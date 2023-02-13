Adrian Wojnarowski: The 76ers are signing free agent center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Unloaded last week by the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon joining 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Move positions Dedmon for four meetings with the Heat this season, reunited him with P.J. Tucker. – 10:28 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I have updated my Sixers salary cap page with Dedmon’s (projected) cap hit.
(the exact cap hit for Dedmon will depend on when he officially signs, since the minimum salary is pro-rated for the days remaining on the season).
dailysix.com/philadelphia-7… – 10:28 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers signing Dewayne Dedmon as backup center, shoring up much-needed depth inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:22 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Philadelphia signing Dedmon as backup for Embiid #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:21 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial story here on Sixers being set to sign Dewayne Dedmon:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 10:09 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers sign Dewayne Dedmon as additional center depth behind Joel Embiid, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 10:02 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Well, surely the Sixers signing Dewayne Dedmon will take the sting out of the Super Bowl loss for Philly fans…
A few thoughts on the signing:
phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-r… – 9:53 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Sixers are signing Dewayne Dedmon, a source confirms.
The veteran center played 30 games for the Heat this season and has 30 playoff games under his belt. Last year, Dedmon averaged 3.8 points and 3 rebounds in the postseason for Miami – 9:37 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Source confirms Sixers will be signing Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the year, as @Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Team filling its open roster spot with a 7-foot backup five. – 9:35 AM
Source confirms Sixers will be signing Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the year, as @Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Team filling its open roster spot with a 7-foot backup five. – 9:35 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Dewayne Dedmon was 20th on my buyout board fwiw
theathletic.com/4174031/2023/0… – 9:26 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers had been active in buyout market to find another center and land on Dedmon, who spent the past three seasons with the Miami Heat. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 13, 2023
Paul Garcia: The Spurs have officially waived Dewayne Dedmon -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / February 9, 2023
Shams Charania: The San Antonio Spurs are waiving center Dewayne Dedmon, freeing him to join another team, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 9, 2023