still, a source close to the situation wouldn’t totally dismiss a buyout after the dust settled on the new rosters after a crazy trade deadline. It figures to be a very crowded buyout market — especially for point guards — which theoretically diminishes Rose’s chances of finding another team. Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Patrick Beverly and Reggie Jackson are all expected to agree to buyouts, if they haven’t already, with their respective teams. -via New York Daily News / February 12, 2023