Pacers officially bring James Johnson back

February 13, 2023

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Veteran James Johnson, waived last week to complete a trade, has re-signed with the Pacers for the rest of the season.
I talked with him about what went down on Friday.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/i-dont-want-…3:45 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
It’s 5pm, which means that barring an unreported claim, James Johnson, Goga Bitadze, and Terry Taylor are free agents. They can sign with any team, including the Pacers. The Pacers have interest in bringing Johnson back. – 5:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Johnson understands the NBA is a business. Pacers are his 10th team in 14 seasons.
Teammates texted him after he was waived. Then, he sat courtside at Friday’s game and told me: “It’s been a good experience here and I don’t want it to end.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/i-dont-want-…6:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: James Johnson was waived by the Pacers yesterday to complete the trade.
Then he was courtside for tonight’s game and felt the love.
“I’m here to support. I care about this team regardless of what happens to me.”
https://t.co/ACiHr1fmp6 pic.twitter.com/ltGKhqolZa11:27 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
During the first timeout, assistant coach Jenny Boucek and members of the training staff went over to see James Johnson.
You could just see those brief interactions and smiles how much he’s valued. – 7:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Johnson is at the game, sitting in Haliburton’s family seats.
He was waived yesterday, but there’s a very good chance he is brought back once they waive Ibaka. pic.twitter.com/b5pkN6zben7:16 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Recently waived Pacers forward James Johnson is sitting under the basket on the North end of the court tonight. He’s in the crowd. Just a fan tonight as he goes through the waiver process, but he’s still in Indy. – 7:16 PM

More on this storyline

Michael Scotto: The Indiana Pacers signed forward James Johnson to a deal for the rest of the season, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports told @HoopsHype. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 13, 2023
Scott Agness: NEW: James Johnson was waived by the Pacers yesterday to complete the trade. Then he was courtside for tonight’s game and felt the love. “I’m here to support. I care about this team regardless of what happens to me.” -via t.co / February 11, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Per league sources, the Pacers are expected to re-sign James Johnson if he clears waivers. -via Twitter / February 10, 2023

