Saddiq Bey listed as available to make Hawks debut on Monday

Atlanta: Saddiq Bey (trade pending) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Charlotte.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Reports: Hawks hold on to Saddiq Bey as Warriors move forward with trade
“According to a person familiar with the situation, the trade has not been completed, but it “looks promising.””
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 8:22 PM
Reports: Hawks hold on to Saddiq Bey as Warriors move forward with trade
“According to a person familiar with the situation, the trade has not been completed, but it “looks promising.””
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 8:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Reports: Hawks hold on to Saddiq Bey as Warriors move forward with trade ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 7:22 PM
Reports: Hawks hold on to Saddiq Bey as Warriors move forward with trade ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 7:22 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The four-team trade, held up by Golden State’s concern over Gary Payton II’s physical, is tracking to be completed today. Deal allows Payton II (Golden State) James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) to join new teams. – 5:34 PM
ESPN Sources: The four-team trade, held up by Golden State’s concern over Gary Payton II’s physical, is tracking to be completed today. Deal allows Payton II (Golden State) James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) to join new teams. – 5:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Golden Warriors working with the NBA to bring completion to four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Saddiq Bey: es.pn/3JXEucV – 1:59 PM
ESPN story on the Golden Warriors working with the NBA to bring completion to four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, James Wiseman and Saddiq Bey: es.pn/3JXEucV – 1:59 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on 4-team trade: “It’s in the league’s hands now…We really have to sit back and wait… It’s really between Golden State and Portland. My thoughts are with the guys, Saddiq Bey sitting in Atlanta. Kevin Knox sitting in Portland and we have James sitting with us.” – 1:40 PM
Dwane Casey on 4-team trade: “It’s in the league’s hands now…We really have to sit back and wait… It’s really between Golden State and Portland. My thoughts are with the guys, Saddiq Bey sitting in Atlanta. Kevin Knox sitting in Portland and we have James sitting with us.” – 1:40 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
My educated guess is that GSW approves this trade tonight and let’s the league conduct a full investigation.
Too much at stake at right now
Atlanta made a separate trade with Houston to get further below the tax.
This allowed them to take back S. Bey and stay under. – 12:26 PM
My educated guess is that GSW approves this trade tonight and let’s the league conduct a full investigation.
Too much at stake at right now
Atlanta made a separate trade with Houston to get further below the tax.
This allowed them to take back S. Bey and stay under. – 12:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hawks wishing they could find a way to send an 8th and 9th 2nd-round pick out to make that 4-teamer for Bey go thru pic.twitter.com/4aWhWVuHT6 – 8:51 PM
Hawks wishing they could find a way to send an 8th and 9th 2nd-round pick out to make that 4-teamer for Bey go thru pic.twitter.com/4aWhWVuHT6 – 8:51 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Part 2 of my day here at State Farm Arena, where Saddiq Bey er check that Garrison Mathews and the Atlanta Hawks will taken on the Spurs. Jeremy Sochan getting in some pregame work here. pic.twitter.com/qD7gtiTY6P – 5:51 PM
Part 2 of my day here at State Farm Arena, where Saddiq Bey er check that Garrison Mathews and the Atlanta Hawks will taken on the Spurs. Jeremy Sochan getting in some pregame work here. pic.twitter.com/qD7gtiTY6P – 5:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Saddiq Bey is here at shootaround (seated). pic.twitter.com/PY3EWVDEu2 – 11:01 AM
Saddiq Bey is here at shootaround (seated). pic.twitter.com/PY3EWVDEu2 – 11:01 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Anyway, just to close the thread on all of this until we have actual answers on what the Warriors decide to do…
I guess this means that the Hawks and Pistons are now on Bey Watch to see what happens with their side of the deal. – 11:00 PM
Anyway, just to close the thread on all of this until we have actual answers on what the Warriors decide to do…
I guess this means that the Hawks and Pistons are now on Bey Watch to see what happens with their side of the deal. – 11:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Thursday’s four-team deal that sent James Wiseman to Detroit, Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and Gary Payton II to the Warriors is in jeopardy after Payton failed his physical, sources confirmed to @Kendra Andrews. es.pn/40ZHPOT – 8:10 PM
Thursday’s four-team deal that sent James Wiseman to Detroit, Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and Gary Payton II to the Warriors is in jeopardy after Payton failed his physical, sources confirmed to @Kendra Andrews. es.pn/40ZHPOT – 8:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Bey: “Anytime you trade a player, it’s always difficult.” Said Saddiq came in as a rookie and worked his butt off and into a significant role. – 5:21 PM
Casey on Bey: “Anytime you trade a player, it’s always difficult.” Said Saddiq came in as a rookie and worked his butt off and into a significant role. – 5:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Weaver on Saddiq Bey: “Saddiq is like family to me. He’s a worker, tremendous young man. He brought a lot to the table, and he’ll continue in his young career to grow as a player. I’m excited for him. I’m praying for his success.” – 4:55 PM
Weaver on Saddiq Bey: “Saddiq is like family to me. He’s a worker, tremendous young man. He brought a lot to the table, and he’ll continue in his young career to grow as a player. I’m excited for him. I’m praying for his success.” – 4:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey was as nice and genuine as any NBA player I’ve covered. Was a joy to get to know him over the last 2.5 years – 12:40 PM
Saddiq Bey was as nice and genuine as any NBA player I’ve covered. Was a joy to get to know him over the last 2.5 years – 12:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
From yesterday: Swapping Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman is a high-upside swing for Troy Weaver, and his biggest gamble yet freep.com/story/sports/n… – 11:15 AM
From yesterday: Swapping Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman is a high-upside swing for Troy Weaver, and his biggest gamble yet freep.com/story/sports/n… – 11:15 AM
More on this storyline
The Golden State Warriors completed a four-team trade that allows guard Gary Payton II to pass his physical and three more players — James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) — cleared beginning on Monday, sources told ESPN on Sunday night. The Warriors — who held up the trade after team doctors raised concerns about Payton’s injured abdomen — will await an NBA inquiry into the Portland Trail Blazers ‘ alleged failure to provide relevant pre-agreement medical information, sources said. -via ESPN / February 12, 2023
Shams Charania: The Warriors will go through with the Gary Payton II four-team trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Golden State will not pass Payton’s physical exam, sources said, but has decided to move forward with deal that brings back the key 2022 championship piece. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 12, 2023
Anthony Slater: Bob Myers is expected to address reporters on the James Wiseman for Gary Payton II trade — and everything surrounding it — tomorrow -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 12, 2023