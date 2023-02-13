Spurs vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,253,923 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $4,067,857 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

