Live stream: Magic 9, Bulls 6

The Orlando Magic (23-34) play against the Chicago Bulls (26-30) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023

Orlando Magic 9, Chicago Bulls 6 (Q1 08:37)

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo had 10 shot attempts last game in Orlando

Already up to 7 in the first quarter tonight (plus 3 free throw attempts)

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Could Russell Westbrook offer the boost of energy the Chicago Bulls need to close this season?

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Magic say they have signed former Pacers first-round pick Goga Bitadze.

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Zach LaVine enjoying his family after his pregame routine.

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic have signed free agent Goga Bitadze, the team announced. He was waived by the Pacers last week.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Bitadze continued working out in Indy the last couple of days and the Magic expressed interest. Once they had a free roster spot after waiving Terrence Ross, Bitadze was added.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Need to get back on track.

