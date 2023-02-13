Jazz vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Utah Jazz are spending $5,293,262 per win while the Indiana Pacers are spending $4,997,549 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
