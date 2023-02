Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson: 'I'll always be connected to and have an affinity for'

Like the rest of the basketball world, Mikal Bridges was surprised when news came down that he had been traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant early Thursday morning. But he wasn’t shocked. “It’s KD,” Bridges said before Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “I get it. I 100 percent get it. That’s just how it is. I would rather say I’d rather be happy that I got traded for KD than probably like somebody else who I didn’t think would be good or something like that. So just being a realist at the end of the day. -via ESPN / February 12, 2023