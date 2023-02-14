Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Boston Celtics are spending $4,330,306 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,619,591 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 14, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
DJ Stephens (@DJ Stephens) recalls a ‘random’ slam over Frederic Weis, explains the decline of the NBA Dunk Contest & shares first impressions of rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
He also names potential EuroLeague Dunk Contest opponents:
The Celtics were the first team to hit 40 wins before 20 losses this season.
The Nuggets will be the only team to get there in the West: 2nd place Memphis is 34-22. Unserious conference lol jk
Bucks (39-17) and 76ers (37-19) still in play. – 2:25 AM
Nuggets got to 40 wins before 20 losses tonight.
Two years ago, wrote about how Clippers hit the Phil Jackson approved mark of a true contender @TheAthletic
The Bucks didn’t do it in 2021, but the Warriors did last year
