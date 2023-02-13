LeBron James remains out for Lakers

Marc Stein: The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Portland.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron’s foot injury may be a big deal. the looming all-star break makes it less of an immediate concern, but the fact that he hasn’t played since he broke the record, on a team that badly needs him to if they want to qualify *for the play-in*, is not great – 4:03 PM
lebron’s foot injury may be a big deal. the looming all-star break makes it less of an immediate concern, but the fact that he hasn’t played since he broke the record, on a team that badly needs him to if they want to qualify *for the play-in*, is not great – 4:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Portland. – 3:51 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Portland. – 3:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Portland. – 3:45 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Portland. – 3:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James went through an extensive individual workout post shootaround today: his playing status for tonight won’t be determined until going through another workout pregame. – 3:42 PM
LeBron James went through an extensive individual workout post shootaround today: his playing status for tonight won’t be determined until going through another workout pregame. – 3:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron and Mo Bamba are the last two players getting shots up at shootaround pic.twitter.com/ZStk8Ygk3F – 3:24 PM
LeBron and Mo Bamba are the last two players getting shots up at shootaround pic.twitter.com/ZStk8Ygk3F – 3:24 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron going side-to-side between back-cuts and 3s pic.twitter.com/j4eLlunpZY – 3:15 PM
LeBron going side-to-side between back-cuts and 3s pic.twitter.com/j4eLlunpZY – 3:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Phil Handy getting in some off-the-dribble work at shootaround pic.twitter.com/OfAuDW275h – 3:00 PM
LeBron James and Phil Handy getting in some off-the-dribble work at shootaround pic.twitter.com/OfAuDW275h – 3:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron doing some post shootaround work with Phil Handy, working out that left foot. pic.twitter.com/430BZNYFeJ – 2:59 PM
LeBron doing some post shootaround work with Phil Handy, working out that left foot. pic.twitter.com/430BZNYFeJ – 2:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
“DLo did a good job. He was talking to everybody.”
On D’Angelo Russell’s Lakers debut, his second chance in LA, the Lakers’ free-agency gamble, fitting in around LeBron and AD, and more: theathletic.com/4183500/2023/0… – 2:16 PM
“DLo did a good job. He was talking to everybody.”
On D’Angelo Russell’s Lakers debut, his second chance in LA, the Lakers’ free-agency gamble, fitting in around LeBron and AD, and more: theathletic.com/4183500/2023/0… – 2:16 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
2022-23 SEASON: TOP 50 PERFORMERS IN EACH DRAFT CLASS
2021: 2
2020: 2
2019: 3
2018: 7
2017: 7
2016: 6
2015: 2
2014: 8
2013: 2
2012: 1
2011: 3
2010: 1
2009: 4
2007: 1
2003: 1
The two Top 50 guys drafted before 2009 are KD and LeBron.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 11:50 AM
2022-23 SEASON: TOP 50 PERFORMERS IN EACH DRAFT CLASS
2021: 2
2020: 2
2019: 3
2018: 7
2017: 7
2016: 6
2015: 2
2014: 8
2013: 2
2012: 1
2011: 3
2010: 1
2009: 4
2007: 1
2003: 1
The two Top 50 guys drafted before 2009 are KD and LeBron.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 11:50 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 12 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.3
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.42
6. Damian Lillard: 14.4
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.1
8. LeBron James: 13.5
9. Anthony Davis: 13.0
10. Stephen Curry: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/hqbALkont4 – 11:48 AM
Feb. 12 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.3
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.42
6. Damian Lillard: 14.4
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.1
8. LeBron James: 13.5
9. Anthony Davis: 13.0
10. Stephen Curry: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/hqbALkont4 – 11:48 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYM last week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline recap w/ @BobbyMarks42 and @kpelton
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba… – 10:39 AM
ICYM last week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline recap w/ @BobbyMarks42 and @kpelton
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba… – 10:39 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron, NBA players didn’t like call to end Super Bowl either nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/13/leb… – 8:31 AM
LeBron, NBA players didn’t like call to end Super Bowl either nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/13/leb… – 8:31 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
LeBron wasn’t asked by TNT about his foot injury after setting the NBA scoring record! Missed two games since. And now FOX doesn’t ask Mahomes the most important question about his ankle injury. Anyone know a real reporter looking for TV work!? – 10:25 PM
LeBron wasn’t asked by TNT about his foot injury after setting the NBA scoring record! Missed two games since. And now FOX doesn’t ask Mahomes the most important question about his ankle injury. Anyone know a real reporter looking for TV work!? – 10:25 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion – 10:14 PM
His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion – 10:14 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Sorry but I don’t like that call! Not for the Super Bowl man! 🤦🏾♂️ – 10:09 PM
Sorry but I don’t like that call! Not for the Super Bowl man! 🤦🏾♂️ – 10:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s LeBron like as a leader in the locker room?
🏀 His former assistant coach, @Mark Madsen, fills us in
#LakeShow #ScoringKing | @patokeefe12 | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/KFnqsi8QeH – 8:46 PM
What’s LeBron like as a leader in the locker room?
🏀 His former assistant coach, @Mark Madsen, fills us in
#LakeShow #ScoringKing | @patokeefe12 | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/KFnqsi8QeH – 8:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
She’s now entered LeBron-era Heat intro video song portion of the program. This is tremendous. – 8:37 PM
She’s now entered LeBron-era Heat intro video song portion of the program. This is tremendous. – 8:37 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
With Rihanna set to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl and LeBron James watching from a suite.
“The King is still King, bitch!”
pic.twitter.com/woA5DDy55y – 8:25 PM
With Rihanna set to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl and LeBron James watching from a suite.
“The King is still King, bitch!”
pic.twitter.com/woA5DDy55y – 8:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers’ LeBron James, currently attending the Super Bowl, is listed as questionable for Monday’s game at Portland after missing the past two games due to left ankle soreness.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/wTvJqDKbnS – 8:02 PM
The Lakers’ LeBron James, currently attending the Super Bowl, is listed as questionable for Monday’s game at Portland after missing the past two games due to left ankle soreness.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/wTvJqDKbnS – 8:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Now is a great time to tell you LeBron is questionable tomorrow against the Trail Blazers. I also have to apologize for an earlier error: I thought Mo Bamba was serving the last game of his suspension against Golden State, but it will actually end after Portland. pic.twitter.com/ojTUOySXdj – 8:02 PM
Now is a great time to tell you LeBron is questionable tomorrow against the Trail Blazers. I also have to apologize for an earlier error: I thought Mo Bamba was serving the last game of his suspension against Golden State, but it will actually end after Portland. pic.twitter.com/ojTUOySXdj – 8:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is probable tomorrow in Portland. LeBron James is questionable. – 8:01 PM
Anthony Davis is probable tomorrow in Portland. LeBron James is questionable. – 8:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Damar Hamlin 🤝 LeBron James
📸: @HamlinIsland | #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/ZEGoCidozu – 7:54 PM
Damar Hamlin 🤝 LeBron James
📸: @HamlinIsland | #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/ZEGoCidozu – 7:54 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James was just shown on the scoreboard at the Super Bowl and was slightly booed before he crowned himself. pic.twitter.com/ph04wbyqyp – 7:35 PM
LeBron James was just shown on the scoreboard at the Super Bowl and was slightly booed before he crowned himself. pic.twitter.com/ph04wbyqyp – 7:35 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Kinda fun watching the Superb Owl on British TV.
*camera cuts to Billie Eilish*
“All the stars out here tonight! Love her music”
* cut to LeBron James *
“There’s LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader”
* cut to Eric Stonestreet *
“yeah so big week for LeBron” – 7:17 PM
Kinda fun watching the Superb Owl on British TV.
*camera cuts to Billie Eilish*
“All the stars out here tonight! Love her music”
* cut to LeBron James *
“There’s LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader”
* cut to Eric Stonestreet *
“yeah so big week for LeBron” – 7:17 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 6:00 PM
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 6:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The example he’s set is really exceptional.”
Kareem shares his emotions on LeBron breaking his record
@Hoophall | @kaj33 | @TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 | #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/3ieuCb9kG4 – 5:47 PM
“The example he’s set is really exceptional.”
Kareem shares his emotions on LeBron breaking his record
@Hoophall | @kaj33 | @TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 | #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/3ieuCb9kG4 – 5:47 PM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Mo Bamba said he calls LeBron James and Anthony Davis “Three 6 Mafia.” He said having those two guys in the locker room fast-tracks continuity and chemistry. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / February 13, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron James, who was at the Super Bowl last night, is here at shootaround. He’s listed as questionable for tonight’s game. Mo Bamba, who is still suspended, is also here and participating in shootaround. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / February 13, 2023
While Hachimura, Beasley, Vanderbilt and Bamba are role players who fill various needs for the Lakers, Russell is the headliner. He’s the former All-Star, the former No. 2 overall pick, the player making over $30 million this season. The Lakers have made it clear that he’s someone they view as a potential long-term piece around James and Davis. “We do see him not just as a player that’s a short-term rental,” Pelinka said. “So, we think that he’s a player that can really fit nicely, again, with our core pieces of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, just bringing spacing and shooting and playmaking and efficiency. We’re really excited to see him out there with our team.” -via The Athletic / February 13, 2023