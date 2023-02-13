Justin Holiday agrees to contract buyout, will sign with Dallas

Brian Windhorst: Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout arrangement with the Houston Rockets and plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks when he clears waivers, sources told ESPN.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday accepts buyout from Rockets, to sign with Dallas houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As @Brian Windhorst reports that Justin Holiday plans to sign with Mavs after his buyout with Rockets, a look at the Heat’s options to fill its two vacant roster spots. The options and factors to consider miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:15 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Veteran wing Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout with the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to @TheAthletic. – 1:13 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout arrangement with the Houston Rockets and plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks when he clears waivers, sources told ESPN. – 1:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday are latest ‘adults in the room’ for young Rockets ift.tt/tOPZFuv – 7:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday are latest ‘adults in the room’ for young Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:55 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Newest #Rockets Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky pic.twitter.com/xQap4jQxXK – 9:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Really enjoyed interviewing and chatting with Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky today. Story coming tomorrow, but both very enthusiastic about the trade and potential fit. Was refreshing. – 7:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky won’t be in the rotation tonight, Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. He does plan to have them in the mix. – 6:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday meets with Rockets coach Stephen Silas as he joins his 10th team. pic.twitter.com/NEx5LjobhY – 6:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Danny Green, Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and John Wall are listed as out for the Rockets in Miami because of “trade pending.” Kevin Porter Jr. remains out. The Heat made no trades but Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven are out. – 1:38 PM
Tim MacMahon: Justin Holiday was the top player on the Mavs’ potential buyout list. Fills a need for a 3-and-D wing off the bench. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / February 13, 2023
Marc Stein: Dallas will pursue the addition of Justin Holiday should Holiday secure a contract buyout from Houston, league sources say. The Rockets have already sent Danny Green (Cleveland-bound) and John Wall (available) to the NBA buyout market. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 12, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky are now listed as available for the Rockets tonight vs. the Heat. They had been listed as out previously because their trade was still pending. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / February 10, 2023