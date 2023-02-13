Rockets vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $10,591,210 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $4,166,942 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

