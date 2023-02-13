Live stream: Rockets 29, 76ers 32

The Houston Rockets (13-43) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (36-19) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
Houston Rockets 29, Philadelphia 76ers 32 (Q1 00:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Terrific defense by Usman Garuba — he cuts off Joel Embiid on the roll, steals it from him and TyTy finds KJ Martin on the fast break for the slam. pic.twitter.com/AwqCpGX3b9 – 7:35 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It took TyTy Washington getting more playing time for me to realize Daishen Nix was raising my blood pressure. – 7:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jalen McDaniels was working on short bursts to the basket and finishing with his right hand on the left side of the basket.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Unless you’re an elite scorer, trying to score 1-on-1 against Embiid is misguided.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
There’s Jalen McDaniels’ first highlight play in front of a Sixers crowd. He grabs the rebound and goes coast-to-coast for the athletic and-1 finish. – 7:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun with the rebound and fullcourt pass to Jabari Smith Jr, who beats out James Harden for the ball and puts it in for two. pic.twitter.com/GELS8TAX5w – 7:27 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
BETTER GET OUT THE WAY!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rookie TyTy Washington to be the first sub off Rockets bench houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG’s too fast ⚡️
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Justin Holiday reportedly near buyout with Rockets, to sign with Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/13/jus… – 7:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Bari getting us started with the hustle play!
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Neither team shooting great to start, but the Rockets have a 6-3 rebounding edge and a 6-0 advantage in second-chance points. – 7:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets sending help on Embiid on the move, rather than the catch. Might have to adjust that if he gets going as he did in Houston. – 7:16 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith goes up and over Joel Embiid for the offensive board then putback. pic.twitter.com/w3E6tAp5pm – 7:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As expected, Jae’Sean Tate, the Rockets point guard, opens on James Harden houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Ended up switching onto Harris and then Embiid on the opening possession but Harden and Tate will see plenty of one another – 7:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Housekeeping OKC vs Blazers since I was out sick:
SGA scoring 44 on 13/16. Arguably his best game in a season filled with best games.
Dort didn’t miss a shot + clamped Dame in the clutch. Welcome back, Lu.
That JDub dunk.🔥
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rockets start Jae’Sean Tate once again. Joel Embiid also active and starting tonight for the Sixers.
G – Jalen Green
G – Jae’Sean Tate
F – KJ Martin
F – Jabari Smith Jr
Rockets start Jae’Sean Tate once again. Joel Embiid also active and starting tonight for the Sixers.
G – Jalen Green
G – Jae’Sean Tate
F – KJ Martin
F – Jabari Smith Jr
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid and Shake Milton are in tonight. Furkan Korkmaz is out due to personal reasons. He is not with the team – 6:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Tate.
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Tate.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz is not with the team for personal reasons. – 6:33 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Starters tonight are again Harden-Melton-Harris-Tucker-Embiid.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Furkan Korkmaz is listed as not with the team for personal reasons. – 6:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers injury sheet for the game tonight:
Embiid — left foot soreness — AVAILABLE
Korkmaz — personal reasons — NOT WITH TEAM
Milton — left eye soreness — AVAILABLE
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Melton
Sixers injury sheet for the game tonight:
Embiid — left foot soreness — AVAILABLE
Korkmaz — personal reasons — NOT WITH TEAM
Milton — left eye soreness — AVAILABLE
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Melton
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
Harden
Melton
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Sixers starters:
Harden
Melton
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Sixers: Green, Tate, Smith Jr, Martin Jr, Sengun
#Rockets starters vs Sixers: Green, Tate, Smith Jr, Martin Jr, Sengun
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets rookie TyTy Washington likes the taste of meaningful minutes ift.tt/sIpgYXN – 6:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
whose fit is your fave? reply below ⬇️
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets rookie TyTy Washington likes the taste of meaningful minutes houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will lead the game in steals?
StatMuse @statmuse
De’Aaron Fox has the same amount of clutch buckets this season as
Kevin Durant
Ja Morant
James Harden
Devin Booker
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Justin Holiday accepts buyout from Rockets, to sign with Dallas ift.tt/zUpEftx – 3:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Facing off vs. @Philadelphia 76ers tonight 🏀
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Some thoughts on the Sixers’ signing of Dewayne Dedmon, who has posted some very good defensive rebounding numbers this season and theoretically can help Philadelphia’s offense come easier in the non-Embiid minutes:
Some thoughts on the Sixers’ signing of Dewayne Dedmon, who has posted some very good defensive rebounding numbers this season and theoretically can help Philadelphia’s offense come easier in the non-Embiid minutes:
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Shake Milton discusses Jalen McDaniels and his debut as well as helping him grow with the team #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/sha… via @SixersWire – 2:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Justin Holiday accepts buyout from Rockets, to sign with Dallas houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As @Brian Windhorst reports that Justin Holiday plans to sign with Mavs after his buyout with Rockets, a look at the Heat’s options to fill its two vacant roster spots. The options and factors to consider miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:15 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Veteran wing Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout with the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to @TheAthletic. – 1:13 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Justin Holiday has agreed to a buyout arrangement with the Houston Rockets and plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks when he clears waivers, sources told ESPN. – 1:02 PM
