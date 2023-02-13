Live stream: Magic 9, Bulls 6

The Orlando Magic (23-34) play against the Chicago Bulls (26-30) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
Orlando Magic 9, Chicago Bulls 6 (Q1 08:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
This week is critical for momentum ahead of the All-Star break. Three-game losing streak to break — and the Bulls have not played the Magic well at all this season. – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo had 10 shot attempts last game in Orlando
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Could Russell Westbrook offer the boost of energy the Chicago Bulls need to close this season?
Billy Donovan didn’t comment on the Bulls’ potential pursuit of Westbrook on the buyout market, but he praised his former OKC guard: “He’s a great competitor.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alex Caruso (left midfoot soreness) is out for tonight’s game vs. Orlando. pic.twitter.com/mZYgK1Ixgx – 7:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our starting 5️⃣ tonight.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/cfGwfrUEwW – 7:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say they have signed former Pacers first-round pick Goga Bitadze.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:13 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine enjoying his family after his pregame routine.
Check out the custom kicks dedicated to his son Saint, complete with little man’s born date. pic.twitter.com/LT4aHCqkFk – 7:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have signed free agent Goga Bitadze, the team announced. He was waived by the Pacers last week.
Bitadze, the 18th pick in 2019, is averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21 games this season. He has appeared in 170 career games. – 7:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Bitadze continued working out in Indy the last couple of days and the Magic expressed interest. Once they had a free roster spot after waiving Terrence Ross, Bitadze was added.
The fresh start he was looking for. – 7:09 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
PRESS RELEASE:
@Orlando Magic sign free agent @GogaBiitadze
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/pe3sw0ieCw – 7:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEWS: The Orlando Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. – 7:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze. – 7:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Cole Anthony-Out vs Bulls ( wrist) 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 6:56 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Cole Anthony (right wrist pain) is out tonight for the @Orlando Magic’s road game against the Chicago Bulls. – 6:44 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic guard Cole Anthony will not play tonight at Chicago due to right wrist pain, the team announced. – 6:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony won’t play tonight at Chicago due to right wrist pain, per the Magic. – 6:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony will not play tonight at Chicago due to right wrist pain.
#MagicTogether – 6:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Alex Caruso is a game time decision vs Magic tonight. #Bulls – 6:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso is a game-time decision for tonight’s game against the Magic. – 6:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time.
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/XEYe6sjneq – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro’s injury occurred in a knee-to-knee collision during Saturday’s win in Orlando. Spoelstra says Herro is day-to-day. – 5:50 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Donovan thinks ‘Chicago should be the place’ for Westbrook. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/rus… – 5:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So, no Herro tonight vs Denver. Lowry and Oladipo already ruled out. The Heat will start Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo. (Orlando Robinson, Highsmith, Bouyea and Cain available off the bench.) Probably have to stagger Butler and Bam. – 4:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Need to get back on track.
7 pm CT | @NBCSChicago | @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/TXtVxpazNN – 4:22 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“This is how the playoffs are going to be and it’s going to come down to every possession. Not just in the last five minutes but it’s possessions throughout the whole game.” – @Orlando Magic point guard @Markelle Fultz
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 2:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Time to bounce back tonight!
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/VsXxaDqSj1 – 2:00 PM
