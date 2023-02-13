Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Derrick White named Players of the Week

Marc Stein: Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston guard Derrick White were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton (26.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 70.2 FG%, 2-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.3 PPG, 6.3 APG, 1.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 57.1 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 2-1 record) won it – 4:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA wins Player of the Week (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/sha… – 3:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Here’s my piece from last night on Payton Pritchard and Derrick White’s big nights in the win over the Grizzlies: theathletic.com/4188888/2023/0… – 3:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Big week for Derrick White pays off in four wins and the East Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/9KDzzaJKNC – 3:44 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
After averaging…
24.5 points
4.8 rebounds
7.5 assists
5:1 assist/turnover
1.3 blocks
52% from the floor
52% from 3
…and the Celtics going 4-0, Derrick White has won his first NBA Player of the Week award.
Pretty cool. – 3:40 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Derrick White is your East Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/RVigfCwPDd – 3:40 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
After averaging…
24.5 points
4.8 rebounds
7.5 assists
5:1 assist/turnover
1.3 blocks
52% from the floor
52% from 3
…and the Celtics going 4-0, Derrick White has won first NBA Player of the Week award.
Pretty cool. – 3:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Sacha Killeya-Jones on his former college teammate SGA being named an All-Star: “He’s been showing flashes of this since Kentucky.” pic.twitter.com/k7ZJtXe7Ng – 3:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s long time friend and Kentucky teammate Sacha Killeya-Jones about SGA becoming an All-Star and when he saw this potential in him: pic.twitter.com/5nNb7HEUBp – 3:37 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
derrick white just won player of the week but are we positive the celtics won’t regret surrendering that pick swap in 2028? – 3:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Deandre Ayton was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 17 of the 2022-23 season (Feb. 6-12). pic.twitter.com/C1zhfn2Yy3 – 3:33 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named Western Conference Player of the Week.
SGA has won the award two times this season. – 3:32 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named Western Conference Player of the Week.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week after recording the first two 20 point, 10 assist games of his career and leading the Celtics to a 4-0 record for the week with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Malcolm Brogdon missing time. – 3:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/fmV9TUgGcm – 3:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Western Conference Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/bcX3Ggr5Yv – 3:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Boston guard Derrick White were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder rank fifth in the league with 8.29 steals per game
Three players average at least one steal per game: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1.69), Jalen Williams (1.24), and Lu Dort (1.04)
Jalen Williams leads all rookies in steals – 3:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is top 3 in
— Iso PPG
— Transition PPG
Nobody else is in the top 10 for both. pic.twitter.com/Kr8JNgenRK – 12:25 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is top 3 in
— Iso PPG
— Transition PPG
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 12 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.3
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.42
6. Damian Lillard: 14.4
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.1
8. LeBron James: 13.5
9. Anthony Davis: 13.0
10. Stephen Curry: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/hqbALkont4 – 11:48 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a historic scorer
🏀 Lu Dort returns and makes a big impact
🏀 Isaiah Joe opens the offense up
🏀 Season-shaping win
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a historic scorer
🏀 Lu Dort returns and makes a big impact
🏀 Isaiah Joe opens the offense up
🏀 Season-shaping win
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got snubbed from the Thank You Canada commercial. – 9:22 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Derrick White averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 51.8/49.1/86.4 shooting splits over the past 8 games. – 5:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics get another solid win against a contender as Derrick White has another 20 point, 10 assist game, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard shot it well again and Rob Williams controlled the glass. The depleted Celtics are cruising toward the All-Star break. – 4:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After dropping his first career 20-10 game on Friday, Derrick White’s done it again – 4:24 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Derrick White gets the double-double with 23 points and 10 assists. Big-time production with the C’s missing Brogdon, Smart and Brown. – 4:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Derrick White with a slick pass to Robert Williams for a dunk to get a double-double (23 and 10 assists) on the night. Seven Celtics in double figures as they put the finishing touches on this victory over Memphis. – 4:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sam Hauser is up to 20 points and has hit 6 3s today – the second time he’s gotten to at least 20 points this season. Boston getting great production from him and Derrick White today, especially considering Brown, Smart and Brogdon are all out. – 3:59 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Final: Celtics 119, Grizzlies 109. Derrick White leads Boston with 23 and 10, while Robert Williams had 10 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists. Ja Morant had 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Memphis. Boston now has an NBA-best 40-16 record. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 12, 2023
Pritchard’s minutes have diminished as he plays behind Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcom Brogdon. “I definitely was expecting and hoping [for a trade],” Pritchard told the Globe. “But you know, I [have to] look at the good things. We’re the best team in the NBA right now and we have a great team with really great players, so for me it’s an opportunity to learn and to keep growing.” -via RealGM / February 12, 2023
Boston has maintained an interest in Poeltl for several seasons now and is continuing to monitor his market, according to team sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The sticking point has been, as always, price. San Antonio has made it known to interested parties throughout the league the Spurs want two first-round picks for Poeltl, according to team and league sources, which was the same stance they took on Derrick White last season. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the first player in Thunder history with 40+ points on 80% shooting or better. I gotta watch this game. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / February 11, 2023
SGA did not appreciate the mini water bath after tying a career-high 44 PTS -via YouTube / February 11, 2023
Joe Mussatto: SGA on facing LeBron tomorrow in a potentially historic game: “I can’t get caught up in all that … As long as we win I’ll be alright.” -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / February 7, 2023