TJ Warren: Being Kevin Durant's teammate is basketball heaven

Kellan Olson: T.J. Warren described being Kevin Durant’s teammate as “basketball heaven.” Warren said getting to see how he goes about the game, his mentality and so on makes Durant a great teammate.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
StatMuse @statmuse
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons started the first 275 games of his NBA career. He’s been moved to the bench in Brooklyn, and w/4 starters arriving in the KD/Kyrie trades, he’s not sure if he’ll start again.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The aftermath of the Kevin Durant trade kicks off a brand new competition for minutes on the Suns.
On what Terrence Ross brings to that battle and how he challenges his position group: arizonasports.com/story/3495999/… – 12:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mikal Bridges’ chaotic week included making his Nets debut against the Sixers (of course!)
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
Kellan Olson: Suns confirmed Kevin Durant will speak for the first time on Thursday in his introductory press conference. We will be talking with T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley today. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 13, 2023
Doc Rivers — who coached Simmons in Philadelphia and said he didn’t know if a team could win a title with Simmons at point guard — said after Saturday night’s game that the fact that Simmons figures to have the ball more often in the wake of the trades of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could do him good. “I believe he can get back to where he was with us,’’ Rivers said. “Especially now I think because he’ll have the ball in his hands more. … It’s just going to take time now. It’s been a year and a half. I don’t think it will be overnight, but he’s working and that’s all you can do.” -via New York Post / February 13, 2023
Duane Rankin: T.J. Warren said he was at Devin Booker’s house when Brooklyn played in Phoenix a couple weeks ago talking old times. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 13, 2023
Duane Rankin: T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley will both be available tomorrow vs. #Kings. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 13, 2023