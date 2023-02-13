Pelicans vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,115,792 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,444,976 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!