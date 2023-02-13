Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29) play against the Dallas Mavericks (31-27) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (8:30 pm ET)

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Harden with 4 quick dimes here in the third. Just 4 min gone by – 8:29 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

ESPN story on Kyrie Irving's desire to focus on the present in Dallas and avoid "unwarranted distractions" that come with questions about his future and possible free agency: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… 8:25 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

On the injury front, Tim Hardaway Jr. is out (right hamstring tightness). He left Saturday's game in Sacramento in the first half due to that. – 8:11 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on prepping for Mavs post-Kyrie trade: "With Luka, he's created so much offense for this team that you knew where the threats were going to come from. But now, it's way more unpredictable." – 8:09 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

First screenshot is from a great @NYMag piece on Irving today nymag.com/intelligencer/… 8:08 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs vs Timberwolves coming up with a 740 tip on BSSW. Home debut for Kyrie Irving. Also a big game because it's the 3rd and final game in the season series, with Dallas and Minnesota splitting two games in Minneapolis in December. – 8:07 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

kyrie's "do we know the earth is 'constitutionally round'" is the exact phrasing he used with me in our 2019 interview https://t.co/Wq7oCPl0tV – 8:05 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kyrie Irving, about two hours before his debut in Dallas requested no more questions about his long-term future with the Mavericks: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… 8:00 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Asked about the excitement level surrounding the Kyrie Irving acquisition, Mark Cuban says his 13-year-old son, Jake, took an "unaccompanied minor" plane trip to Sacramento to watch Doncic's and Irving's first game together. Jake had a couple of days off from school, anyway. – 7:56 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Tim Hardaway (hamstring) remains out against Wolves; status for Wednesday unclear dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… 7:51 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

One random thought about Kyrie and the Dallas Mavericks. They may very well lose Kyrie this summer, but this trade is a win for them for two reasons

They have a shot at a title this spring

One random thought about Kyrie and the Dallas Mavericks. They may very well lose Kyrie this summer, but this trade is a win for them for two reasons

They have a shot at a title this spring

They have proven to Luka they will take chances to give him a better shot at winning – 7:48 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd on Tim Hardaway Jr. and his hamstring strain: "Day to day. He feels better, so we'll see how he feels tomorrow and hopefully he goes on the trip." – 7:48 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Justin Holiday reportedly near buyout with Rockets, to sign with Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/13/jus… 7:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd before the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo's home debut: "Once they get their reps and understand each other, it's going to be a beautiful thing." – 7:00 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Kyrie Irving asks not to continue being asked about his future beyond this season, saying it creates "unwarranted distractions" for the Mavs and him. "I'm just taking it one day at a time," Irving said, emphasizing how positive his time with the Mavs has been thus far. – 6:41 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Free agent to-be Kyrie Irving requested no more questions about his future with Mavs: "It just puts unwanted distractions on our team. … It's very draining to ask what's the long term." – 6:37 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

It's a packed news conference as Kyrie Irving indulges the Dallas media, many of whom weren't on the road trip. pic.twitter.com/juJUFXbZwN 6:35 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Not in Miami tonight, but no Jamal Murray (knee) or Aaron Gordon (rib) for the #Nuggets. Will be Murray's 5th straight game off, & I highly doubt he plays with just one left (vs. Dallas) before All-Star break. If he doesn't play vs. Mavs, that'll be a nearly 3-week break for him. – 6:35 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kyrie Irving on Josh Green's rise this season: "That's one of our young Aussie kings." – 6:33 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Nico Harrison on Kyrie Irving: "His game is actually bigger than people realize. … That's the part that makes me sleep easy at night." – 6:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

Kai Jones (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

Kai Jones (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/TAYIpZiaXb 6:32 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Mavs GM Nico Harrison on the Kyrie Irving trade: "I don't see any risk at all. I actually see risk in not doing it." – 6:27 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison on making trade for Kyrie Irving: "I don't see any risk involved at all. … I see risk in not doing it at all." – 6:27 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Mavs GM Nico Harrison on trading for Kyrie Irving: “I actually see the risk in not doing it.”

Mavs GM Nico Harrison on trading for Kyrie Irving: "I actually see the risk in not doing it."

Kyrie follow-up: "Touche." – 6:27 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kyrie Irving, just before his first Mavs home game, on why many have speculated about his fit with Luka Doncic: "It's just a trendy question to ask me over and over again. … I don't know what the misconception is why I can't play off the ball." – 6:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.

Kai Jones (L Anke sprain) is out.

INJURY REPORT vs ATL

Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.

Kai Jones (L Anke sprain) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/S8Hn0YdHA5 6:25 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Tim Hardaway Jr. (right hamstring tightness) will miss tonight’s game against the Timberwolves.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (right hamstring tightness) will miss tonight's game against the Timberwolves.

Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will remain out. – 6:10 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Kyrie with the behind-the-back dime to Mark Cuban 🎯😂

(via @espn_macmahon)

Kyrie with the behind-the-back dime to Mark Cuban 🎯😂
(via @espn_macmahon)
pic.twitter.com/qRdySWWPv1 – 5:33 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Kyrie Irving's first home assist as a Maverick was to Mark Cuban. pic.twitter.com/0adxghsALv 5:30 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Three-team trade is largely hinging on how Minnesota values D'Angelo Russell in potential deal and their return of draft assets. Lakers and Jazz have significant deal structure in place, but Minnesota has been engaged elsewhere on Russell too. – 5:26 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

.@espn_macmahon speaks on the relationship between Luka and Kyrie:

.@espn_macmahon speaks on the relationship between Luka and Kyrie:

"All [Luka] can talk about is how fun it is to play with Kyrie Irving. … They both have a lot of respect for each other's talents. " pic.twitter.com/NaevcBh0Qk 4:13 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

No one can say the Mavs haven't tried to improve themselves for the stretch run/playoffs. #Holiday #Kyrie – 3:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ben Simmons started the first 275 games of his NBA career. He’s been moved to the bench in Brooklyn, and w/4 starters arriving in the KD/Kyrie trades, he’s not sure if he’ll start again.

Ben Simmons started the first 275 games of his NBA career. He's been moved to the bench in Brooklyn, and w/4 starters arriving in the KD/Kyrie trades, he's not sure if he'll start again.

"It's a little frustrating … but that's what it is at this point." nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… 2:47 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

"Retroplex" court and uniforms for the Mavs in Kyrie Irving's Dallas home debut. This is the sideline in front of the Mavs' bench. pic.twitter.com/K1KzXt9Pyy 2:44 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Just recorded a pod grading the Nets’ trade deadline and offering my overall thoughts on what led to KD and Kyrie’s failure in Brooklyn.

Just recorded a pod grading the Nets' trade deadline and offering my overall thoughts on what led to KD and Kyrie's failure in Brooklyn.

Dropping shortly. – 2:38 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Just recorded my full recap of the Nets’ trade deadline along with my overall thoughts on what led to KD and Kyrie’s failure in Brooklyn.

Just recorded my full recap of the Nets' trade deadline along with my overall thoughts on what led to KD and Kyrie's failure in Brooklyn.

Dropping soon. – 2:37 PM