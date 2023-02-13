Mutual interest between Heat, Serge Ibaka?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Veteran center Serge Ibaka has been waived by the Pacers, as was the plan all along.
Ibaka was acquired at the trade deadline from Milwaukee. – 2:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
…If Heat opts to use one roster spot on a PG, then decision on what to do with 15th spot becomes complicated: Orlando Robinson, a veteran big (Ibaka?), a SG (T. Ross). Third seems least likely in a scenario where Miami adds PG. – 8:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Johnson is at the game, sitting in Haliburton’s family seats.
He was waived yesterday, but there’s a very good chance he is brought back once they waive Ibaka. pic.twitter.com/b5pkN6zben – 7:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Up next for Heat is NBA bargain bin in buyout market: Westbrook? Ibaka? Saric? Barton? Ross? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:47 PM
More on this storyline
Tony East: The Pacers have officially waived center Serge Ibaka, team says. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 11, 2023
Tony East: Kevin Pritchard confirms that Serge Ibaka will be waived. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 10, 2023
Tony East: The 3:30 NBA injury report says that Jordan Nwora and George Hill are both out for the Pacers tonight. The designation is listed as “Rest – Trade Transition.” Serge Ibaka is listed as “Not With Team” -via Twitter @TEastNBA / February 10, 2023