Lakers hopeful LeBron James returns on Wednesday?

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Not surprising @LeBron James is sitting this one out tonight at Moda Center.
A visit to the Super Bowl can take it out of anybody. – 10:12 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell now has six 40-point games in his first season with the Cavaliers.
Tonight vs. the Spurs: 41 PTS / 5 AST
The most 40-point games in Cavs history:
1. LeBron (51)
2. Kyrie (11)
3. Mitchell (6)
(h/t @CavsNotes) pic.twitter.com/8waXzF2SmD9:44 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Come for Mo Bamba’s thoughtful answer on why continuity shouldn’t be a problem for the new-look Lakers, stay for his clever nickname for AD and LeBron … pic.twitter.com/s38WPAN05z8:54 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No LeBron tonight, but Darvin Ham is hopeful that he will be able to play on Wednesday against New Orleans. – 8:28 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said LeBron James should be available for Lakers vs New Orleans on Wednesday – 8:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says “in all likelihood” LeBron James should play Wednesday in the Lakers final game before the All-Star break. – 8:27 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Last week, I got to be in the building to witness LeBron make history. Then I got to watch Juju Watkins hoop for the first time.
Delectable few days of work.
ocregister.com/2023/02/13/swa…8:05 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant and LeBron James are both out for tonight’s Blazers vs. Lakers game. – 5:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“All the people that have been on this journey with me are here.”
On Spurs rookie Malaki Branham, a former Ohio Mr. Basketball, set to play his first pro game in his home state. No pressure, coming from LeBron James’ alma mater.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:01 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron’s foot injury may be a big deal. the looming all-star break makes it less of an immediate concern, but the fact that he hasn’t played since he broke the record, on a team that badly needs him to if they want to qualify *for the play-in*, is not great – 4:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Portland. – 3:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is out tonight in Portland. – 3:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron (ankle) is out tonight at Portland. – 3:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James went through an extensive individual workout post shootaround today: his playing status for tonight won’t be determined until going through another workout pregame. – 3:42 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Mo Bamba says of the Lakers’ rush to find continuity with a new group, that he thinks it should be easy “when you have 3-6 Mafia. … That’s my nickname for LeBron and AD.” – 3:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mo Bamba said he calls LeBron James and Anthony Davis “Three 6 Mafia.” He said having those two guys in the locker room fast-tracks continuity and chemistry. – 3:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron and Mo Bamba are the last two players getting shots up at shootaround pic.twitter.com/ZStk8Ygk3F3:24 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Conducting an internal debate whether the length of this post-shoot LeBron workout is a “I’m going long because I’m not playing tonight” session, or a “trying to get in rhythm for my first game in almost a week” session. – 3:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron going side-to-side between back-cuts and 3s pic.twitter.com/j4eLlunpZY3:15 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Phil Handy getting in some off-the-dribble work at shootaround pic.twitter.com/OfAuDW275h3:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron doing some post shootaround work with Phil Handy, working out that left foot. pic.twitter.com/430BZNYFeJ2:59 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is also here at shootaround after dipping in to PHX for the Super Bowl yesterday. Still waiting on an update to his status for today’s game. He was listed as questionable yesterday. – 2:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James, who was at the Super Bowl last night, is here at shootaround. He’s listed as questionable for tonight’s game.
Mo Bamba, who is still suspended, is also here and participating in shootaround. pic.twitter.com/0AMwlQ9kE82:47 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
“DLo did a good job. He was talking to everybody.”
On D’Angelo Russell’s Lakers debut, his second chance in LA, the Lakers’ free-agency gamble, fitting in around LeBron and AD, and more: theathletic.com/4183500/2023/0…2:16 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
2022-23 SEASON: TOP 50 PERFORMERS IN EACH DRAFT CLASS
2021: 2
2020: 2
2019: 3
2018: 7
2017: 7
2016: 6
2015: 2
2014: 8
2013: 2
2012: 1
2011: 3
2010: 1
2009: 4
2007: 1
2003: 1
The two Top 50 guys drafted before 2009 are KD and LeBron.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r…11:50 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 12 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.3
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.42
6. Damian Lillard: 14.4
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.1
8. LeBron James: 13.5
9. Anthony Davis: 13.0
10. Stephen Curry: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/hqbALkont411:48 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYM last week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline recap w/ @BobbyMarks42 and @kpelton
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba…10:39 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, NBA players didn’t like call to end Super Bowl either nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/13/leb…8:31 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
My brother @tkelce CONGRATS!!!!!! 💍💍🙏🏾🫡✊🏾👑 – 10:27 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
LeBron wasn’t asked by TNT about his foot injury after setting the NBA scoring record! Missed two games since. And now FOX doesn’t ask Mahomes the most important question about his ankle injury. Anyone know a real reporter looking for TV work!? – 10:25 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion – 10:14 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Sorry but I don’t like that call! Not for the Super Bowl man! 🤦🏾‍♂️ – 10:09 PM

SpringHill, the production company backed by LeBron James, is laying off about 5% of its workforce as part of a wider reorganization, according to multiple people familiar with the process. The company is eliminating roughly 10 jobs as part of the restructuring, which will ultimately result in a larger staff, said one of the people, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. -via Sportico / February 13, 2023
SpringHill was valued at $725 million in 2021 when Nike and RedBird Capital invested. As part of the reorganization, the company is looking to add roughly two dozen new people in sales and creative jobs to grow the firm’s brand consultancy. -via Sportico / February 13, 2023

