Pacers officially bring James Johnson back

The Indiana Pacers announced today that the team signed forward James Johnson. The roster currently stands at 17 players.
Source: Wheat Hotchkiss @ NBA.com
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Veteran James Johnson, waived last week to complete a trade, has re-signed with the Pacers for the rest of the season.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Johnson understands the NBA is a business. Pacers are his 10th team in 14 seasons.
Teammates texted him after he was waived. Then, he sat courtside at Friday’s game and told me: “It’s been a good experience here and I don’t want it to end.”
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: James Johnson was waived by the Pacers yesterday to complete the trade.
Then he was courtside for tonight’s game and felt the love.
“I’m here to support. I care about this team regardless of what happens to me.”
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
During the first timeout, assistant coach Jenny Boucek and members of the training staff went over to see James Johnson.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Johnson is at the game, sitting in Haliburton’s family seats.
Michael Scotto: The Indiana Pacers signed forward James Johnson to a deal for the rest of the season, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports told @HoopsHype. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / February 13, 2023
Scott Agness: NEW: James Johnson was waived by the Pacers yesterday to complete the trade. Then he was courtside for tonight’s game and felt the love. “I’m here to support. I care about this team regardless of what happens to me.” -via t.co / February 11, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Per league sources, the Pacers are expected to re-sign James Johnson if he clears waivers. -via Twitter / February 10, 2023