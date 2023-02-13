Live stream: Wizards 10, Warriors 11

The Washington Wizards (26-29) play against the Golden State Warriors (28-28) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023
Washington Wizards 10, Golden State Warriors 11 (Q1 08:20)
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
So Jordan Goodwin is inactive for Wizards-Warriors because he has already used his 50 days of two-way eligibility and the Will Barton buyout is dragging out? Curious what the hold up is. – 10:16 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Had to be in Portland for Matisse Thybulle’s Blazers debut as a starter against the Lakers. I loved watching Thybulle play defense in person at Washington and am looking forward to having that opportunity again in the NBA. (He’s already got a steal and another deflection.) – 10:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green picks up his 15th technical foul this season. He’s one away from being fined and suspended – 10:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Early technical on Draymond Green 87 seconds into this game. That’s 15 for the season, one away from a one-game suspension. – 10:14 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards-Warriors just tipped off on @NBCSWashington. Time for some late night Wiz. – 10:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on James Wiseman: “It’s a guy I want to see figure it out and have an opportunity. I know it’s been said, but it wasn’t going to be here…It was tough to find minutes for him.”
Steph Curry on James Wiseman: “It’s a guy I want to see figure it out and have an opportunity. I know it’s been said, but it wasn’t going to be here…It was tough to find minutes for him.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“At first, it felt like a normal contusion.”
“At first, it felt like a normal contusion.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry holds his 2023 NBA All-Star Game jersey for the first time pic.twitter.com/VQLtAB1yGk – 9:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry on James Wiseman being traded: “We all love James. He’s a guy you root for.” – 9:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
No target date for Steph Curry to return to the court. He’s able to do plenty off the court right now, but no basketball movements. Walked up to the podium without a limp. With this being a ligament issue, hard to predict when he’ll be back – 9:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry said he doesn’t have a specific timeline for his return. Hopes to get back on court after the All-Star break. But will clearly miss a number of games post ASB. pic.twitter.com/FIR8QBdpz6 – 9:49 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Speaking with Steph Curry for the first time since suffering his knee injury, he says he’s able to do pretty much everything that’s not on a basketball court. No a target date for his return, but says he won’t be back the first game out of the All-Star break at Lakers. – 9:49 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry said he’s not doing any on-court work. Just has to be patient and let it heal. He said he won’t play in the game in LA out of the All-Star break and seems likely he’ll miss games beyond just that one. – 9:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry says he’s still ways away from returning to basketball activities. Right now he’s focused on healing his lower left leg injury while maintaining strength and conditioning.
Stephen Curry says he’s still ways away from returning to basketball activities. Right now he’s focused on healing his lower left leg injury while maintaining strength and conditioning.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SOON.
SOON.
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/gSBy3SMqSg – 9:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
When you look at Brooklyn’s rotation, the following should be locks:
Dinwiddie
Finney-Smith
Bridges
Johnson
Claxton
Thomas
Curry
O’Neale
When you look at Brooklyn’s rotation, the following should be locks:
Dinwiddie
Finney-Smith
Bridges
Johnson
Claxton
Thomas
Curry
O’Neale
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
late night hoops coming at ya 🔜
late night hoops coming at ya 🔜
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Prep time
Prep time
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
PJ Washington with the dagger puts the Hornets up 144-138 with 22.4 to go. – 9:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
grab a coffee, we tip off against the Warriors at 10 p.m. ☕️
grab a coffee, we tip off against the Warriors at 10 p.m. ☕️
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Positional requirements and all make this complicated, but still feels weird that Randle got the Knicks’ All-Star bid instead of Brunson. Nothing will top David Lee over Steph Curry in 2013 but I’ll admit to there being some parallels here. – 9:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ll be on @1067theFan talking Wizards with @Nell_BTP in a few moments here. Listen in… – 9:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Love the work.
Love the work.
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors recall Patrick Baldwin Jr. from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/8KWu0kNbxr – 9:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
2️⃣2️⃣ seconds with 2️⃣2️⃣
2️⃣2️⃣ seconds with 2️⃣2️⃣
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has dealt with a slew of injuries the last two years. I talked to him about his efforts to stay healthy and what he can draw from a similar experience earlier in his career. trib.al/5L3x66I – 8:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Coming up ⤵️
Coming up ⤵️
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors’ trading James Wiseman after 26 months has shades of Lakers a few years ago. Draft teens: Randle, D-Lo, Ingram. Got impatient. Traded ’em. They became All-Stars.
GSW betting on that risk.
Warriors’ trading James Wiseman after 26 months has shades of Lakers a few years ago. Draft teens: Randle, D-Lo, Ingram. Got impatient. Traded ’em. They became All-Stars.
GSW betting on that risk.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Monday hoops.
Gotta love it.
Monday hoops.
Gotta love it.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on why it didn’t work with James Wiseman and the Warriors
Steve Kerr on why it didn’t work with James Wiseman and the Warriors
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
getting this road trip started in style 🔥
getting this road trip started in style 🔥
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What does Steve Kerr think about the way the Gary Payton II trade went down?
What does Steve Kerr think about the way the Gary Payton II trade went down?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II’s focus over the next month will be rehab, Kerr says. No on-court work. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on what Gary Payton II is able to do right now: “Rehab. It’s all rehab. He isn’t on the court. There’s a reason it’ll be a month until we reassess things.” – 8:22 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry took to Instagram to congratulate Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for winning the Super Bowl against the Eagles. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/13/ste… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Clocked in.
Clocked in.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Someone as young as TyTy Washington should not be as smart and steady as he is. – 7:51 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
we all know about that Bradley Beal contract. if im this ref, send the stretcher.
we all know about that Bradley Beal contract. if im this ref, send the stretcher.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets on an 8-0 run. Harden, Milton, Harris return for the Sixers. Good minutes for Rockets reserves Eason, Washington, Christopher. They make it a 10-0 run to within one. – 7:50 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Clippers have no injuries to report for tomorrow’s game against Golden State. – 7:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers have no injuries on the injury report for tomorrow vs Golden State. – 7:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are FULLY healthy for tomorrow’s huge rest advantage game vs Warriors. – 7:47 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It took TyTy Washington getting more playing time for me to realize Daishen Nix was raising my blood pressure. – 7:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is available for the Warriors tonight vs Wizards. Had been questionable with an ankle sprain. – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rookie TyTy Washington to be the first sub off Rockets bench houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Washington Wizards coaches and development staffers continue to wear a new T-shirt intermittently to honor a specific Wizards player. During this morning’s shootaround in San Francisco, they wore this Kyle Kuzma T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/qQbwnGM22m – 7:13 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal was fined $25,000 by the NBA for making contact with a game official during Saturday’s victory over the Pacers, the league announced. Here’s video of what happened:
Bradley Beal was fined $25,000 by the NBA for making contact with a game official during Saturday’s victory over the Pacers, the league announced. Here’s video of what happened:
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Warriors GM Bob Myers on trading James Wiseman for Gary Payton II: “We debated it pretty heavily”
Warriors GM Bob Myers on trading James Wiseman for Gary Payton II: “We debated it pretty heavily”
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets rookie TyTy Washington likes the taste of meaningful minutes ift.tt/sIpgYXN – 6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets rookie TyTy Washington likes the taste of meaningful minutes houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:10 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been fined $25,000 for making contact with a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. – 6:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said there’s a chance Seth Curry – who has been doing more on-court work – could play Wednesday. #Nets – 6:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Seth Curry will do more court work tomorrow and see if there’s a chance for him to play Wednesday. – 6:04 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Here are GM Bob Myers full comments on Warriors lack of size and possible movement on the buyout market, esp now that GPII is confirmed out. “We hope that we have enough but we’ll look & see. It’s also determined by how the coaches will use that player.” #dubnation pic.twitter.com/7613r5wRqw – 5:50 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
You’ve heard of a Cat Cafe, but have you heard of a Hedgehog Cafe? 🦔
During the team’s trip to Japan, JP & Wiggs had to see what it was all about.
You’ve heard of a Cat Cafe, but have you heard of a Hedgehog Cafe? 🦔
During the team’s trip to Japan, JP & Wiggs had to see what it was all about.
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Wizards pic.twitter.com/QahJRc1PW5 – 5:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal was fined $25k for making contact with a referee during Saturday’s game, the league announced. – 5:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
AG talks about the importance of preparing not only for life in the NBA, but life after basketball.
AG talks about the importance of preparing not only for life in the NBA, but life after basketball.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Any buyout conversation has to be done in collaboration with the coaching staff, because why bring a player in if they’re not going to use him?”
“Any buyout conversation has to be done in collaboration with the coaching staff, because why bring a player in if they’re not going to use him?”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors GM Bob Myers says the team seriously considered rescinding the 4-team trade which brought GPII back from Portland. Says they didn’t see a path forward for James Wiseman with the org, mentions cost factor, Gary better fit even looking ahead to next season. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/M5CC7ab634 – 4:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have now listed Kyle Kuzma as out for tonight’s game against the Warriors. It will be the fourth consecutive game Kuzma has missed because of his sprained left ankle. – 4:44 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s Wizards-Warriors game, the Wiz announced. – 4:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tonight’s game against the Warriors.
Injury report for tonight’s game against the Warriors.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: Bob Myers on the decision to go through with four-team trade that landed the Warriors Gary Payton II, and Payton’s return-to-play timeline: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:30 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
With discussions going on about depth & possibly needing a big, wondering how #dubnation now feels about the Warriors retaining Andre Iguodala? Approaching the all-star break he’s played in 3 games while listed as out with hip soreness all season. Thoughts? – 4:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“We’re .500, and it’s our job in the front office to evaluate if this team needs help and that’s the determination we made.”
“We’re .500, and it’s our job in the front office to evaluate if this team needs help and that’s the determination we made.”
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors’ four-team trade that includes Gary Payton II is reportedly complete. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/12/rep… – 4:05 PM
