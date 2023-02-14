CJ McCollum listed as questionable against Lakers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) questionable tomorrow against Lakers. New Orleans’ final game before the All-Star break. – 7:41 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say CJ McCollum is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers with the right ankle sprain that kept him out of the OKC game. – 7:41 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum questionable to play in Wednesday’s road game at Lakers. #Pelicans injury report presented by @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/oP9nHHIVoV pic.twitter.com/wczNPY93PK – 7:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Although I do celebrate it, it is a fictitious holiday. I think it’s important to celebrate your loved ones consistently all the time and they should feel the love all the time,” @CJ McCollum in his @andscape diary on #ValentinesDay bit.ly/3K36N9V #nba #Pelicans – 2:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“It’s unfortunate that ‘Z’ won’t be able to return before the break. Injuries are a part of the game and luckily this is an injury he will be able to return from and get back to being the best version of himself,” #Pelicans @CJ McCollum in @andscape diary. bit.ly/3K36N9V – 10:28 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
There is a LOT that @CJ McCollum addresses in his latest @andscape diary. Zion’s and his wrist injury. The state of the struggling #Pelicans . CBA talks. Pels unusual tough post #NBAAllStar travel. Mardi Gras. His wine coming to NOLA restaurants. And more. bit.ly/3K36N9V – 8:33 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pels needed that win badly.
New Orleans snaps six-game road losing streak, has won 3 of 4 overall.
Huge night for Brandon Ingram stepping up without CJ McCollum available. – 10:24 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Well, I think Brandon Ingram was ready to accept the challenge without McCollum and Zion available.
16 points in nine minutes and Thunder already sending double teams at him. – 8:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado is off to a really good game in place of CJ McCollum in the starting lineup. We’ve seen his defense, passing and shot-making all make an impact in this first quarter.
The Pelicans lead the Thunder, 26-15. – 8:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s game vs OKC, per the Pelicans – 7:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say CJ McCollum will not play tonight because of a right ankle sprain. – 7:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pelicans say CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City. – 7:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Richardson is available tonight, Willie Green says.
CJ McCollum will warm up before a decision is made about his status. – 6:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Monday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans visit Thunder at 7 p.m.; McCollum added to injury report; practice report on Zion update; Sunday was a very newsy day, watch video interviews with Griffin, Richardson): https://t.co/xNKu41SjHQ pic.twitter.com/SFRsjjQ7Wn – 10:28 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Pelicans injury report:
CJ McCollum Questionable
Dyson Daniel OUT
Zion Williamson OUT
EJ Liddell OUT
Thunder injury report:
Ousmane Dieng OUT (GL)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl OUT (GL)
Aleksej Pokusevski OUT (Leg)
Chet Holmgren OUT (Foot) – 12:56 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum questionable tomorrow against OKC. Right ankle sprain. – 5:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game in OKC – 5:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game at Oklahoma City. #Pelicans injury report presented by @MorrisBartLLC: on.nba.com/3XrzLmE pic.twitter.com/ND5QyJLhUL – 5:49 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
“I’m fine in the West” earned the jokes. Peaked with McCollum after the Durant deal. Just jumped the shark on this pound-it-into-the-ground ABC pre-game show. – 1:57 PM
More on this storyline
New Orleans Pelicans PR: CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City. -via Twitter @PelicansPR / February 13, 2023
CJ McCollum was added to New Orleans’ injury list Sunday. Due to a right ankle sprain, McCollum is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game at Oklahoma City. -via NBA.com / February 12, 2023
The Portland Trail Blazers have also expressed interest in Anunoby, league sources told HoopsHype. The Raptors like Canadian native Shaedon Sharpe from afar, and Anfernee Simons also has fans in Toronto. In Portland, however, they view Sharpe as a potential All-Star talent and are reluctant to part with the high-flying rookie sensation. Simons is averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game and has carried the CJ McCollum torch as Damian Lillard’s backcourt scoring mate. -via HoopsHype / February 9, 2023