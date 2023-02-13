Live stream: Nuggets 38, Heat 40

The Denver Nuggets (39-18) play against the Miami Heat (32-25) at Miami-Dade Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
Denver Nuggets 38, Miami Heat 40 (Q2 08:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Thomas Bryant and Jeff Green with 16 bench points for the Nuggets. Miami’s depleted depth having a hard time keeping up, and the Nuggets have outscored the Heat 11-4 to start the 2Q. – 8:16 PM
Thomas Bryant and Jeff Green with 16 bench points for the Nuggets. Miami’s depleted depth having a hard time keeping up, and the Nuggets have outscored the Heat 11-4 to start the 2Q. – 8:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bryant with a good defensive possession and solid seal for his third bucket. Nuggets within two early in the second. Solid stint so far from the reserves and KCP. – 8:15 PM
Bryant with a good defensive possession and solid seal for his third bucket. Nuggets within two early in the second. Solid stint so far from the reserves and KCP. – 8:15 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Having a backup center that’s capable of scoring and providing valuable minutes as Jokic rests. pic.twitter.com/04SYSoghbD – 8:15 PM
Having a backup center that’s capable of scoring and providing valuable minutes as Jokic rests. pic.twitter.com/04SYSoghbD – 8:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are +6 with Nikola Jokic off the floor in the 1st half. Thomas Bryant has 8 points. It’s a new day. – 8:15 PM
Nuggets are +6 with Nikola Jokic off the floor in the 1st half. Thomas Bryant has 8 points. It’s a new day. – 8:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Thomas Bryant making some interesting reads against zone as both a scorer and passer. I like it. – 8:13 PM
Thomas Bryant making some interesting reads against zone as both a scorer and passer. I like it. – 8:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Add another Gabe buzzer beater to the list 📝 pic.twitter.com/qFB9AR5kvV – 8:10 PM
Add another Gabe buzzer beater to the list 📝 pic.twitter.com/qFB9AR5kvV – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent’s willingness to take 3s (2 of 4 in the first quarter) has been a welcome addition to the starting lineup. – 8:09 PM
Gabe Vincent’s willingness to take 3s (2 of 4 in the first quarter) has been a welcome addition to the starting lineup. – 8:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Not a great omen when Nikola Jokic goes to the bench, and Denver’s losing. #Nuggets trail 36-27 after one.
Bam, with 9 points already, is feasting inside. Heat have 18-14 edge on PITP, 9-2 in second-chance, 7-0 in FB. – 8:08 PM
Not a great omen when Nikola Jokic goes to the bench, and Denver’s losing. #Nuggets trail 36-27 after one.
Bam, with 9 points already, is feasting inside. Heat have 18-14 edge on PITP, 9-2 in second-chance, 7-0 in FB. – 8:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat are moving the ball well, playing really active defense and, most importantly, taking and making 3s. Four of 10 from range in the first. Good pace. – 8:08 PM
The Heat are moving the ball well, playing really active defense and, most importantly, taking and making 3s. Four of 10 from range in the first. Good pace. – 8:08 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Miami should not be putting up 36 point quarters on anybody. “Make them feel us” speech incoming from Malone. – 8:07 PM
Miami should not be putting up 36 point quarters on anybody. “Make them feel us” speech incoming from Malone. – 8:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Heat go 5-11 from 3 in the first and lead 36-27 to start the second.
Bryant follows his own miss for his first bucket with the Nuggets late in the first. Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets with 6 points and 3 rebounds.
Bam Adebayo with 9 for the Heat. – 8:07 PM
The Heat go 5-11 from 3 in the first and lead 36-27 to start the second.
Bryant follows his own miss for his first bucket with the Nuggets late in the first. Michael Porter Jr. leads the Nuggets with 6 points and 3 rebounds.
Bam Adebayo with 9 for the Heat. – 8:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First bucket as a Nugget 🪣
@Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/5as55MbkT6 – 8:07 PM
First bucket as a Nugget 🪣
@Thomas Bryant pic.twitter.com/5as55MbkT6 – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo had 10 shot attempts last game in Orlando
Already up to 7 in the first quarter tonight (plus 3 free throw attempts)
Consistently taking that jumper – 8:07 PM
Bam Adebayo had 10 shot attempts last game in Orlando
Already up to 7 in the first quarter tonight (plus 3 free throw attempts)
Consistently taking that jumper – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 36, Nuggets 27. Bam Adebayo with nine points and Jimmy Butler with six points, four rebounds and five assists. Heat shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 5 of 11 on threes with zero turnovers. – 8:06 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 36, Nuggets 27. Bam Adebayo with nine points and Jimmy Butler with six points, four rebounds and five assists. Heat shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 5 of 11 on threes with zero turnovers. – 8:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent becomes the best player in the league when he sees less than 3 seconds on the clock – 8:06 PM
Gabe Vincent becomes the best player in the league when he sees less than 3 seconds on the clock – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 11 early, take 36-27 lead into second vs. Nuggets. Adebayo with nine points. – 8:06 PM
Heat go up 11 early, take 36-27 lead into second vs. Nuggets. Adebayo with nine points. – 8:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Next possession gets a good feed from Jeff Green in PnR for a foul and converts both free throws. – 8:04 PM
Next possession gets a good feed from Jeff Green in PnR for a foul and converts both free throws. – 8:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Thomas Bryant’s first basket as a Nugget is at the front of the rim on an OREB. Nice. – 8:03 PM
Thomas Bryant’s first basket as a Nugget is at the front of the rim on an OREB. Nice. – 8:03 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Is Jokic getting fouled without a whistle? Is it a day that ends in “y”?
Need the bench to hold it down while Jokic gets his forearms reattached during his time off the court. – 8:03 PM
Is Jokic getting fouled without a whistle? Is it a day that ends in “y”?
Need the bench to hold it down while Jokic gets his forearms reattached during his time off the court. – 8:03 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Thomas Bryant subs in for Jokic late in the first. First meaningful minutes for the back-up center acquired on Thursday. Nuggets down by 11. – 8:01 PM
Thomas Bryant subs in for Jokic late in the first. First meaningful minutes for the back-up center acquired on Thursday. Nuggets down by 11. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s first 9-minute stint: 6 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. – 8:00 PM
Jimmy Butler’s first 9-minute stint: 6 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds. – 8:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Who better to present Bam the All-Star Money Ball than Mama Bam 🫶 pic.twitter.com/NV9WAY4aMm – 7:58 PM
Who better to present Bam the All-Star Money Ball than Mama Bam 🫶 pic.twitter.com/NV9WAY4aMm – 7:58 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Dennis Scott just said on NBATV that he spoke with Jamal Murray pregame and was told he’d be re-evaluated after the all-star break. – 7:55 PM
Dennis Scott just said on NBATV that he spoke with Jamal Murray pregame and was told he’d be re-evaluated after the all-star break. – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler:
6/3/4 in first 6 minutes of fourth
He’s doing it all offensively in the half-court – 7:54 PM
Jimmy Butler:
6/3/4 in first 6 minutes of fourth
He’s doing it all offensively in the half-court – 7:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler already up to six points, three rebounds and four assists in the first 6:32. – 7:54 PM
Jimmy Butler already up to six points, three rebounds and four assists in the first 6:32. – 7:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy getting to the glass early and often
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/KgIh7FXyCM – 7:52 PM
Jimmy getting to the glass early and often
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/KgIh7FXyCM – 7:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler aggressive early and he’s gonna need to be. Without Gordon, the Nuggets don’t have a great option to defend him, and Bam will be working to defend Jokic most of the night. Heat need a big scoring game from Butler. – 7:51 PM
Jimmy Butler aggressive early and he’s gonna need to be. Without Gordon, the Nuggets don’t have a great option to defend him, and Bam will be working to defend Jokic most of the night. Heat need a big scoring game from Butler. – 7:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jimmy Butler might be a problem for Denver tonight with no Aaron Gordon. – 7:51 PM
Jimmy Butler might be a problem for Denver tonight with no Aaron Gordon. – 7:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets doing a really good job as a team recognizing Joker mismatches. Yes, he’ll take advantage of his mismatches when they’re there, but his teammates need to feed him, or clear out, so he can exploit it. Joker’s got a couple baskets early, and Denver’s offense is cooking. – 7:50 PM
#Nuggets doing a really good job as a team recognizing Joker mismatches. Yes, he’ll take advantage of his mismatches when they’re there, but his teammates need to feed him, or clear out, so he can exploit it. Joker’s got a couple baskets early, and Denver’s offense is cooking. – 7:50 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets trail 14-13 early. Vlatko Cancar and Nikola Jokic with a couple of early buckets for the Nuggets. Jimmy Butler with 6 points and a couple of assists for Miami. – 7:50 PM
Nuggets trail 14-13 early. Vlatko Cancar and Nikola Jokic with a couple of early buckets for the Nuggets. Jimmy Butler with 6 points and a couple of assists for Miami. – 7:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Neither of these teams’ starting lineups can defend the other. Jimmy’s getting to where he wants to go, and if the Nuggets get the ball to Jokić below the free throw line, it’s over. – 7:50 PM
Neither of these teams’ starting lineups can defend the other. Jimmy’s getting to where he wants to go, and if the Nuggets get the ball to Jokić below the free throw line, it’s over. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler having his way early in the in-between game
Getting downhill against this drop
Had a feeling he’d be aggressive early – 7:49 PM
Jimmy Butler having his way early in the in-between game
Getting downhill against this drop
Had a feeling he’d be aggressive early – 7:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Adebayo with his hands full defensively on a night the Heat also need his offense. – 7:46 PM
Adebayo with his hands full defensively on a night the Heat also need his offense. – 7:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Last home game before the break. Let’s get it.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/yVC5p2LtZ6 – 7:41 PM
Last home game before the break. Let’s get it.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/yVC5p2LtZ6 – 7:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel in the Heat’s house this evening. – 7:39 PM
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel in the Heat’s house this evening. – 7:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
#DevLikes @DKSportsbook pick of the game
Nikola Jokic over 36.5 Points + Rebounds
Let’s do this! – 7:28 PM
#DevLikes @DKSportsbook pick of the game
Nikola Jokic over 36.5 Points + Rebounds
Let’s do this! – 7:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: How will the Heat decide to fill its two open roster spots? It’s complicated miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:06 PM
From earlier: How will the Heat decide to fill its two open roster spots? It’s complicated miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets starters: Bruce Brown, KCP, MPJ, Vlatko and Joker.
No Jamal, AG or Zeke tonight. – 7:03 PM
#Nuggets starters: Bruce Brown, KCP, MPJ, Vlatko and Joker.
No Jamal, AG or Zeke tonight. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, Max Strus starting in place of Tyler Herro. That’s with Gabe Vincent already playing for Kyle Lowry. Other Heat starters are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin. – 7:02 PM
As expected, Max Strus starting in place of Tyler Herro. That’s with Gabe Vincent already playing for Kyle Lowry. Other Heat starters are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going with a starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo tonight vs. Nuggets. – 7:02 PM
Heat going with a starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo tonight vs. Nuggets. – 7:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Heat Pregame Lounge is going live
– Game Notes
– South Beach Jok
– Bones’ latest comments
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=dC1E3S… – 6:57 PM
Nuggets-Heat Pregame Lounge is going live
– Game Notes
– South Beach Jok
– Bones’ latest comments
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=dC1E3S… – 6:57 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Zeke Nnaji are OUT for tonight’s game against the Heat.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/63OSxmUbEu – 6:55 PM
Injury Update: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Zeke Nnaji are OUT for tonight’s game against the Heat.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/63OSxmUbEu – 6:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Not in Miami tonight, but no Jamal Murray (knee) or Aaron Gordon (rib) for the #Nuggets. Will be Murray’s 5th straight game off, & I highly doubt he plays with just one left (vs. Dallas) before All-Star break. If he doesn’t play vs. Mavs, that’ll be a nearly 3-week break for him. – 6:35 PM
Not in Miami tonight, but no Jamal Murray (knee) or Aaron Gordon (rib) for the #Nuggets. Will be Murray’s 5th straight game off, & I highly doubt he plays with just one left (vs. Dallas) before All-Star break. If he doesn’t play vs. Mavs, that’ll be a nearly 3-week break for him. – 6:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Nikola couldn’t wait to see who was getting out of that car 😂 pic.twitter.com/VG3wH5pMr9 – 6:15 PM
Nikola couldn’t wait to see who was getting out of that car 😂 pic.twitter.com/VG3wH5pMr9 – 6:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both out for Nuggets tonight. So short-handed Nuggets vs. short-handed Heat. – 6:09 PM
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both out for Nuggets tonight. So short-handed Nuggets vs. short-handed Heat. – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon out tonight for Nuggets vs. Heat in what has turned into Nuggets Lite vs. Heat Lite. – 6:09 PM
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon out tonight for Nuggets vs. Heat in what has turned into Nuggets Lite vs. Heat Lite. – 6:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My Heat-Nuggets picks for tonight
Going with Jokic and Bam in the first half, and thinking we get an engaged Butler from the start tonight to get to the line
Use code “five” to double that initial deposit
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/3GkpjH48Q1 – 6:00 PM
My Heat-Nuggets picks for tonight
Going with Jokic and Bam in the first half, and thinking we get an engaged Butler from the start tonight to get to the line
Use code “five” to double that initial deposit
PrizePicks.com pic.twitter.com/3GkpjH48Q1 – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro’s injury occurred in a knee-to-knee collision during Saturday’s win in Orlando. Spoelstra says Herro is day-to-day. – 5:50 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro’s injury occurred in a knee-to-knee collision during Saturday’s win in Orlando. Spoelstra says Herro is day-to-day. – 5:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bones Hyland is thrilled to be a Clipper after trade from Denver, where he feels he “never had that opportunity to showcase my playmaking ability…and show I’m more than just a scorer.” Bones also talks about playing with Jokic to helping Kawhi and PG espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:48 PM
Bones Hyland is thrilled to be a Clipper after trade from Denver, where he feels he “never had that opportunity to showcase my playmaking ability…and show I’m more than just a scorer.” Bones also talks about playing with Jokic to helping Kawhi and PG espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo out for Heat tonight.
That leaves the Heat with 10 available players vs. Nuggets: Adebayo, Bouyea, Butler, Cain, Haslem, Highsmith, Martin, O. Robinson, Strus and Vincent. – 5:31 PM
Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo out for Heat tonight.
That leaves the Heat with 10 available players vs. Nuggets: Adebayo, Bouyea, Butler, Cain, Haslem, Highsmith, Martin, O. Robinson, Strus and Vincent. – 5:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Let’s see the final scores ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/VchlzVJXVs – 5:19 PM
Let’s see the final scores ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/VchlzVJXVs – 5:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Nuggets from Tua’s Radio Row tour that went under the radar and a bunch of Dolphins notes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:03 PM
Nuggets from Tua’s Radio Row tour that went under the radar and a bunch of Dolphins notes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Though Heat – with just two drafted players available tonight – obviously needs immediate help amid the latest flood of injuries, the question is whether you wait patiently (as they appear to be doing) for options to expand beyond current best available of Beverley, Ibaka, Wall – 5:01 PM
Though Heat – with just two drafted players available tonight – obviously needs immediate help amid the latest flood of injuries, the question is whether you wait patiently (as they appear to be doing) for options to expand beyond current best available of Beverley, Ibaka, Wall – 5:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So, no Herro tonight vs Denver. Lowry and Oladipo already ruled out. The Heat will start Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo. (Orlando Robinson, Highsmith, Bouyea and Cain available off the bench.) Probably have to stagger Butler and Bam. – 4:48 PM
So, no Herro tonight vs Denver. Lowry and Oladipo already ruled out. The Heat will start Vincent, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo. (Orlando Robinson, Highsmith, Bouyea and Cain available off the bench.) Probably have to stagger Butler and Bam. – 4:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Nuggets.
Adebayo, Haslem, Highsmith, Vincent and Strus are all available. – 4:45 PM
Tyler Herro has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Nuggets.
Adebayo, Haslem, Highsmith, Vincent and Strus are all available. – 4:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro, with his knee contusion, is out for tonight against Denver. – 4:45 PM
Tyler Herro, with his knee contusion, is out for tonight against Denver. – 4:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bones Hyland on the superstar dynamic he played with in Denver vs. Clippers. pic.twitter.com/THCngcwvjc – 3:58 PM
Bones Hyland on the superstar dynamic he played with in Denver vs. Clippers. pic.twitter.com/THCngcwvjc – 3:58 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A few of our deep buckets from last week 🪣
#MTNDew3PT pic.twitter.com/Zfx5wQhic9 – 3:53 PM
A few of our deep buckets from last week 🪣
#MTNDew3PT pic.twitter.com/Zfx5wQhic9 – 3:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The player with the highest Usage Rate on the Nuggets this season is still Bones Hyland. – 3:53 PM
The player with the highest Usage Rate on the Nuggets this season is still Bones Hyland. – 3:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s the trade deadline exit survey! wrote some about the celtics getting even deeper, denver landing reggie jackson, and a bunch of other stuff: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/13/… – 3:30 PM
it’s the trade deadline exit survey! wrote some about the celtics getting even deeper, denver landing reggie jackson, and a bunch of other stuff: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/13/… – 3:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The Historic Hampton House was a safe haven in the city for many Black people and hosted prominent musicians, politicians and athletes. It’s now a cultural center and museum, and was the set of the film One Night in Miami.
Two Miamis // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Y8aWlnkTM7 – 3:15 PM
The Historic Hampton House was a safe haven in the city for many Black people and hosted prominent musicians, politicians and athletes. It’s now a cultural center and museum, and was the set of the film One Night in Miami.
Two Miamis // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Y8aWlnkTM7 – 3:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Mason Plumlee about his defense in general, about his old Nuggets + about approach to defending Nikola Jokic’s offense
Plumlee says straight up that he’s not a shotblocker and that he prefers to switch/be at level of screen.
On Jokic, discussed making others inefficient. pic.twitter.com/ixNJsBCBtU – 2:54 PM
Asked Mason Plumlee about his defense in general, about his old Nuggets + about approach to defending Nikola Jokic’s offense
Plumlee says straight up that he’s not a shotblocker and that he prefers to switch/be at level of screen.
On Jokic, discussed making others inefficient. pic.twitter.com/ixNJsBCBtU – 2:54 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets play the Clippers on ESPN right after the all star break. Second night of a back to back with travel so it’ll be a tough one but I hope Jamal Murray is ready. Sounds like Bones is. – 2:45 PM
Nuggets play the Clippers on ESPN right after the all star break. Second night of a back to back with travel so it’ll be a tough one but I hope Jamal Murray is ready. Sounds like Bones is. – 2:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
This is just one of those moments we’re going to be rewatching and talking about for awhile.
@CoupNBA breaks down the play from start to finish and how Miami had this sequence won before the pass was even made – 2:27 PM
This is just one of those moments we’re going to be rewatching and talking about for awhile.
@CoupNBA breaks down the play from start to finish and how Miami had this sequence won before the pass was even made – 2:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ask Clippers fans if they feel Jamal Murray is an elite talent, Bones. – 1:52 PM
Ask Clippers fans if they feel Jamal Murray is an elite talent, Bones. – 1:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bones Hyland said he felt the Clippers were “home” for him during predraft in 2021 and when he got the call he’d been traded here he was “doing jumping jacks” in his home.
He called the end of his time in Denver the product of a “frustrating moment.” – 1:39 PM
Bones Hyland said he felt the Clippers were “home” for him during predraft in 2021 and when he got the call he’d been traded here he was “doing jumping jacks” in his home.
He called the end of his time in Denver the product of a “frustrating moment.” – 1:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson was officially waived/bought out by the Hornets yesterday. He can now join the Nuggets once he clears waivers. – 1:36 PM
Reggie Jackson was officially waived/bought out by the Hornets yesterday. He can now join the Nuggets once he clears waivers. – 1:36 PM