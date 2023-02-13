Live stream: Spurs 19, Cavaliers 34

The San Antonio Spurs (14-43) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 19, Cleveland Cavaliers 34 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
SPIDA! DEEP! IN! THE! ROCK! 🕷️
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/MVisCbrVR1 – 7:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are up 29-17 with 2:22 left in the first quarter. They’ve scored 14 points in the paint and the Spurs really had no answer for when both Allen and Mobley were on the floor. Allen is up to nine already and Mobley has eight. – 7:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
45: Dime ➡️ 31: And-1
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/qWzYC6U1en – 7:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 41 of 58 games this season (71%).
SA enters 0-40 when down by 10 – 7:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
EV4 TO START US OFF!
📺 #CavsSpurs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/CwYLPlZROe – 7:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen just scored through a foul and it looked as if he didn’t hear the whistle calling it a foul. He started running back on defense before Darius Garland stopped him. – 7:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Six quick points for #Cavs Evan Mobley to open up the first quarter, finding his way to the basket nicely. – 7:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sending the guys off to Utah! ⭐️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/shgjT0S675 – 7:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have made it a point to be the team that comes out more aggressive and throw the first proverbial punch. Think this 8-3 start over San Antonio qualifies as such. – 7:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Six quick ones for Evan Mobley to start this one off, including a nice eurostep in transition there. – 7:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tonight’s lineup out of the hat for the Spurs:
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are recognizing Donovan Mitchell — named an All-Star starter for the first time — and Evan Mobley — named to the Rising Stars game — before tip off tonight. Both players received a very nice ovation from the early arriving crowd. – 7:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
SMILE… it’s game time! 😁
📺 #CavsSpurs on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/dxshzPAQQB – 7:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First five! 🖐
#GoSpursGo | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/uvhbpJomcz – 6:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s gameday which means the chance to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV!
$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more!
PLAY NOW: yi.nzc.am/07/FPycUs – 6:44 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Hangin’ with @CampyRussell and @MrCavalier34 – just two more games til the All Star break!
Cavs & Spurs • 6:30 pm pregame on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xgXe2OCwo8 – 6:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dean arrived repping.
@stockx | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Pu6aCUM079 – 6:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Spurs. – 6:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starters for tonight!
📺 #CavsSpurs on @BallySportsCLE at 7PM ET. pic.twitter.com/ABBXFi50ES – 6:16 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
📍 The Land
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/b9wgxJs3Gd – 6:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs have no one on their injury report. Spurs have 4 players that are out: Devin Vassell (lower back), Khem Birch (ineligible), Tre Jones (L foot soreness) and Romeo Langford (L abductor). Also, Charles Bassey (lower leg soreness) and Doug McDermott (R Achillles soreness). – 5:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“All the people that have been on this journey with me are here.”
On Spurs rookie Malaki Branham, a former Ohio Mr. Basketball, set to play his first pro game in his home state. No pressure, coming from LeBron James’ alma mater.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:01 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs face the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. The Spurs have lost 12 straight games. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-cavalier… – 4:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@RealTristan13 has a message 🗣️
“Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finalists!” 👀 pic.twitter.com/UvCxJWlFvd – 3:26 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Welcome home the Spurs in style ✨
@orchardhomesco and the Spurs have teamed up to give one winner a suite night to celebrate the return from the Rodeo Road Trip on March 4th! Enter for your chance to win by February 26th, 2023! #ad – 3:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Moving on from trade season with tomorrow’s newsletter, but in case you missed post-deadline conversation over Super Bowl weekend…
A look at how everything unfolded around the league and for the Spurs in those final ~20 hours before 2 p.m. on Thursday:
matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-raptor… – 2:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
FINAL OKC Blue falls to Memphis
Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 20
Ousmane Dieng had 18
Tre Mann lit it up in the second half scored 24
Olivier Sarr had 8 points – 2:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
From today’s OKC Blue game:
Tre Mann – 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 4-of-8 from 3, 6 assists, 7 rebounds
Ousmane Dieng – 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, 2-of-6 from 3, 5 rebounds – 2:52 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA
– The Week That Was:
Thoughts on Warriors’ Payton saga and it’s possible endgame; the nasty 2029 hangover awaiting after the “all-in” party; scouting Spurs’ teen phenom Jeremy Sochan and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace.
theathletic.com/4190727/2023/0… – 2:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
pregame prep 💪
#PorVida | @Gatorade | #ad pic.twitter.com/7gKwO1iuxR – 2:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Bunch of notable names at this Hustle vs. Blue game:
Andre Roberson
Ousmane Dieng
Tre Mann
Olivier Sarr
Chasson Randle
Ziaire Williams
Jake LaRavia
David Roddy
Kenny Lofton Jr.
Essentially a pseudo-NBA game – 1:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The newest member of the Thunder Olivier Sarr takes the court. He inked a two-way contract this weekend. Thunder assignees Ousmane Dieng and Tre Mann also on the floor. This will be a fun GL game. pic.twitter.com/nShUmfCZfI – 1:02 PM
