Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson: 'I'll always be connected to and have an affinity for'

Duane Rankin: “Those are two guys that I’ll always be connected to and have an affinity for.” Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson as they were part of Kevin Durant trade that sent them to Brooklyn. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/7CH2qGy9IB
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from MSG. I have acquired a Klondike bar for the first time in years. Great start to the evening. Nets-Knicks tip in 10ish. BK is going for 10 in a row against the Knicks. Second game for Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. Can Joe Harris keep up his hot streak from 3? – 7:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks-Nets has turned into the 2016 Blue/White scrimmage at Villanova. Nova alums Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges will probably play prominent roles in tonight’s game. Nets have won nine straight against the Knicks; BKN (33-23) is 5th in East, three games ahead of NYK – 7:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
An ode to Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Phoenix Suns for life – https://t.co/aeDv5UP4GI via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/RJqjVqD2w2 – 7:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn said the Nets looked at how Mikal Bridges played for the last month without Devin Booker and that he did things Vaughn admitted “he didn’t know (Bridges) had in him.” Said that he hopes to continue that. – 6:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton are starting again for BKN tonight, Jacque Vaughn says. – 6:05 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton will start again tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets. – 6:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s a young guy that just hasn’t found his consistent niche if you will in the NBA.”
Monty Williams on new addition Darius Bazley.
“What can we do to help him get on a path that’s more consistent. 6-9, long arms, athletic. Can make a shot. Has defensive capabilities.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/l1Ez6HHNLQ – 5:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those are two guys that I’ll always be connected to and have an affinity for.” Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson as they were part of Kevin Durant trade that sent them to Brooklyn. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/7CH2qGy9IB – 5:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant was getting work in on the court for the Suns today and it certainly sets the tone for the future.
Monty Williams got a text from Gregg Popovich on a philosophy that he will lean on to not look too far ahead: arizonasports.com/story/3497288/… – 5:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he definitely will tune in for Nets games to see how Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are doing. He had just texted them yesterday to check in.
“Those are two guys I’ll always be connected to and have an affinity for.” – 5:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Cam Payne is ramping up. Doesn’t anticipate him playing before the break but was positive about the progress Payne has made. Described Landry Shamet as a ways away still. – 2:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) is still a ways away. Cam Payne (right foot sprain) is “ramping up” his conditioning, but he doesn’t anticipate he’ll play before the All-Star break – 2:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the bittersweet departures of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, their best moments with the Suns, and what made the Twins such quintessential fan favorites: bit.ly/3Ikrw7V – 2:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Once upon a time, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shared this court on the practice floor. Today, it’s Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. Spencer Dinwiddie is going through film. pic.twitter.com/q23gbfXsqO – 10:26 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wanted to take the weekend and let this one settle in properly, but it’s time for an ode to the Twins. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what made Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson such memorable players, people and fan favorites with the Phoenix Suns: https://t.co/CL5rqXKvx4 pic.twitter.com/I8TSmAdzk6 – 9:03 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Important mid-game pupdate: Looks like Cam Payne is dogsitting for Mikal Bridges. Sonny (Bridges’ pup up top) doesn’t look ready to be a city dog yet 🙁
(via Cam Payne’s IG: instagram.com/stories/campay…) pic.twitter.com/6k2Xno5v6A – 7:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The realization about who we are going to be going forward, that was there tonight, and we have a number of guys, if not all of our guys, who are just sore losers.”
Monty Williams after #Suns 117-104 win Friday at Indiana in 2nd of back-to-back after losing Thursday at Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/IEatzQXoCA – 11:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll probably come back the next day, what day is today?”
Monty Williams as #Suns look to practice #SuperBowlLVII.
Have 3 days between games. Play next one Tuesday vs. Kings.
“We’ve got some new guys and we want to get them accustomed to the culture and how we do things.” pic.twitter.com/XlYEzSZzhk – 11:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns will spend part of #SuperBowlLVII
in practice facility.
They have three days between today’s game and Tuesday’s vs. Kings, but Monty Williams said they’ll “smell the gym” Sunday.
Won’t do alot, but plans to practice to get new players acclimated and maintain rhythm. – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“DA never has that rebound total. It was really surprising. So I’m sure he wants to bounce back tonight, dominate the paint and get every defensive board he can.”
Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton, who had just two rebounds in Thursday’s loss at Atlanta. #Suns – 7:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Q: In what ways have you seen Jalen Smith grow from the time you had him to now with the Pacers?
A: “His hair, for one.”
Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who started his career in Phoenix.
“I felt like he never got a fair shake. I didn’t give him a fair shake. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/cuhmQeCtRc – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s huge as far as us figuring out what’s the most important thing to run. Right now, I think it’s the old Pop (Gregg Popovich) saying, less is more. We’re going to try to figure that out once we get back.”
Monty Williams on upcoming film work with Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7R1bJERvUh – 6:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You get a minute restriction, I don’t know if anybody has done it to the letter.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker, who returns after missing Thursday at Atlanta on groin injury management.
Was on minute restriction in return Tuesday at Brooklyn after missing 21 games. #Suns pic.twitter.com/lK45tCmx2s – 6:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think last night on the bus, the plane, gave us a chance to get back to normal. You’ll see that tonight.”
Monty Williams as #Suns face #Pacers after losing Thursday at #Hawks after trade deadline.
“We’re not taking anything away from Atlanta. They beat us last night.” pic.twitter.com/0yEee8xCwH – 6:45 PM
NBA on ESPN: KD in the Phoenix lineup 🔜☀️ (via @Phoenix Suns) pic.twitter.com/2vHMJiRPTL -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / February 13, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) are all out for tomorrow against the Kings, as expected. No other names on the injury report, so T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley should make their Suns season debuts -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / February 13, 2023
Kellan Olson: T.J. Warren described being Kevin Durant’s teammate as “basketball heaven.” Warren said getting to see how he goes about the game, his mentality and so on makes Durant a great teammate. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 13, 2023
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said he definitely will tune in for Nets games to see how Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are doing. He had just texted them yesterday to check in. “Those are two guys I’ll always be connected to and have an affinity for.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 13, 2023
Like the rest of the basketball world, Mikal Bridges was surprised when news came down that he had been traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant early Thursday morning. But he wasn’t shocked. “It’s KD,” Bridges said before Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “I get it. I 100 percent get it. That’s just how it is. I would rather say I’d rather be happy that I got traded for KD than probably like somebody else who I didn’t think would be good or something like that. So just being a realist at the end of the day. -via ESPN / February 12, 2023
StatMuse: Mikal Bridges has never missed a game in his college and NBA career. He’s on track to play 83 games this season. pic.twitter.com/nZaVuUqpOM -via Twitter @statmuse / February 11, 2023
