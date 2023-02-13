Jayson Tatum unlikely to play against Bucks due to illness

Bobby Manning: #Celtics list another loaded injury report before #Bucks game tomorrow. Tatum doubtful with a non-COVID illness. Stevens said last week he had really been battling it. Grant (elbow swelling) and Rob (ankle) are questionable. Brown, Smart remain out. Brogdon probable (achilles).
Lengthy Celtics injury report ahead of their game against the Bucks tomorrow. Jayson Tatum is doubtful with a non-COVID illness, which means he’s def feeling it considering how much he wants to play. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are also out. More here: masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:44 PM
Might need Twitter blue to squeeze the 7-man Celtics injury report into one tweet.
OUT:
– Brown (face)
– Smart (ankle)
– Gallo (you know)
DOUBTFUL:
– Tatum (illness)
QUESTIONABLE:
– Grant (R elbow swelling)
– Rob (L ankle soreness)
PROBABLE:
– Brogdon (R Achilles soreness) – 5:40 PM
Long Celtics injury report for Milwaukee…
Marcus Smart/Jaylen Brown- OUT
Jayson Tatum: Doubtful (non covid illness)
Grant Williams: Questionable (elbow swelling)
Rob Williams: Questionable (ankle)
Malcolm Brogdon: Probable (achilles) – 5:37 PM
#Celtics list another loaded injury report before #Bucks game tomorrow.
Tatum doubtful with a non-COVID illness. Stevens said last week he had really been battling it. Grant (elbow swelling) and Rob (ankle) are questionable. Brown, Smart remain out. Brogdon probable (achilles). – 5:34 PM
Feb. 12 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.3
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.42
6. Damian Lillard: 14.4
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.1
8. LeBron James: 13.5
9. Anthony Davis: 13.0
10. Stephen Curry: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/hqbALkont4 – 11:48 AM
#Hornets Insider: Mark Williams’ growing pains.
Spoke exclusively with Nikola Jokić and Williams about the rookie center’s first two starts, and also got Jayson Tatum’s thoughts on Charlotte’s big man and his new opportunity.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 9:59 AM
The Grizzlies fall to the Boston Celtics 119-109 on a day where Boston didn’t have Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart or a typical Jayson Tatum night (credit to Dillon Brooks). Ultimately, Steven Adams is missed a lot right now. Memphis doesn’t get beat on the glass often like today. – 4:30 PM
#Celtics beat #Grizzlies 119-109 after trailing 87-85 early in 4Q. White 23, Hauser 20, Horford 16, Tatum 16, Pritchard 12, RWilliams 10 (16 rebs), GWilliams 10; Morant 25, Bane 18, J Jackson Jr. 15, Clarke 14, Brooks 11. – 4:27 PM
In February –
Tatum 41.3% 3PT
White 50%
Brogdon 50%
Hauser 53.6%
Grant 36.8%
Horford 35.7%
Griffin 54.5% – 4:13 PM
Timeout #Grizzlies after a GWilliams uncontested dunk. BOS 96, MEM 91 with 6:52 left. Tatum, Horford, Morant and Brooks will check in after the timeout. – 4:00 PM
Solid non-Tatum stretch to start the fourth, as the Celtics add 4 points to the lead while he’s on the bench. Coming back in now. – 4:00 PM
#Celtics playing big into the bench unit. Tatum-Pritchard-Grant-Muscala-Kornet. Grab a pair of OREB immediately. – 3:46 PM
Tatum has been so dang good on defense this year pic.twitter.com/LlYAaEZjEy – 3:45 PM
Tatum slow to get back after his first two misses of the 3Q. Gives up a 3 to Jackson on the second. – 3:26 PM
Bigger draft day disaster?
— #Bears trading up, then taking Mitch over Mahomes
— Sixers trading up and taking Fultz over Tatum – 3:08 PM
Very impressive first half from Boston, which shot 52.5 percent – including 12-24 from 3 – and leads 61-48 at the break despite missing Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 13; no Grizzly was in double-figures, as Memphis shot 41 percent. – 3:07 PM
That was only Muscala’s 24th shot attempt at the rim this year. He had hit 16/23 FG there before misplacing that beautiful Tatum pass trying to go reverse. – 2:53 PM
Tatum sends away Morant’s layup attempt. He now has blocks in 7 of his last 8 games. – 2:18 PM
Grizzlies at Celtics – TD Garden – February 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Hauser, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Memphis – Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown, Gallinari Memphis: Adams pic.twitter.com/hPcyqrneVu – 1:34 PM
Jaylen Brown found out in the locker room today that Jayson Tatum said he’d buy Jaylen a car after an elbow to the face. Jaylen wasn’t entirely convinced tho and his reaction was pretty funny.
Jaylen Brown is happy to find out Jayson Tatum promised him a car for the elbow to his face; won’t count out playing in All Star Game. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/7vpgK11Y6b – 1:18 PM
He did light up when he was told Jayson Tatum said he’s buying him a car. He called over to Tatum in the locker room to ask if it was true. Tatum tapped on his chest… And Jaylen said “he’s lying. When he taps on his chest like that he’s lying for sure” – 1:07 PM
Cool gift for a young Tatum fan pic.twitter.com/zBOZh6b261 – 1:05 PM
Jaylen Brown: “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to keep me out.” – 1:04 PM
Jaylen Brown said he isn’t sure if he can play in the All-Star Game, but that he’s glad he isn’t going to miss a long time. “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to take me out.” – 1:04 PM
Luke Kennard is making his Grizzlies debut as the Grizzlies and Celtics play on ABC. Boston’s defense is one of the most versatile in the game. Dillon Brooks will draw the Jayson Tatum assignment. This should be a fun matchup.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:58 PM
Jayson Tatum takes a 35-point lead in the NBA scoring race into Sunday’s game with Memphis.
#4 now, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next game is hosting the Celtics on Tuesday. (If the shorthanded Celtics lose Sunday, the Boston-Milwaukee winner Tuesday will own the NBA’s best record.) pic.twitter.com/nFPPweSECE – 1:37 AM
NBA +/- leaders:
1. Nikola Jokic +517
2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope +450
3. Aaron Gordon +427
4. Jayson Tatum: +391
5. Michael Porter Jr. +312 – 12:07 AM
NBA Notebook: Why are Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shooting poorly from 3? bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/10/nba… – 3:52 PM
Jayson Tatum becomes youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 3’s eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 11:09 AM
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 127, Hornets 116 – Hot start, cold finish, and Jayson Tatum to the rescue bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/10/bsj… – 12:15 AM
The final damage Jayson Tatum did to Charlotte in the 4-game season series sweep.
This, by the way, is what 53.3 points/48 minutes looks like… pic.twitter.com/j2vRPP4diX – 11:22 PM
Jayson Tatum said the best part of breaking the record for youngest player to hit 1,000 threes is that it was Bradley Beal’s record.
“Him being my big brother and mentoring me since high school…I know he’s genuinely happy for me too and that’s the best part.” – 10:58 PM
Tatum said it was cool that he passed Bradley Beal, his long time friend, for quickest to 1000 threes. He found out he was approaching the record when he was 3 away. – 10:58 PM
Tatum says he feels terrible about the accidental elbow that hurt Jaylen Brown. Says he might have to buy him a car… “Something safe” – 10:55 PM
Jayson Tatum on elbowing Jaylen Brown: “I feel like I need to buy him a car or something. … I obviously feel terrbile. Whether it’s a mask or buying him a car, I got him.”
@Abby Chin: “What kind of car?”
Tatum: “Something safe.” – 10:55 PM
Jayson Tatum on breaking Jaylen Brown’s face: “I feel like I need to buy him a car or something. First time all season we both crash from the corner and I end up elbowing him in the face. I obviously feel terrible, a freak accident.”
What kind of car?
“Something safe.” – 10:55 PM
Jayson Tatum on breaking Jaylen Brown’s face: “I feel like I need to buy him a card or something. First time all season we both crash from the corner and I end up elbowing him in the face. I obviously feel terrible, a freak accident.”
What kind of card?
“Something safe.” – 10:55 PM
Jayson Tatum on Mike Muscala: “He hit his 1st shot & he came to the bench & I was like, ‘Man, that’s big time. To come to a new team, never practiced with us, come in & knock down your 1st shot…We can just see how important he can be for us. ” – 10:53 PM
Jayson Tatum on Mike Muscala: “I joked with him, he hit his first shot. I was like, ‘Man, that’s big time. To come to a new team, never practice with us.’ … We can see how important he can be for us.” – 10:53 PM
Jayson Tatum and Derrick White were marksmen from deep.
White poured in a career-high in points and threes 🥶 pic.twitter.com/HoekL6T0cg – 10:16 PM
“Did you get your career high?”
Jayson Tatum hopped in on Derrick White’s postgame interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/OEcryznhFA – 10:07 PM
Tatum tonight:
41 PTS
13-21 FG
5-10 3P
Leading the league in total points. pic.twitter.com/8yS68MdqiY – 9:59 PM
Jayson Tatum has to play 37 minutes to secure the win tonight. File that under playoff preparation as Brad Stevens put it earlier tonight. 74 points between Tatum and Derrick White tonight. – 9:58 PM
The Celtics are the first team in the NBA to get to 40 wins this season, beating the Hornets 127-116. Jayson Tatum with 41 points, Derrick White with 33. C’s take on the Grizzlies at 2 p.m. Superb Owl Sunday. – 9:57 PM
Jayson Tatum with an extremely casual 41-point game tonight. – 9:55 PM
Jayson Tatum shouldn’t have to play 37 minutes in a game like this. The #Celtics have to hope he doesn’t burn out in April and May. – 9:54 PM
Charlotte challenged and won, there was no defensive foul on the play, but because Tatum had possession of the ball, it’s still Celtics ball – 9:52 PM
Charlotte cuts the lead to 11 and Tatum answers with a pull up 3. He’s 5/10 from deep and 12/19 from the field. – 9:44 PM
random note about Tatum’s minutes: Brad Stevens said he probably won’t play next Wednesday’s game against the Pistons, so he’ll get an early start to his All-Star break if that’s the case. – 9:40 PM
Jayson Tatum coming back into the game after this timeout. 14-point game, so Joe probably doesn’t want to risk it. – 9:37 PM
After going up 28, Celtics went scoreless for 5:13 until a Mike Muscala 3 ended a 15-0 Hornets run. 97-81 C’s lead still but a horrible end to the 3rd quarter. C’s would love to keep Tatum on the bench in the 4th. – 9:22 PM
Hornets creeping just close enough to make Tatum play 39 minutes in a game that was over a few minutes ago. – 9:19 PM
Important #Celtics separate some more over the next seven minutes and get Tatum some 4Q rest. – 9:04 PM
The early season shooting is back. Mike Muscala hits a pair in his debut, Derrick White buries 7 and Tatum ends the quarter hitting his second.
#Celtics up 71-53 at half. – 8:39 PM
Celtics are unstoppable when they’re hitting 3s like this. C’s up 71-53 at halftime, shooting 51.6% from 3. Derrick White has 26 points, Jayson Tatum has 18. Mike Muscala hits a couple 3s in his C’s debut. – 8:39 PM
Jayson Tatum just became the first player in NBA history to make 1,000 3’s before his 25th birthday. – 8:38 PM
#celtics lead 32-24 riding 5/13 3PT shooting after 1.
Tatum has 10-2-3 on 3/5 FG. – 8:11 PM
Mike Muscala was waiting in the corner and Tatum finally found him.
Hits a 3 on his first #Celtics attempt. – 8:09 PM
Pritchard-Brogdon-Tatum-Grant-Griffin late in the 1st. No Mike Muscala yet. – 8:01 PM
Jayson Tatum will play against Charlotte tonight. It’s been a decent matchup for him this year… pic.twitter.com/pRZsw87Jpp – 7:19 PM
Hornets at Celtics – TD Garden – Feb. 10, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Hauser, Tatum, G. Williams, R. Williams
Charlotte – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mark Williams
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown Horford, Gallinari Charlotte: Oubre, Martin, Jackson pic.twitter.com/6gcENmwBbn – 7:18 PM
Brad Stevens said team will likely make Jayson Tatum sit on Wednesday night before All-Star break. Expects Tatum will fight the idea. – 6:09 PM
Adds that Tatum needs to get a few 40 minute games in down the stretch, too, in anticipation of that workload. – 6:08 PM
Brad Stevens on Jayson Tatum’s minutes: “He just doesn’t like to sit. I can tell you already we’re going to makes him sit games. He’ll fight us on that, too. We need to balance it right but we need to make sure he gets enough high-minute games.” – 6:08 PM
Stevens said Jayson Tatum was “really feeling it” yesterday and he’s going to give it a shot today play tonight, because he always wants to play.
Says #Celtics will make him sit down the stretch even if he doesn’t want to. – 6:08 PM
