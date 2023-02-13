Rockets officially waive Justin Holiday

Adam Wexler: #Rockets announce they’ve waived Justin Holiday.
Source: Twitter @AdamJWexler
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Justin Holiday accepts buyout from Rockets, to sign with Dallas ift.tt/zUpEftx – 3:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday accepts buyout from Rockets, to sign with Dallas houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As @Brian Windhorst reports that Justin Holiday plans to sign with Mavs after his buyout with Rockets, a look at the Heat’s options to fill its two vacant roster spots. The options and factors to consider miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:15 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Veteran wing Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout with the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to @TheAthletic. – 1:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday are latest ‘adults in the room’ for young Rockets ift.tt/tOPZFuv – 7:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday are latest ‘adults in the room’ for young Rockets houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:55 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Newest #Rockets Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky pic.twitter.com/xQap4jQxXK – 9:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Really enjoyed interviewing and chatting with Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky today. Story coming tomorrow, but both very enthusiastic about the trade and potential fit. Was refreshing. – 7:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky won’t be in the rotation tonight, Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. He does plan to have them in the mix. – 6:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday meets with Rockets coach Stephen Silas as he joins his 10th team. pic.twitter.com/NEx5LjobhY – 6:17 PM
Brian Windhorst: Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout arrangement with the Houston Rockets and plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks when he clears waivers, sources told ESPN. -via Twitter @WindhorstESPN / February 13, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Justin Holiday was the top player on the Mavs’ potential buyout list. Fills a need for a 3-and-D wing off the bench. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / February 13, 2023
Marc Stein: Dallas will pursue the addition of Justin Holiday should Holiday secure a contract buyout from Houston, league sources say. The Rockets have already sent Danny Green (Cleveland-bound) and John Wall (available) to the NBA buyout market. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 12, 2023