Magic vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 13, 2023

The Orlando Magic play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $5,449,654 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $5,794,030 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

