Nico Harrison on Kyrie Irving trade: 'I don't see any risk at all'

Tim MacMahon: Mavs GM Nico Harrison on the Kyrie Irving trade: “I don’t see any risk at all. I actually see risk in not doing it.”
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd before the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo’s home debut: “Once they get their reps and understand each other, it’s going to be a beautiful thing.” – 7:00 PM
Jason Kidd before the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo’s home debut: “Once they get their reps and understand each other, it’s going to be a beautiful thing.” – 7:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving asks not to continue being asked about his future beyond this season, saying it creates “unwarranted distractions” for the Mavs and him. “I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Irving said, emphasizing how positive his time with the Mavs has been thus far. – 6:41 PM
Kyrie Irving asks not to continue being asked about his future beyond this season, saying it creates “unwarranted distractions” for the Mavs and him. “I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Irving said, emphasizing how positive his time with the Mavs has been thus far. – 6:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s a packed news conference as Kyrie Irving indulges the Dallas media, many of whom weren’t on the road trip. pic.twitter.com/juJUFXbZwN – 6:35 PM
It’s a packed news conference as Kyrie Irving indulges the Dallas media, many of whom weren’t on the road trip. pic.twitter.com/juJUFXbZwN – 6:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving on Josh Green’s rise this season: “That’s one of our young Aussie kings.” – 6:33 PM
Kyrie Irving on Josh Green’s rise this season: “That’s one of our young Aussie kings.” – 6:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison on Kyrie Irving: “His game is actually bigger than people realize. … That’s the part that makes me sleep easy at night.” – 6:33 PM
Nico Harrison on Kyrie Irving: “His game is actually bigger than people realize. … That’s the part that makes me sleep easy at night.” – 6:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs GM Nico Harrison on the Kyrie Irving trade: “I don’t see any risk at all. I actually see risk in not doing it.” – 6:27 PM
Mavs GM Nico Harrison on the Kyrie Irving trade: “I don’t see any risk at all. I actually see risk in not doing it.” – 6:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison on making trade for Kyrie Irving: “I don’t see any risk involved at all. … I see risk in not doing it at all.” – 6:27 PM
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison on making trade for Kyrie Irving: “I don’t see any risk involved at all. … I see risk in not doing it at all.” – 6:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavs GM Nico Harrison on trading for Kyrie Irving: “I actually see the risk in not doing it.”
Kyrie follow-up: “Touche.” – 6:27 PM
Mavs GM Nico Harrison on trading for Kyrie Irving: “I actually see the risk in not doing it.”
Kyrie follow-up: “Touche.” – 6:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving, just before his first Mavs home game, on why many have speculated about his fit with Luka Doncic: “It’s just a trendy question to ask me over and over again. … I don’t know what the misconception is why I can’t play off the ball.” – 6:25 PM
Kyrie Irving, just before his first Mavs home game, on why many have speculated about his fit with Luka Doncic: “It’s just a trendy question to ask me over and over again. … I don’t know what the misconception is why I can’t play off the ball.” – 6:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie with the behind-the-back dime to Mark Cuban 🎯😂
(via @espn_macmahon)
pic.twitter.com/qRdySWWPv1 – 5:33 PM
Kyrie with the behind-the-back dime to Mark Cuban 🎯😂
(via @espn_macmahon)
pic.twitter.com/qRdySWWPv1 – 5:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving’s first home assist as a Maverick was to Mark Cuban. pic.twitter.com/0adxghsALv – 5:30 PM
Kyrie Irving’s first home assist as a Maverick was to Mark Cuban. pic.twitter.com/0adxghsALv – 5:30 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@espn_macmahon speaks on the relationship between Luka and Kyrie:
“All [Luka] can talk about is how fun it is to play with Kyrie Irving. … They both have a lot of respect for each other’s talents. ” pic.twitter.com/NaevcBh0Qk – 4:13 PM
.@espn_macmahon speaks on the relationship between Luka and Kyrie:
“All [Luka] can talk about is how fun it is to play with Kyrie Irving. … They both have a lot of respect for each other’s talents. ” pic.twitter.com/NaevcBh0Qk – 4:13 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No one can say the Mavs haven’t tried to improve themselves for the stretch run/playoffs. #Kyrie #Holiday – 3:08 PM
No one can say the Mavs haven’t tried to improve themselves for the stretch run/playoffs. #Kyrie #Holiday – 3:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons started the first 275 games of his NBA career. He’s been moved to the bench in Brooklyn, and w/4 starters arriving in the KD/Kyrie trades, he’s not sure if he’ll start again.
“It’s a little frustrating … but that’s what it is at this point.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:47 PM
Ben Simmons started the first 275 games of his NBA career. He’s been moved to the bench in Brooklyn, and w/4 starters arriving in the KD/Kyrie trades, he’s not sure if he’ll start again.
“It’s a little frustrating … but that’s what it is at this point.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“Retroplex” court and uniforms for the Mavs in Kyrie Irving’s Dallas home debut. This is the sideline in front of the Mavs’ bench. pic.twitter.com/K1KzXt9Pyy – 2:44 PM
“Retroplex” court and uniforms for the Mavs in Kyrie Irving’s Dallas home debut. This is the sideline in front of the Mavs’ bench. pic.twitter.com/K1KzXt9Pyy – 2:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just recorded a pod grading the Nets’ trade deadline and offering my overall thoughts on what led to KD and Kyrie’s failure in Brooklyn.
Dropping shortly. – 2:38 PM
Just recorded a pod grading the Nets’ trade deadline and offering my overall thoughts on what led to KD and Kyrie’s failure in Brooklyn.
Dropping shortly. – 2:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just recorded my full recap of the Nets’ trade deadline along with my overall thoughts on what led to KD and Kyrie’s failure in Brooklyn.
Dropping soon. – 2:37 PM
Just recorded my full recap of the Nets’ trade deadline along with my overall thoughts on what led to KD and Kyrie’s failure in Brooklyn.
Dropping soon. – 2:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
There can be a sameness to @NBA regular season. Tonight, however, is not one of those as @Kyrie Irving makes his Mavs home debut vs MIN. Pretty sure there hasn’t been a more anticipated Mavs in-season home debut ever. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 12:12 PM
There can be a sameness to @NBA regular season. Tonight, however, is not one of those as @Kyrie Irving makes his Mavs home debut vs MIN. Pretty sure there hasn’t been a more anticipated Mavs in-season home debut ever. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 12:12 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYM last week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline recap w/ @BobbyMarks42 and @kpelton
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba… – 10:39 AM
ICYM last week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline recap w/ @BobbyMarks42 and @kpelton
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba… – 10:39 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Once upon a time, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shared this court on the practice floor. Today, it’s Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. Spencer Dinwiddie is going through film. pic.twitter.com/q23gbfXsqO – 10:26 AM
Once upon a time, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shared this court on the practice floor. Today, it’s Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. Spencer Dinwiddie is going through film. pic.twitter.com/q23gbfXsqO – 10:26 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving anticipates raucous ‘Hello’ from fans in home debut with newly energized Mavs dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:39 AM
Kyrie Irving anticipates raucous ‘Hello’ from fans in home debut with newly energized Mavs dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:39 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets can make it 10 in a row over the Knicks tonight. Never lost when Irving or Durant played. Winning streak is so long that Nets’ leading scorer last time the Knicks won was Spencer Dinwiddie, who hadn’t even been on the team last couple years until returning last week. – 8:28 AM
Nets can make it 10 in a row over the Knicks tonight. Never lost when Irving or Durant played. Winning streak is so long that Nets’ leading scorer last time the Knicks won was Spencer Dinwiddie, who hadn’t even been on the team last couple years until returning last week. – 8:28 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kyrie Irving set to make Dallas debut on Monday against Timberwolves. MFFLs should get ready for something they haven’t seen before.
mavs.com/irvings-home-d… – 8:06 PM
Kyrie Irving set to make Dallas debut on Monday against Timberwolves. MFFLs should get ready for something they haven’t seen before.
mavs.com/irvings-home-d… – 8:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Kings coming up at 9p on BSSW. First of a back to back between the two teams who have not played yet this season. At 9:05 on our broadcast an exclusive one-on-one interview with me and the man who made the big trade this week, GM Nico Harrison. – 9:12 PM
Mavs at Kings coming up at 9p on BSSW. First of a back to back between the two teams who have not played yet this season. At 9:05 on our broadcast an exclusive one-on-one interview with me and the man who made the big trade this week, GM Nico Harrison. – 9:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t know how it doesn’t work”
@Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is confident Kyrie will be a great fit in Dallas #MFFL
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/TAS2eEg04c – 7:53 PM
“I don’t know how it doesn’t work”
@Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is confident Kyrie will be a great fit in Dallas #MFFL
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/TAS2eEg04c – 7:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t know how it doesn’t work”
@Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is confident Kyrie will be a great fit in Dallas #MFFL pic.twitter.com/kNjcmF7RJZ – 7:43 PM
“I don’t know how it doesn’t work”
@Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is confident Kyrie will be a great fit in Dallas #MFFL pic.twitter.com/kNjcmF7RJZ – 7:43 PM
More on this storyline
Callie Caplan: Free agent to-be Kyrie Irving requested no more questions about his future with Mavs: “It just puts unwanted distractions on our team. … It’s very draining to ask what’s the long term.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / February 13, 2023
The people who love watching Irving play extend him a lot of sympathy. One longtime agent surmises that Irving is forever searching for the love of the mother he never knew: “Sometimes you do terrible things to test people, to see if they still love you. That’s all it is.” A front-office executive who knows him says it’s more basic: “This is a guy who is feeling things a lot, but he doesn’t understand why he’s feeling them. Then he finds an external reason for Why do I have so much angst and unhappiness?” -via New York Magazine / February 13, 2023
During postgame press conferences, Irving often comes off as curt, defensive, and bored, as if to make himself even less scrutable to what he calls the “pawns” in the media. But on Twitch, where Irving could ask big questions, rather than answer annoying ones, he was loose: doing voices, humming, giggling. One NBA source, who knows him from Irving’s unhappy two years as a Boston Celtic, described his general demeanor to me as “lost in the canyons of his own mind.” Well, here he was, leading us around the dark parts of the map. -via New York Magazine / February 13, 2023