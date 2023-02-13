Nuggets vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena

The Denver Nuggets are spending $4,122,007 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $4,610,943 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!