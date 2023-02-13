Live stream: Pelicans 12, Thunder 6

The New Orleans Pelicans (29-28) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28) at Paycom Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 12, Oklahoma City Thunder 6 (Q1 08:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Richardson is set to check in for his first minutes as a Pelican – 8:17 PM
Josh Richardson is set to check in for his first minutes as a Pelican – 8:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram has scored 12 straight to start the game for the Pels – 8:15 PM
Brandon Ingram has scored 12 straight to start the game for the Pels – 8:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
7-0 Pelicans run, snapped by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting a trip to the line at the 9:09 mark. Brandon Ingram has all 7 for the Pels. 7-1 now. – 8:15 PM
7-0 Pelicans run, snapped by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting a trip to the line at the 9:09 mark. Brandon Ingram has all 7 for the Pels. 7-1 now. – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram leads the Oklahoma City Thunder 7-0 out of the gates. – 8:14 PM
Brandon Ingram leads the Oklahoma City Thunder 7-0 out of the gates. – 8:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Our Slam Dunk participant, @treymurphy, is ready for tonight, are y’all? 👀 pic.twitter.com/uQR5oDmLkH – 8:08 PM
Our Slam Dunk participant, @treymurphy, is ready for tonight, are y’all? 👀 pic.twitter.com/uQR5oDmLkH – 8:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In the locker room the other night in New Orleans, I told #Cavs Donovan Mitchell that he was going to absolutely shatter the franchise’s single-season made 3-point record. And he responded with: “Gotta get my efficiency up tho. It’s been bad lately.”
Tonight, he is 5-8 from deep – 8:05 PM
In the locker room the other night in New Orleans, I told #Cavs Donovan Mitchell that he was going to absolutely shatter the franchise’s single-season made 3-point record. And he responded with: “Gotta get my efficiency up tho. It’s been bad lately.”
Tonight, he is 5-8 from deep – 8:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Could Russell Westbrook offer the boost of energy the Chicago Bulls need to close this season?
Billy Donovan didn’t comment on the Bulls’ potential pursuit of Westbrook on the buyout market, but he praised his former OKC guard: “He’s a great competitor.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:03 PM
Could Russell Westbrook offer the boost of energy the Chicago Bulls need to close this season?
Billy Donovan didn’t comment on the Bulls’ potential pursuit of Westbrook on the buyout market, but he praised his former OKC guard: “He’s a great competitor.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 8:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starting 🖐
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/pV1eHQdYmN – 8:02 PM
Tonight’s starting 🖐
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/pV1eHQdYmN – 8:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Pelicans
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is back. Dario Saric is good to go. – 7:32 PM
OKC starters vs Pelicans
SGA
Dort
Giddey
JDub
JWill
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is back. Dario Saric is good to go. – 7:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is active for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/Dvd8gM75HS – 7:29 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is active for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/Dvd8gM75HS – 7:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 7:27 PM
#Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 7:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Richardson is out here warming up for his Pelicans debut. Willie Green said Richardson will be available tonight. pic.twitter.com/UjWMqAk3Vo – 7:13 PM
Josh Richardson is out here warming up for his Pelicans debut. Willie Green said Richardson will be available tonight. pic.twitter.com/UjWMqAk3Vo – 7:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City. – 7:07 PM
CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City. – 7:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Would’ve nagged at me if I didn’t at least comment on that incredible OKC/SGA performance before tipoff of the next game.
Now we move to Thunder vs Pelicans. – 7:07 PM
Would’ve nagged at me if I didn’t at least comment on that incredible OKC/SGA performance before tipoff of the next game.
Now we move to Thunder vs Pelicans. – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
⛹️ Live from the Sooner State at 7PM CT
Tune In:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/7zBwg8EiD7 – 7:04 PM
⛹️ Live from the Sooner State at 7PM CT
Tune In:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/7zBwg8EiD7 – 7:04 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Housekeeping OKC vs Blazers since I was out sick:
SGA scoring 44 on 13/16. Arguably his best game in a season filled with best games.
Dort didn’t miss a shot + clamped Dame in the clutch. Welcome back, Lu.
That JDub dunk.🔥
Isaiah Joe 4/4 from 3. OKC 10/10 thankful to 76ers. – 7:04 PM
Housekeeping OKC vs Blazers since I was out sick:
SGA scoring 44 on 13/16. Arguably his best game in a season filled with best games.
Dort didn’t miss a shot + clamped Dame in the clutch. Welcome back, Lu.
That JDub dunk.🔥
Isaiah Joe 4/4 from 3. OKC 10/10 thankful to 76ers. – 7:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Dario Saric warming up for his first Thunder game pic.twitter.com/zVTKRs33nv – 7:02 PM
Dario Saric warming up for his first Thunder game pic.twitter.com/zVTKRs33nv – 7:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game vs OKC, per the Pelicans – 7:02 PM
CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game vs OKC, per the Pelicans – 7:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say CJ McCollum will not play tonight because of a right ankle sprain. – 7:02 PM
Pelicans say CJ McCollum will not play tonight because of a right ankle sprain. – 7:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pelicans say CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City. – 7:02 PM
Pelicans say CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City. – 7:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City. – 7:01 PM
CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City. – 7:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Richardson is available tonight, Willie Green says.
CJ McCollum will warm up before a decision is made about his status. – 6:53 PM
Josh Richardson is available tonight, Willie Green says.
CJ McCollum will warm up before a decision is made about his status. – 6:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Nothing concrete from Daigneault about Saric’s minutes. Saric has practiced once with the team and is still getting up to speed. – 6:36 PM
Nothing concrete from Daigneault about Saric’s minutes. Saric has practiced once with the team and is still getting up to speed. – 6:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Willie Green went on a “coaching tour” as he was transitioning which included a stop in OKC, said Green knows Sam Presti, and that’s how they met. Mark Daigneault is impressed with Green.
The rough time frame Mark gave was around summer league/SL practices – 6:36 PM
Mark Daigneault said Willie Green went on a “coaching tour” as he was transitioning which included a stop in OKC, said Green knows Sam Presti, and that’s how they met. Mark Daigneault is impressed with Green.
The rough time frame Mark gave was around summer league/SL practices – 6:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Few pregame notes:
– Sounds like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle sprain) is a full go tonight. It’ll be his first game since Dec. 12.
– Mann, who played for the Blue this afternoon, could play tonight for the Thunder.
– Eugene Omoruyi sprained his ankle in practice yesterday – 6:35 PM
Few pregame notes:
– Sounds like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle sprain) is a full go tonight. It’ll be his first game since Dec. 12.
– Mann, who played for the Blue this afternoon, could play tonight for the Thunder.
– Eugene Omoruyi sprained his ankle in practice yesterday – 6:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Head Coach Willie Green twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:34 PM
Watch Live: Head Coach Willie Green twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said he’s a big fan of Pelicans HC Willie Green – 6:34 PM
Mark Daigneault said he’s a big fan of Pelicans HC Willie Green – 6:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Lu Dort’s performance against Damian Lillard: “What he did with Lillard was particularly impressive… For Lu to go in there and turn the faucet off was really impressive.” – 6:33 PM
Mark Daigneault on Lu Dort’s performance against Damian Lillard: “What he did with Lillard was particularly impressive… For Lu to go in there and turn the faucet off was really impressive.” – 6:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Eugene Omoruyi sprained his ankle during practice – 6:32 PM
Mark Daigneault said Eugene Omoruyi sprained his ankle during practice – 6:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann is available to play tonight but is TBD on if he’ll actually play
Mann played for the Blue this afternoon – 6:32 PM
Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann is available to play tonight but is TBD on if he’ll actually play
Mann played for the Blue this afternoon – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann will be available but doesn’t know how much he will play, Mann played a lot for the Blue this afternoon. – 6:32 PM
Mark Daigneault said Tre Mann will be available but doesn’t know how much he will play, Mann played a lot for the Blue this afternoon. – 6:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said they will get Dario Saric caught up as quickly as possible when asked if he’d play in the immediate future – 6:31 PM
Mark Daigneault said they will get Dario Saric caught up as quickly as possible when asked if he’d play in the immediate future – 6:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “we wouldn’t have him here, if we weren’t going to use him.” – 6:30 PM
Mark Daigneault on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “we wouldn’t have him here, if we weren’t going to use him.” – 6:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
When talking about the philosophy behind shot selection Mark Daigneault joked “if Isaiah Joe is in the gym, that’s a good shot for him. For other guys, they need to be more selective” – 6:29 PM
When talking about the philosophy behind shot selection Mark Daigneault joked “if Isaiah Joe is in the gym, that’s a good shot for him. For other guys, they need to be more selective” – 6:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
OK, I C you 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/oDKItX61s0 – 6:28 PM
OK, I C you 😎
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/oDKItX61s0 – 6:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “he was out for a long time, so re-conditioning was a big priority…I watch all his [Blue] minutes. He brings a lot to our team…excited to have him back.” – 6:26 PM
Mark Daigneault on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “he was out for a long time, so re-conditioning was a big priority…I watch all his [Blue] minutes. He brings a lot to our team…excited to have him back.” – 6:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It was good. All smiles when I saw him.”
Newest Suns forward Darius Bazley on reuniting with Chris Paul as Bazley was a rookie at Oklahoma City in Paul’s one season with the Thunder in 2019-20. #Suns pic.twitter.com/d3I5IY6la0 – 6:26 PM
“It was good. All smiles when I saw him.”
Newest Suns forward Darius Bazley on reuniting with Chris Paul as Bazley was a rookie at Oklahoma City in Paul’s one season with the Thunder in 2019-20. #Suns pic.twitter.com/d3I5IY6la0 – 6:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Brandon Ingram “the shot making, he rises up and plays over a lot of his matchups. As a shot maker, he makes tough ones. Gets to his spots.” – 6:26 PM
Mark Daigneault on Brandon Ingram “the shot making, he rises up and plays over a lot of his matchups. As a shot maker, he makes tough ones. Gets to his spots.” – 6:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said New Orleans is a “really aggressive help team” on defense so you have to “make early plays against them” said they make you pass. – 6:25 PM
Mark Daigneault said New Orleans is a “really aggressive help team” on defense so you have to “make early plays against them” said they make you pass. – 6:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder PR with a great graphic for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/itUgYUkrOE – 6:21 PM
Thunder PR with a great graphic for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/itUgYUkrOE – 6:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
He’s back, folks. Fresh off a Chiefs Super Bowl win, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl warming up pic.twitter.com/eklGnfyZa6 – 6:17 PM
He’s back, folks. Fresh off a Chiefs Super Bowl win, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl warming up pic.twitter.com/eklGnfyZa6 – 6:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder legend and friend of the Locked on Thunder Podcast @adaniels33 back in Bricktown to broadcast tonight’s Thunder vs Pelicans game. pic.twitter.com/PKbaFuZg7o – 6:12 PM
Thunder legend and friend of the Locked on Thunder Podcast @adaniels33 back in Bricktown to broadcast tonight’s Thunder vs Pelicans game. pic.twitter.com/PKbaFuZg7o – 6:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi (ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans – 6:06 PM
Eugene Omoruyi (ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans – 6:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Eugene Omoruyi, recently elevated to a standard contract, is out tonight with a left ankle sprain. – 6:05 PM
Eugene Omoruyi, recently elevated to a standard contract, is out tonight with a left ankle sprain. – 6:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Corey Brewer back in OKC 👀
The former Thunder starter currently serves a player development role for the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/bkDHYCoAPo – 5:48 PM
Corey Brewer back in OKC 👀
The former Thunder starter currently serves a player development role for the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/bkDHYCoAPo – 5:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder had an impressive, and season-shaping week.
thunderousintentions.com/2023/02/13/okc… – 5:41 PM
The #Thunder had an impressive, and season-shaping week.
thunderousintentions.com/2023/02/13/okc… – 5:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder has recalled guard Tre Mann from the OKC Blue.
Mann in today’s Blue game:
24 points
7 rebounds
6 assists
2 steals
4-8 from 3 – 5:13 PM
Thunder has recalled guard Tre Mann from the OKC Blue.
Mann in today’s Blue game:
24 points
7 rebounds
6 assists
2 steals
4-8 from 3 – 5:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Tre Mann from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Mann recorded 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in this afternoon’s Blue game. Per Thunder PR – 5:10 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Tre Mann from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Mann recorded 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in this afternoon’s Blue game. Per Thunder PR – 5:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Tre Mann from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Mann recorded 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in this afternoon’s Blue game. – 5:08 PM
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Tre Mann from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League. Mann recorded 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in this afternoon’s Blue game. – 5:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Josh Richardson is expected to receive minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. With the New Orleans Pelicans still missing key contributors, he could help. https://t.co/v9BzVbtAqW pic.twitter.com/GcIfAfZCo5 – 5:00 PM
Josh Richardson is expected to receive minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. With the New Orleans Pelicans still missing key contributors, he could help. https://t.co/v9BzVbtAqW pic.twitter.com/GcIfAfZCo5 – 5:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Derrick White named Players of the Week
sportando.basketball/en/shai-gilgeo… – 4:59 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Derrick White named Players of the Week
sportando.basketball/en/shai-gilgeo… – 4:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dario Saric says goodbye to Phoenix and the Suns on IG (instagram.com/p/Conh3T3OhYZj…) pic.twitter.com/UXjunBOwsw – 4:35 PM
Dario Saric says goodbye to Phoenix and the Suns on IG (instagram.com/p/Conh3T3OhYZj…) pic.twitter.com/UXjunBOwsw – 4:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dario Saric says goodbye to the Suns on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HLY87jdWcK – 4:28 PM
Dario Saric says goodbye to the Suns on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/HLY87jdWcK – 4:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ain’t many like Larry, our 6th man of the week 🫡
#Pelicans | @Dickeys pic.twitter.com/0sXUn3Ab0b – 4:28 PM
Ain’t many like Larry, our 6th man of the week 🫡
#Pelicans | @Dickeys pic.twitter.com/0sXUn3Ab0b – 4:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton (26.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 70.2 FG%, 2-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.3 PPG, 6.3 APG, 1.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 57.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 2-1 record) won it – 4:02 PM
Deandre Ayton (26.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 70.2 FG%, 2-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.3 PPG, 6.3 APG, 1.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 57.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 2-1 record) won it – 4:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I have a surprisingly concrete theory that the UFOs relate directly to the Sixers waiving Isaiah Joe to eventually make room for Trez and Dedmon. Working on a 1,500 word piece for @Liberty_Ballers shortly – 3:58 PM
I have a surprisingly concrete theory that the UFOs relate directly to the Sixers waiving Isaiah Joe to eventually make room for Trez and Dedmon. Working on a 1,500 word piece for @Liberty_Ballers shortly – 3:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA wins Player of the Week (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/sha… – 3:57 PM
SGA wins Player of the Week (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/sha… – 3:57 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@wojespn says the timeline for Zion Williamson’s return is “open-ended.” ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2swF1CFORZ – 3:47 PM
.@wojespn says the timeline for Zion Williamson’s return is “open-ended.” ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2swF1CFORZ – 3:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Sacha Killeya-Jones on Eugene Omoruyi being signed onto an NBA contract: “He’s one of the best people in the city. He’s a great dude. Plays super hard every time he’s on the floor. Completely deserving.” – 3:44 PM
Sacha Killeya-Jones on Eugene Omoruyi being signed onto an NBA contract: “He’s one of the best people in the city. He’s a great dude. Plays super hard every time he’s on the floor. Completely deserving.” – 3:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Sacha Killeya-Jones on his former college teammate SGA being named an All-Star: “He’s been showing flashes of this since Kentucky.” pic.twitter.com/k7ZJtXe7Ng – 3:39 PM
Sacha Killeya-Jones on his former college teammate SGA being named an All-Star: “He’s been showing flashes of this since Kentucky.” pic.twitter.com/k7ZJtXe7Ng – 3:39 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dario Saric left Phoenix after three and a half seasons #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:37 PM
Dario Saric left Phoenix after three and a half seasons #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s long time friend and Kentucky teammate Sacha Killeya-Jones about SGA becoming an All-Star and when he saw this potential in him: pic.twitter.com/5nNb7HEUBp – 3:37 PM
I asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s long time friend and Kentucky teammate Sacha Killeya-Jones about SGA becoming an All-Star and when he saw this potential in him: pic.twitter.com/5nNb7HEUBp – 3:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won it. – 3:34 PM
Deandre Ayton was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won it. – 3:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 17 of the 2022-23 season (Feb. 6-12). pic.twitter.com/C1zhfn2Yy3 – 3:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 17 of the 2022-23 season (Feb. 6-12). pic.twitter.com/C1zhfn2Yy3 – 3:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named Western Conference Player of the Week.
SGA has won the award two times this season. – 3:32 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named Western Conference Player of the Week.
SGA has won the award two times this season. – 3:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/fmV9TUgGcm – 3:31 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/fmV9TUgGcm – 3:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Western Conference Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/bcX3Ggr5Yv – 3:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Western Conference Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/bcX3Ggr5Yv – 3:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston guard Derrick White were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston guard Derrick White were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson suffers injury setback
🏀 Is anyone to blame for what happened?
🏀 Where do the Pelicans go from here?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/VsyhKyphAx – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson suffers injury setback
🏀 Is anyone to blame for what happened?
🏀 Where do the Pelicans go from here?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/VsyhKyphAx – 3:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods on Andre Roberson playing his first game in OKC in over 5 years: pic.twitter.com/Qtc5PEFhlX – 3:22 PM
Kam Woods on Andre Roberson playing his first game in OKC in over 5 years: pic.twitter.com/Qtc5PEFhlX – 3:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods on Eugene Omoruyi being signed onto an NBA contract: pic.twitter.com/yCttnBdn7c – 3:17 PM
Kam Woods on Eugene Omoruyi being signed onto an NBA contract: pic.twitter.com/yCttnBdn7c – 3:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Kameron Woods about Tre Mann being assigned to the Blue pic.twitter.com/pNRdHCRHem – 3:06 PM
I asked Kameron Woods about Tre Mann being assigned to the Blue pic.twitter.com/pNRdHCRHem – 3:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder rank fifth in the league with 8.29 steals per game
Three players average at least one steal per game: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1.69), Jalen Williams (1.24), and Lu Dort (1.04)
Jalen Williams leads all rookies in steals – 3:03 PM
The Thunder rank fifth in the league with 8.29 steals per game
Three players average at least one steal per game: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1.69), Jalen Williams (1.24), and Lu Dort (1.04)
Jalen Williams leads all rookies in steals – 3:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is also first in PPG (123), 3 point percentage (41%), Offensive rating (121), field goals made per game (45.8), and points off turnovers (22). Per Thunder game notes – 3:03 PM
OKC is also first in PPG (123), 3 point percentage (41%), Offensive rating (121), field goals made per game (45.8), and points off turnovers (22). Per Thunder game notes – 3:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Per tonight’s game notes:
Since Jan. 1, the Thunder are:
1st in PPG (123.2)
1st in 3P% (40.8%)
1st in ORTG (121.1)
1st in shots made per game (45.8)
1st in pts off TOs (22) – 2:59 PM
Per tonight’s game notes:
Since Jan. 1, the Thunder are:
1st in PPG (123.2)
1st in 3P% (40.8%)
1st in ORTG (121.1)
1st in shots made per game (45.8)
1st in pts off TOs (22) – 2:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
FINAL OKC Blue falls to Memphis
Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 20
Ousmane Dieng had 18
Tre Mann lit it up in the second half scored 24
Olivier Sarr had 8 points – 2:52 PM
FINAL OKC Blue falls to Memphis
Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 20
Ousmane Dieng had 18
Tre Mann lit it up in the second half scored 24
Olivier Sarr had 8 points – 2:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
From today’s OKC Blue game:
Tre Mann – 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 4-of-8 from 3, 6 assists, 7 rebounds
Ousmane Dieng – 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, 2-of-6 from 3, 5 rebounds – 2:52 PM
From today’s OKC Blue game:
Tre Mann – 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 4-of-8 from 3, 6 assists, 7 rebounds
Ousmane Dieng – 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, 2-of-6 from 3, 5 rebounds – 2:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As the Thunder returns home to host the New Orleans Pelicans, it will look to roll over the offensive balance and rhythm it has successfully displayed.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down the contest in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/7DRjX1LPJU – 2:45 PM
As the Thunder returns home to host the New Orleans Pelicans, it will look to roll over the offensive balance and rhythm it has successfully displayed.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down the contest in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/7DRjX1LPJU – 2:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Zion Williamson will miss several weeks after suffering a setback in his rehab from a hamstring strain
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why the Pelicans can’t rush him back. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/0jYJ9bAX41 – 2:42 PM
Zion Williamson will miss several weeks after suffering a setback in his rehab from a hamstring strain
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why the Pelicans can’t rush him back. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/0jYJ9bAX41 – 2:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Story from Dario Saric’s first media availability since being traded to OKC:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 2:42 PM
Story from Dario Saric’s first media availability since being traded to OKC:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 2:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann spent the end of the review demonstrating to Kenny Lofton Jr how the foul was made, then did the same to the refs. He and Lofton shared a laugh about it. The challenge failed. pic.twitter.com/bH9i2yjFDB – 2:38 PM
Tre Mann spent the end of the review demonstrating to Kenny Lofton Jr how the foul was made, then did the same to the refs. He and Lofton shared a laugh about it. The challenge failed. pic.twitter.com/bH9i2yjFDB – 2:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Justin Bean, a Southmoore High School star, has 10 points for the Memphis Hustle against his hometown OKC Blue. Bean (26), played college basketball at Utah State before going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and is now with the Hustle. – 2:32 PM
Justin Bean, a Southmoore High School star, has 10 points for the Memphis Hustle against his hometown OKC Blue. Bean (26), played college basketball at Utah State before going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and is now with the Hustle. – 2:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Andre Roberson gets a steal, leads to a Tre Mann fly by three. My heart. – 2:25 PM
Andre Roberson gets a steal, leads to a Tre Mann fly by three. My heart. – 2:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
May the Twitter Wars begin
#PelsOnSocial | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/O3KeN2lzsn – 2:22 PM
May the Twitter Wars begin
#PelsOnSocial | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/O3KeN2lzsn – 2:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder training camp legend Chasson Randle comes into the game for the OKC Blue, and gets a mid-range and-one at the elbow. Kenny Lofton was not a fan of the call “That was all ball!” – 2:18 PM
Thunder training camp legend Chasson Randle comes into the game for the OKC Blue, and gets a mid-range and-one at the elbow. Kenny Lofton was not a fan of the call “That was all ball!” – 2:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Thunder in the New Year:
— 1st in offensive rating
— 1st in points per game
— 3rd in net rating
The 10 seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/WJUSLnBrvV – 2:17 PM
Thunder in the New Year:
— 1st in offensive rating
— 1st in points per game
— 3rd in net rating
The 10 seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/WJUSLnBrvV – 2:17 PM