Bronny James will play in 2023 Nike Hoop Summit

Tim Reynolds: Bronny James is among the 26 selections by USA Basketball for the Nike Hoop Summit, which were just released.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I wrote about the Nike Hoop Summit rosters, including…
-Why this is an important event?
-Prospects to watch for
-A scouting dive into Bronny James and why I’m a bit higher on him than most evaluators.
theathletic.com/4200387/2023/0… – 7:21 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bronny James, D.J. Wagner headline Nike Hoop Summit team.
zagsblog.com/2023/02/14/bro… – 6:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bronny James among 26 players — 13 men, 13 women — picked by USA Basketball for Nike Hoop Summit
apnews.com/article/high-s… – 6:20 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The 2023 USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit Team features Omaha Biliew, Blake Buchanan, Isaiah Collier, Eric Dailey Jr., Justin Edwards, Ron Holland, Bronny James, Jared McCain, Jackson Shelstad, Sean Stewart, Dajuan Wagner Jr., Ja’Kobe Walter and Cody Williams. pic.twitter.com/pGV7jJxTBW – 6:11 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
USA Basketball just announced its roster for the US team at the Nike Hoop Summit.
Bronny James is on the team, along with DJ Wagner, Isaiah Collier, Justin Edwards, Ron Holland and more. pic.twitter.com/Mm4ZeawiJ8 – 6:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Australian NBL wants to sign Bronny James after he graduates from high school this summer and has formally reached out to the Sierra Canyon guard’s representatives. “We think he’s a prodigious talent,” NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger told The Sporting Tribune. “Bronny is NBA bound and he fits into the parameters of our Next Stars program really, really well.” Bronny, 18, was named a McDonald’s All-American last Tuesday. He is not eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024, but can go pro straight out of high school. -via The Sporting Tribune / February 1, 2023