Live stream: Jazz 27, Pacers 33

The Utah Jazz (28-30) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-33) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
Utah Jazz 27, Indiana Pacers 33 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers up 33-27 at the end of the first. Not a bad start with the new guys. Pacers 13 of 27 from the floor, 5 of 11 from 3, 2 of 3 at the line. Jazz 11 of 24, 2 of 7, 3 of 3. Markkanen 9 points, Nesmith eight points. – 7:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
George Hill checks in for the first time back in a Pacers uniform.🤩 pic.twitter.com/T37HC2kpLn – 7:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Isaiah Jackson gets way up for the block and that turns into a Nwora transition dunk. Pacers up 31-25. – 7:32 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
George Hill gets a standing ovation from a lot of fans here as he checks in for the first time at home since getting traded back to Indiana. – 7:31 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
So McConnell, Hill, Mathurin, Nwora, Jackson functioning as a second unit. – 7:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jordan Nwora lays it in for his first points as a Pacer.👏 pic.twitter.com/nbYcmESe5p – 7:29 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McConnell checks in for Haliburton. So mostly a secod unit out there, but Nesmith is still on the floor guarding Rudy Gay. – 7:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jordan Nwora scoring inside and out. After missing his first attempt in his Pacers debut, he made a layup and then a 3-pointer.
The 24-year-old can score. (Fresh legs helps too.) – 7:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
1K.😤
Bennedict Mathurin is the fastest Pacers rookie since Chuck Person (1986-87) to reach 1,000 career points. pic.twitter.com/5tzbRJVoXP – 7:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Nwora hits a few threes and the pacers take a one point lead – 7:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Looking forward to more of ⬇️ on All-Star weekend 🤩
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/D8NZFWNLlO – 7:25 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton hits Nwora cutting baseline for a reverse layup and there’s Nwora’s first basket with the Pacers. – 7:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pacers bench was screaming for the three seconds on Kessler there….HE’S STILL IN THERE, was what finally got the whistle to blow – 7:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Oooof, a couple of *rough* record scratches from Talen Horton-Tucker. He does just have to shoot those… as I wrote yesterday, he’s not going to be a playoff contributor in his career as a 25% 3-pt shooter. – 7:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Daniel Theis with the block and Aaron Nesmith slams it home. pic.twitter.com/ELCNtTXJB9 – 7:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mathurin checks in. So it’s Haliburton, Mathurin, Nesmith, Nwora, Jackson. – 7:23 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Isaiah Jackson and Jordan Nwora out on the floor after the timeout. – 7:22 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Pacers by the quarter
1st quarter: 30th
2nd quarter: 2nd
3rd quarter: 27th
4th quarter: 3rd
Pacers have trailed by 10 in 27 first quarters this season most in the NBA. They have won 8 of those – 7:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Some troubling trends continue — Pacers have 5 FB points already, plus 3 O-rebs (though zero second-chance points). Jazz are also just 1-4 from deep so far. Still, they lead 16-15 with 6:16 left 1Q, thanks to 7p apiece from Markkanen and Olynyk. – 7:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
early three from Tyrese Haliburton.👌
📺 @BallySportsIN
💻 https://t.co/b7mQxBbI9F pic.twitter.com/aGrVeoV48K – 7:20 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle calls timeout. Jazz 6 of 10 from the field. Pacers 6 of 14. – 7:19 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nesmith for 3. That’s his second. Then on the the next play he gets the tomahawk dunk in transition. Pacers up 15-14. – 7:18 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Markannen draws a cheap one from Nembhard and gets the bucket and the foul. Jazz go up 12-10. – 7:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
welcoming the new guy the best way we know how.😂 pic.twitter.com/On4NZXu4Gy – 7:15 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers having to cross match a lot on defense. Nesmith on Olynyk, Hield on Sexton, Haliburton on Clarkson, Nembhard on Markkanen. Tricky (to put it mildly) matchup up and down the lineup. – 7:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sending the guys off to Utah! ⭐️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/shgjT0S675 – 7:14 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say they have signed former Pacers first-round pick Goga Bitadze.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have signed free agent Goga Bitadze, the team announced. He was waived by the Pacers last week.
Bitadze, the 18th pick in 2019, is averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21 games this season. He has appeared in 170 career games. – 7:11 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jazz wint he tip and this one is under way. Nembhard on Markkanen. – 7:10 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
They got Jordan Nwora with this because he’s new and didn’t see it coming. Alas, Terry Taylor no longer there to enforce: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE INDIANA PACERS ARRRRRRREEEEEEE STAAAAAAAARRRRRRRTTTTTTIINNGGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/r1VevvSTNv – 7:09 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEWS: The Orlando Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. – 7:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. – 7:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
*extreme Utah accent*
Monday in Indy 🗓
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/FAtj9QP9Lx – 7:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal was fined $25,000 by the NBA for making contact with a game official during Saturday’s victory over the Pacers, the league announced. Here’s video of what happened:
nba.com/watch/video/pa… – 6:51 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Got a chance to run around downtown today and talk to some @utahjazz fans and see the set up for #NBAAllStar weekend.
If you’re a fan in Utah I’d suggest just going and walking around for a bit, lots of cool stuff.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s starters.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/Bbr1YjaOci – 6:42 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers starters: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith…and Daniel Theis. – 6:37 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Revised story on the re-signing of James Johnson with quotes from Carlisle and the man himself: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jordan Nwora, the newest Pacer, working pregame with player development coach Jannero Pargo. pic.twitter.com/dEspZcz2MD – 6:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a close-up look at T.J. McConnell warming up pregame.🔎 pic.twitter.com/Eebt8ilmlX – 6:14 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen usually wraps up his pre-game routine with dunks.
Will Hardy on those type of moments: “He just really seems to find the joy in playing basketball and he enjoys the process of it all. … He just genuinely loves being in the gym and he loves playing basketball.” pic.twitter.com/Fs5aiIXpZJ – 6:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
it’s about that time ⏰
don’t forget to tune-in to the Jazz Pregame show on @ATTSportsNetRM!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/CCzR27ER87 – 6:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton warming up to play Utah. Just two more games before the All-Star break.
He’ll head to SLC on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IacfsHL0PA – 6:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Is the Westbrook disrespect going too far? + Super Bowl Reaction | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HireOnLinkedIn & @upside twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Utah:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (left thigh contusion)
Myles Turner – Out (sore lower back)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/MD3Y0QIU7X – 5:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest confirmed:
Pacers: Haliburton/Hield
Blazers: Lillard/Simons
Kings: Huerter
Jazz: Markkanen
Will Kings/Jazz have second shooter in team-themed format? That’s TBD, but Keegan Murray says he’s going to Iowa on Saturday, so he’s probably out.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:43 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle said Myles Turner is not playing tonight but Tyrese Haliburton is available. – 5:32 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle asked about similarities between Dirk Nowitzki and Lauri Markkanen. Says the change to playing more power forward has benefited both men. Says Markkanen is “Much stronger than he looks. … He’s proven to be quite durable.” – 5:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Three-team trade is largely hinging on how Minnesota values D’Angelo Russell in potential deal and their return of draft assets. Lakers and Jazz have significant deal structure in place, but Minnesota has been engaged elsewhere on Russell too. – 5:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a video of an empty hallway??
we did hear that @Tyrese Haliburton would be rocking @JohnCena tonight.🧐 pic.twitter.com/UmRzIPUQ2W – 5:21 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 5:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
What a weird, stupid year this has been to cover basketball at the University of Utah. – 4:47 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
While I was driving over to the arena, the Pacers signed James Johnson back. And pretty everyone knew that was going to happen so we had a story ready: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 4:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we’re excited to recognize our latest @hoosierlottery #CommunityImpactAward recipient Dr. Dorothy Simpson-Taylor!
Dr. Simpson-Taylor co-founded the Sister Soldier Network to provide resources, support and a place for female veterans to find community. #sponsorship pic.twitter.com/3VgpHkMndM – 4:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🌟 Just a few days away from our rook taking on the Rising Stars game 🌟
#ByTheNumbers | @qualtrics pic.twitter.com/iysNdDOekp – 4:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Full story on James Johnson re-joining the Pacers after being waived last week to complete the trade.
“He instills confidence in everybody.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/james-johnso… – 4:19 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Indiana Pacers signed forward James Johnson to a deal for the rest of the season, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports told @Jorge Sierra. – 3:50 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Veteran James Johnson, waived last week to complete a trade, has re-signed with the Pacers for the rest of the season.
I talked with him about what went down on Friday.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/i-dont-want-… – 3:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
We have signed forward James Johnson.
🔗: https://t.co/eA5BRCicPG pic.twitter.com/c0rD6kSpJn – 3:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
How trades around the NBA impact the Jazz deseret.com/2023/2/13/2359… pic.twitter.com/93Y6XnwfC0 – 3:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Lauri Markkanen took down Gotham City Saturday night
Tonight the Jazz and the Pacers tip off at 5 o’clock
Join me and @1041straight on your drive home.
We will have some fun, I promise pic.twitter.com/c4ft4HQP10 – 2:59 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The Pacers had interest in Jordan Nwora before, but didn’t land him. Last Thursday, they finally did.
“There’s a lot of upside… We think Jordan has a chance to really blossom here and he’s going to get a lot of opportunity,” Kevin Pritchard said. Story: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 2:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Over the last 7 games the Jazz 3 point shooting is super cold
Corner 3 (had been best in the NBA) 18 of 56 (32%)
Above the Break 3: 42 of 155 (27%) – 2:39 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
On the flip side over the last three games the Jazz have taken 36,36 and 38 shots in the restricted area. 38 ties the season high. So this is the most, 3rd and 4th most of any games all season – 2:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Justin Bean, a Southmoore High School star, has 10 points for the Memphis Hustle against his hometown OKC Blue. Bean (26), played college basketball at Utah State before going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and is now with the Hustle. – 2:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I’d be interested to watch Rudy Gobert be asked to guard the way Myles Turner is being asked to guard here — taking on the responsibility of guarding both bigs by situationally being aware of the most dangerous big on a given possession, while the four other defenders fly around. pic.twitter.com/EDCTtNqKAe – 2:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
in recognition of American Heart Month, Buddy Hield provided food and met with care teams at the @StVincentIN Heart Center to say thank you for their hard work and dedication to our community.❤️ pic.twitter.com/OsJRXlzwCR – 1:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
For the 2nd straight season, injuries have thrust Ayo Dosunmu into starting. He believes he has grown as a point guard.
So how does Dosunmu take the Bulls’ potential pursuit of veteran PGs like Russell Westbrook or Patrick Beverley?
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:26 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
AP Women’s Top 25
3. Stanford
4. Utah
16. UCLA
18. Arizona
21. Colorado
Highest-ever ranking for the Utes. Circle Feb. 25. – 1:09 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
AP Top 25
4. UCLA
8. Arizona
Becoming increasingly possible that could be it as far as the Pac-12 goes at the NCAA Tournament.
Utah gets both in a week’s time beginning Thursday in Tucson. – 1:06 PM
