Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Boston Celtics are spending $4,330,306 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,619,591 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 14, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

The Celtics were the first team to hit 40 wins before 20 losses this season.

The Nuggets will be the only team to get there in the West: 2nd place Memphis is 34-22. Unserious conference lol jk

