LeBron James remains out for Lakers

While Hachimura, Beasley, Vanderbilt and Bamba are role players who fill various needs for the Lakers, Russell is the headliner. He’s the former All-Star, the former No. 2 overall pick, the player making over $30 million this season. The Lakers have made it clear that he’s someone they view as a potential long-term piece around James and Davis. “We do see him not just as a player that’s a short-term rental,” Pelinka said. “So, we think that he’s a player that can really fit nicely, again, with our core pieces of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, just bringing spacing and shooting and playmaking and efficiency. We’re really excited to see him out there with our team.” -via The Athletic / February 13, 2023