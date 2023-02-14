Bones Hyland takes veiled shot at Jamal Murray?

Joey Linn: Bones Hyland was asked about playing with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and now Kawhi and PG: “It was a great experience playing with Joker. Two guys over here who are phenomenal talents, and over there there’s one guy with phenomenal talent as well.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
On the Nuggets earning a nice win on the road in Miami, and Joker making his matchup with Bam look like child’s play.
Plus, Murray vs Bones BEEF?!??!:@>{>!?
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=mhW6U_… pic.twitter.com/KQ0C1GfgV3 – 2:00 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll!
On the Nuggets earning a nice win on the road in Miami, and Joker making his matchup with Bam look like child’s play.
Plus, Murray vs Bones BEEF?!??!:@>{>!?
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=mhW6U_… pic.twitter.com/KQ0C1GfgV3 – 2:00 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No Jamal Murray, no Aaron Gordon. Nuggets go into Miami and take down the Heat 112-108. Big win. Bam Adebayo, thanks for coming, brother. – 9:53 PM
No Jamal Murray, no Aaron Gordon. Nuggets go into Miami and take down the Heat 112-108. Big win. Bam Adebayo, thanks for coming, brother. – 9:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Heat Pregame Lounge is going live
– Game Notes
– South Beach Jok
– Bones’ latest comments
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=dC1E3S… – 6:57 PM
Nuggets-Heat Pregame Lounge is going live
– Game Notes
– South Beach Jok
– Bones’ latest comments
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=dC1E3S… – 6:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Not in Miami tonight, but no Jamal Murray (knee) or Aaron Gordon (rib) for the #Nuggets. Will be Murray’s 5th straight game off, & I highly doubt he plays with just one left (vs. Dallas) before All-Star break. If he doesn’t play vs. Mavs, that’ll be a nearly 3-week break for him. – 6:35 PM
Not in Miami tonight, but no Jamal Murray (knee) or Aaron Gordon (rib) for the #Nuggets. Will be Murray’s 5th straight game off, & I highly doubt he plays with just one left (vs. Dallas) before All-Star break. If he doesn’t play vs. Mavs, that’ll be a nearly 3-week break for him. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both out for Nuggets tonight. So short-handed Nuggets vs. short-handed Heat. – 6:09 PM
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both out for Nuggets tonight. So short-handed Nuggets vs. short-handed Heat. – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon out tonight for Nuggets vs. Heat in what has turned into Nuggets Lite vs. Heat Lite. – 6:09 PM
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon out tonight for Nuggets vs. Heat in what has turned into Nuggets Lite vs. Heat Lite. – 6:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bones Hyland is thrilled to be a Clipper after trade from Denver, where he feels he “never had that opportunity to showcase my playmaking ability…and show I’m more than just a scorer.” Bones also talks about playing with Jokic to helping Kawhi and PG espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:48 PM
Bones Hyland is thrilled to be a Clipper after trade from Denver, where he feels he “never had that opportunity to showcase my playmaking ability…and show I’m more than just a scorer.” Bones also talks about playing with Jokic to helping Kawhi and PG espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:48 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Where did you get your energy? Bone Hyland says from the man upstairs.
“Yeah, he’s blessed me with that since I was a little kid. I always had contagious energy with a bright smile and just put a smile on people’s faces. So, I it got it from God.” – 4:55 PM
Where did you get your energy? Bone Hyland says from the man upstairs.
“Yeah, he’s blessed me with that since I was a little kid. I always had contagious energy with a bright smile and just put a smile on people’s faces. So, I it got it from God.” – 4:55 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bones Hyland on the superstar dynamic he played with in Denver vs. Clippers. pic.twitter.com/THCngcwvjc – 3:58 PM
Bones Hyland on the superstar dynamic he played with in Denver vs. Clippers. pic.twitter.com/THCngcwvjc – 3:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bones Hyland’s answers about his belief in his playmaking and whether he feels he’ll get the reps to show that part of his game off in a backcourt with other options: pic.twitter.com/buKBSRGJj8 – 3:57 PM
Bones Hyland’s answers about his belief in his playmaking and whether he feels he’ll get the reps to show that part of his game off in a backcourt with other options: pic.twitter.com/buKBSRGJj8 – 3:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gordon and Mann are looking interchangeable, but either are better fits with Norman Powell than Luke Kennard was. 3 guard lineups tanked Luke’s value.
Plumlee/RoCo matchup dependent.
Bones’ handcuff is the buyout option. If he’s unplayable, then the requests for vet get louder. – 3:55 PM
Gordon and Mann are looking interchangeable, but either are better fits with Norman Powell than Luke Kennard was. 3 guard lineups tanked Luke’s value.
Plumlee/RoCo matchup dependent.
Bones’ handcuff is the buyout option. If he’s unplayable, then the requests for vet get louder. – 3:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The player with the highest Usage Rate on the Nuggets this season is still Bones Hyland. – 3:53 PM
The player with the highest Usage Rate on the Nuggets this season is still Bones Hyland. – 3:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have 11 guys they can play.
Status quo would have same starters (Mann/George/Leonard/Morris/Zubac) with following bench pecking order (it gets dicey after 8)
6: Powell
7: Batum
8: Gordon
9: Plumlee
10: Hyland
11: Covington
Biggest wild card: switching Mann and Gordon – 3:50 PM
Clippers have 11 guys they can play.
Status quo would have same starters (Mann/George/Leonard/Morris/Zubac) with following bench pecking order (it gets dicey after 8)
6: Powell
7: Batum
8: Gordon
9: Plumlee
10: Hyland
11: Covington
Biggest wild card: switching Mann and Gordon – 3:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bones Hyland: “More than just a scorer… I’m actually a point guard, and I offer that at a high level. And if you put me in that position, I’m going to dive into that position as well.” pic.twitter.com/0FR8wEvotk – 3:17 PM
Bones Hyland: “More than just a scorer… I’m actually a point guard, and I offer that at a high level. And if you put me in that position, I’m going to dive into that position as well.” pic.twitter.com/0FR8wEvotk – 3:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Bones about Lawrence Frank’s Lou Will’s comp for him (Bones is a @theRealHOTSAUCE fan) and how he defines what a point guard is/where he fits.
Bones: “If I need to run the offense, or I need to sit on the shooting guard spot, or just be out there. I feel like I’m a hooper” pic.twitter.com/pzxUZST1AT – 3:10 PM
Asked Bones about Lawrence Frank’s Lou Will’s comp for him (Bones is a @theRealHOTSAUCE fan) and how he defines what a point guard is/where he fits.
Bones: “If I need to run the offense, or I need to sit on the shooting guard spot, or just be out there. I feel like I’m a hooper” pic.twitter.com/pzxUZST1AT – 3:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets play the Clippers on ESPN right after the all star break. Second night of a back to back with travel so it’ll be a tough one but I hope Jamal Murray is ready. Sounds like Bones is. – 2:45 PM
Nuggets play the Clippers on ESPN right after the all star break. Second night of a back to back with travel so it’ll be a tough one but I hope Jamal Murray is ready. Sounds like Bones is. – 2:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland, Clippers might not have the most accurate 3-point shooters, but they upgraded the distance of their 3-point range significantly. – 2:14 PM
In Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland, Clippers might not have the most accurate 3-point shooters, but they upgraded the distance of their 3-point range significantly. – 2:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ask Clippers fans if they feel Jamal Murray is an elite talent, Bones. – 1:52 PM
Ask Clippers fans if they feel Jamal Murray is an elite talent, Bones. – 1:52 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Bones Hyland said he got much of his early inspiration from Phillip “Hot Sauce” Champion, a professional player who has played on the Streetball AND1 Streetball tour. – 1:46 PM
Bones Hyland said he got much of his early inspiration from Phillip “Hot Sauce” Champion, a professional player who has played on the Streetball AND1 Streetball tour. – 1:46 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Bone Hyland said he got much of his early inspiration from Phillip “Hot Sauce” Champion, a professional player who has played on the Streetball AND1 Streetball tour. – 1:46 PM
Bone Hyland said he got much of his early inspiration from Phillip “Hot Sauce” Champion, a professional player who has played on the Streetball AND1 Streetball tour. – 1:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bones Hyland and Marcus Morris have known one another since Bones was about 11 or 12 years old — their connection is playing for the same AAU team. Now their lockers are next to one another. – 1:35 PM
Bones Hyland and Marcus Morris have known one another since Bones was about 11 or 12 years old — their connection is playing for the same AAU team. Now their lockers are next to one another. – 1:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) and Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) are both questionable tonight vs. Miami.
Murray’s missed four games in a row, and there’s only two left before the All-Star break. – 11:44 AM
Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) and Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) are both questionable tonight vs. Miami.
Murray’s missed four games in a row, and there’s only two left before the All-Star break. – 11:44 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The injury report for Nuggets at Heat tonight is too long to tweet, so here’s a photo. For Denver, most noteworthy is Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon listed as questionable. Nnaji still out. pic.twitter.com/hTAHIjHakg – 11:05 AM
The injury report for Nuggets at Heat tonight is too long to tweet, so here’s a photo. For Denver, most noteworthy is Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon listed as questionable. Nnaji still out. pic.twitter.com/hTAHIjHakg – 11:05 AM
More on this storyline
Adam Mares: Dennis Scott just said on NBATV that he spoke with Jamal Murray pregame and was told he’d be re-evaluated after the all-star break. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / February 14, 2023
Katy Winge: No Jamal Murray or Aaron Gordon again tonight for the Nuggets. -via Twitter @katywinge / February 13, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Your halftime update: Nuggets are listing Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) and Jamal Murray (knee inflammation) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 12, 2023
Bones Hyland: It’s no way y’all finna run wit that quote y’all crazy man 😂, I never threw no shots y’all just be fishing. -via Twitter @BizzyBones11 / February 13, 2023
Law Murray: Bones Hyland on LAC playing time: “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. I’m all about winning. Whether Coach Lue throws me in, and if he don’t, I know Coach Lue has a great plan. So it’s not going to throw me off. But if I get them reps, I’m going to do what I do.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 13, 2023
Andrew Greif: Bones Hyland said he felt the Clippers were “home” for him during predraft in 2021 and when he got the call he’d been traded here he was “doing jumping jacks” in his home. He called the end of his time in Denver the product of a “frustrating moment.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 13, 2023