Charles Bassey's contract with San Antonio fully guaranteed for the first two years

Michael Scotto: The San Antonio Spurs agreed to a four-year, $10.2M deal with center Charles Bassey, including $5.2M guaranteed, per The Athletic. Bassey’s deal is fully guaranteed for the first two years and non-guaranteed the third and fourth years of the deal, league sources told @HoopsHype.
Spurs officially announce signing of center Charles Bassey. @Shams Charania reports it’s a 4-year deal worth $10.2M. Bassey played the early part of his high school career at St. Anthony Catholic High School in SA. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/Ik4NsuRRuH – 5:24 PM
Spurs have officially announced the new contract for Charles Bassey. – 5:07 PM
Spurs officially announce they have converted Charles Bassey’s two-way contract to a standard NBA deal.
Per club policy, Spurs did not announce the terms, but a league source says it’s for $10.2 million over four years. – 5:06 PM
San Antonio St. Anthony’s alumnus Charles Bassey set to receive four-year deal from Spurs, a league source confirms.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:58 PM
The San Antonio Spurs agreed to a four-year, $10.2M deal with center Charles Bassey, including $5.2M guaranteed, per The Athletic.
Bassey’s deal is fully guaranteed for the first two years and non-guaranteed the third and fourth years of the deal, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 4:52 PM
Wrote this back in November about Charles Bassey’s winding road from Nigeria to the NBA, which included a star-crossed stopover at a San Antonio prep school. Worth re-heating in light of today’s news.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:43 PM
A league source has confirmed @Shams Charania report that #Spurs are signing San Antonio St. Anthony alumnus Charles Bassey to a 4-year, $10.2 million deal that includes strong guarantees of $5.2 million.
Bassey had been playing under a two-way deal. – 4:39 PM
Just landed in Charlotte but can confirm Spurs have signed Charles Bassey to a standard NBA contract. Four years, roughly $10 million.
Will fill the roster spot created by waiving Stanley Johnson earlier in the week. – 4:38 PM
Cavs have no one on their injury report. Spurs have 4 players that are out: Devin Vassell (lower back), Khem Birch (ineligible), Tre Jones (L foot soreness) and Romeo Langford (L abductor). Also, Charles Bassey (lower leg soreness) and Doug McDermott (R Achillles soreness). – 5:31 PM
Sixers could have kept Isaiah Joe & Charles Bassey, then made the same Thybulle-McDaniels trade down the road and ducked thetax by $460k.
If they waived Bassey, kept Joe and never signed Trez, they’d have been $1.95M under tax after Thybulle trade, nearly $500k over before. – 11:10 AM
With an eye toward converting St. Anthony alumnus Charles Bassey’s two-way deal to a standard contract, Spurs announce they have waived Stanley Johnson.
Roster currently stands at 16.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 1:58 PM
With Spurs converting Charles Bassey’s two-way deal to a standard pact, the St. Anthony’s alumnus is set to back up Zach Collins.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 1:25 PM
Pop had no specific timetable for Birch to be cleared but said last night it would be “quite a while.”
Might explain why they want to bump Charles Bassey to the big club. – 12:48 PM
Shams Charania: The San Antonio Spurs are signing two-way center Charles Bassey to a new four-year, $10.2 million deal, including strong guarantees of $5.2M, his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 14, 2023
Jeff McDonald: Per NBA source, the Spurs intend to waive Stanley Johnson today, with an eye toward converting Charles Bassey’s two-way deal to a full NBA contract. -via Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN / February 12, 2023
Paul Garcia: Spurs injury report for Wednesday @ Clippers: OUT Vassell – knee Barlow, Bassey, Wesley – G-League Questionable Langford – Left adductor tightness -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / January 24, 2023