Wizards vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $5,804,682 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $6,859,669 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday February 13, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

