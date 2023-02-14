Celtics vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (41-16) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (39-17) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 14, 2023

Boston Celtics 0, Milwaukee Bucks 0 (7:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Over the last three games, Lopez averaged 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds and shot 63.6% from the field.

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Bucks – FiServ Center – Feb. 14, 2023 – Starters

Boston – White, Hauser, Muscala, G. Williams, Griffin

Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford Milwaukee: Portis 7:15 PM Celtics at Bucks – FiServ Center – Feb. 14, 2023 – StartersBoston – White, Hauser, Muscala, G. Williams, GriffinMilwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook LopezOUT: Boston: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford Milwaukee: Portis pic.twitter.com/f8Bv3fKUCn

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Mike Muscala will make his first Mike Muscala will make his first #Celtics start alongside Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin. Will see if Robert Williams plays. He was available. – 7:14 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis scored 35+ points on Friday for the 6th time in 10 games.

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe



G – Derrick White

G – Sam Hauser

F – Grant Williams

F – Mike Muscala

C – Blake Griffin – #Celtics startersG – Derrick WhiteG – Sam HauserF – Grant WilliamsF – Mike MuscalaC – Blake Griffin – 7:08 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Budenholzer’s answer to my question about Muscala: “Great person. Muskie is one of the all-time greats, favorites. His teammates are gonna love him, the coaches will love him … then as a player, he’s a very, very good shooter … smart and wise in how he protects the rim.” 7:05 PM Budenholzer’s answer to my question about Muscala: “Great person. Muskie is one of the all-time greats, favorites. His teammates are gonna love him, the coaches will love him … then as a player, he’s a very, very good shooter … smart and wise in how he protects the rim.” pic.twitter.com/19qEtsGbki

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

The Celtics will have just nine available players on their roster tonight against the Bucks along with their two-way guys. 7:02 PM The Celtics will have just nine available players on their roster tonight against the Bucks along with their two-way guys. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The newest Buck Jae Crowder is out on the floor and getting shots up before tonight’s game. 6:47 PM The newest Buck Jae Crowder is out on the floor and getting shots up before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/LAUXW3MUN6

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks held each of its three opponents to under 110 points on the road trip.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Al Horford said he’s out tonight and plans to play tomorrow. – Al Horford said he’s out tonight and plans to play tomorrow. – 6:31 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Mike Muscala is very excited about the taste of his pregame peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Just thought you guys should know. – Mike Muscala is very excited about the taste of his pregame peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Just thought you guys should know. – 6:31 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rob Williams in, Al Horford out tonight for Celtics – Rob Williams in, Al Horford out tonight for Celtics – 6:30 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Jay King @ByJayKing

Al Horford said he won’t play tonight but plans to play tomorrow against the Pistons. – Al Horford said he won’t play tonight but plans to play tomorrow against the Pistons. – 6:26 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis and Jrue each scored 29 points as the Bucks defeated the Celtics 127-121 on April 7, 2022.

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Considering Al Horford is chillin in locker room in his sweats, he’s likely OUT. Robert Williams looks like he’s going to workout before the game to see how he feels. #Bucks – 6:23 PM Considering Al Horford is chillin in locker room in his sweats, he’s likely OUT. Robert Williams looks like he’s going to workout before the game to see how he feels. #Celtics

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Robert Williams and Al Horford are still questionable and will test out their injuries pre-game, Joe Mazzulla said. – Robert Williams and Al Horford are still questionable and will test out their injuries pre-game, Joe Mazzulla said. – 6:10 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Joe Mazzulla said Al Horford and Robert Williams will both go through workouts before the Celtics determine their availability. – Joe Mazzulla said Al Horford and Robert Williams will both go through workouts before the Celtics determine their availability. – 6:03 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Asked Mike Budenholzer about Mike Muscala, who he called one of his all-time favorite players he’s coached. Said Asked Mike Budenholzer about Mike Muscala, who he called one of his all-time favorite players he’s coached. Said #Celtics are going to love him. – 5:53 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Mike Budenholzer really thinks highly of Mike Muscala: “Muscy is one of the all-time greats.” – Mike Budenholzer really thinks highly of Mike Muscala: “Muscy is one of the all-time greats.” – 5:52 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Coach Budenholzer confirms Giannis and Connaughton will both play – Coach Budenholzer confirms Giannis and Connaughton will both play – 5:51 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Giannis & Pat Connaughton officially active for Bucks. Mike Budenholzer speaking shortly. – Giannis & Pat Connaughton officially active for Bucks. Mike Budenholzer speaking shortly. – 5:49 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum did not make the trip to Milwaukee at all, I was told. Brad Stevens already announced Tatum will miss tomorrow’s game against the Pistons. In a season of big minutes, sounds like the organization let Tatum take an All-Star break before the actual All-Star break. – Jayson Tatum did not make the trip to Milwaukee at all, I was told. Brad Stevens already announced Tatum will miss tomorrow’s game against the Pistons. In a season of big minutes, sounds like the organization let Tatum take an All-Star break before the actual All-Star break. – 5:48 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, right knee soreness) & Khris Middleton warm up for the #Bucks 5:31 PM Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, right knee soreness) & Khris Middleton warm up for the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/L5bu88BDjO

Boston Celtics @celtics

Sam Hauser discusses the key role he has played over our last four games and how the bench continues to step up in extended minutes. 5:30 PM Sam Hauser discusses the key role he has played over our last four games and how the bench continues to step up in extended minutes. pic.twitter.com/cY2EOBszLy

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

By not playing tonight, Jayson Tatum is down to five games left before turning 25.

He’ll have to average 28.2 points/game to pass Giannis for 7th on this list.

He’d now need 39.0 per game to pass Devin Booker for 6th. 4:58 PM By not playing tonight, Jayson Tatum is down to five games left before turning 25.He’ll have to average 28.2 points/game to pass Giannis for 7th on this list.He’d now need 39.0 per game to pass Devin Booker for 6th. pic.twitter.com/uPsmUa4bSa

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

The Celtics box score the last time they didn’t have Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart.

Final game of the 2020-21 season in New York. 4:52 PM The Celtics box score the last time they didn’t have Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart.Final game of the 2020-21 season in New York. pic.twitter.com/lvG5WA0bem

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

No Jayson Tatum tonight for #Celtics #Bucks and plenty of uncertainty across the front court entering a game vs. Giannis. Jae Crowder is out, but working back. Tatum will compete in the 3PT contest.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

When Jae Crowder got to Milwaukee, he dropped his family off at the hotel and took a ride around the city.

“I went to see where I used to stay at. I rolled through the town, through campus…I think it’s full circle for me in my life.”

At theathletic.com/4192784/2023/0… – 4:27 PM When Jae Crowder got to Milwaukee, he dropped his family off at the hotel and took a ride around the city.“I went to see where I used to stay at. I rolled through the town, through campus…I think it’s full circle for me in my life.”At @TheAthletic

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Celtics notebook: Returns from injury, Muscala fitting in, & a new car for Jaylen Brown? 4:20 PM Celtics notebook: Returns from injury, Muscala fitting in, & a new car for Jaylen Brown? bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/14/cel…

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Bucks (H) Alternates vs. Celtics (A) Traditional Road Greens

6.1/10 3:56 PM Jersey Matchup of the Day:Bucks (H) Alternates vs. Celtics (A) Traditional Road Greens6.1/10 pic.twitter.com/7waTUj8Fkd

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Boston Celtics @celtics

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics depth chart vs. Bucks

Guards: White, Brogdon, Pritchard, Davison

Wings/Forwards: Hauser, G. Williams, Muscala

Bigs: R. Williams**, Horford**, Kornet, Griffin, Kabengele

**Questionable

OUT: Tatum, Brown, Smart, Gallinari – Celtics depth chart vs. BucksGuards: White, Brogdon, Pritchard, DavisonWings/Forwards: Hauser, G. Williams, MuscalaBigs: R. Williams**, Horford**, Kornet, Griffin, Kabengele**QuestionableOUT: Tatum, Brown, Smart, Gallinari – 2:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With DeMar DeRozan with thigh strain, and Jaylen Brown still out due to facial fracture, the door could possibly open for Tyler Herro for the All-Star Game, since he already will be there for the three-point contest. Jimmy Butler has shown no interest. Harden, Brunson possible. – With DeMar DeRozan with thigh strain, and Jaylen Brown still out due to facial fracture, the door could possibly open for Tyler Herro for the All-Star Game, since he already will be there for the three-point contest. Jimmy Butler has shown no interest. Harden, Brunson possible. – 2:11 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Milwaukee got some sneaky good food – Milwaukee got some sneaky good food – 2:01 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

At that point, we’re probably looking at Pritchard, White, Hauser, Grant, Griffin starting with Brogdon, Muscala, Kornet, Kabengele, Davison off the bench.

Maybe they start Kornet for some size instead? I’d still keep Malcolm off the bench just for some potency in reserve – At that point, we’re probably looking at Pritchard, White, Hauser, Grant, Griffin starting with Brogdon, Muscala, Kornet, Kabengele, Davison off the bench.Maybe they start Kornet for some size instead? I’d still keep Malcolm off the bench just for some potency in reserve – 1:59 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

I don’t see any G League assignments so it seems like JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele will be available to fill out the roster tonight.

If Horford & Rob sit, Boston’s entire starting 5 will be out – I don’t see any G League assignments so it seems like JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele will be available to fill out the roster tonight.If Horford & Rob sit, Boston’s entire starting 5 will be out – 1:54 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

We’re back to the “Celtics PR Account Needs Two Tweets To List The Entire Injury Report” part of the season. – We’re back to the “Celtics PR Account Needs Two Tweets To List The Entire Injury Report” part of the season. – 1:53 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Celtics injuries:

IN: Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams

OUT: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum

QUESTIONABLE: Al Horford, Robert Williams – Celtics injuries:IN: Malcolm Brogdon, Grant WilliamsOUT: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson TatumQUESTIONABLE: Al Horford, Robert Williams – 1:48 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will our bench score more or less than 20.5 points against the Celtics?

📊 @betwayusa 1:46 PM Will our bench score more or less than 20.5 points against the Celtics?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/PhS77uzR89

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Celtics injury report for tonight’s game in Milwaukee:

Brogdon: AVAILABLE

G. Williams: AVAILABLE

R. Williams: QUESTIONABLE

Horford: QUESTIONABLE

Smart: OUT

Tatum: OUT

Brown: OUT

Gallinari: OUT – Celtics injury report for tonight’s game in Milwaukee:Brogdon: AVAILABLEG. Williams: AVAILABLER. Williams: QUESTIONABLEHorford: QUESTIONABLESmart: OUTTatum: OUTBrown: OUTGallinari: OUT – 1:43 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum will not play tonight. Al Horford and Robert Williams are questionable. Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon will play but it’s possible the Celtics will be without all five of their usual starters against Milwaukee. 1:43 PM Jayson Tatum will not play tonight. Al Horford and Robert Williams are questionable. Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon will play but it’s possible the Celtics will be without all five of their usual starters against Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/0KN9gzTbly

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Jayson Tatum downgraded to OUT vs Bucks. Celtics down at least three starters. Al and Rob both still questionable.

Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams available. – Jayson Tatum downgraded to OUT vs Bucks. Celtics down at least three starters. Al and Rob both still questionable.Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams available. – 1:41 PM