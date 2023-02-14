Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum headline 3-point competition participants

Marc J. Spears: NBA 3-point competition pic.twitter.com/KxA9MktDTS
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Top 10 qualified players in Offensive Rating on NBA.com (>15 mpg, >20 games):
1. Jokić – 124.9*
2. Gordon – 124.0*
3. KCP – 122.9*
4. MPJ – 122.8*
5. Dame – 120.6
6. Murray – 120.1*
7. Booker – 119.9
8. Huerter – 119.7
9. Powell – 119.5
10. Sabonis – 119.3 – 7:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bucks – FiServ Center – Feb. 14, 2023 – Starters
Boston – White, Hauser, Muscala, G. Williams, Griffin
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford Milwaukee: Portis pic.twitter.com/f8Bv3fKUCn – 7:15 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Coach K attending his first Duke game tonight since retiring. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who was on K’s staff from 1987-95, making last appearance at Cameron as Irish head coach.
Brey told me yesterday he still wants to coach. pic.twitter.com/ZwNmHd6owh – 6:55 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum did not make the trip to Milwaukee at all, I was told. Brad Stevens already announced Tatum will miss tomorrow’s game against the Pistons. In a season of big minutes, sounds like the organization let Tatum take an All-Star break before the actual All-Star break. – 5:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
By not playing tonight, Jayson Tatum is down to five games left before turning 25.
He’ll have to average 28.2 points/game to pass Giannis for 7th on this list.
He’d now need 39.0 per game to pass Devin Booker for 6th. pic.twitter.com/uPsmUa4bSa – 4:58 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics box score the last time they didn’t have Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart.
Final game of the 2020-21 season in New York. pic.twitter.com/lvG5WA0bem – 4:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No Jayson Tatum tonight for #Celtics #Bucks and plenty of uncertainty across the front court entering a game vs. Giannis. Jae Crowder is out, but working back. Tatum will compete in the 3PT contest.
More ⚡️by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @betterhelp https://t.co/Kdgp4skGFV pic.twitter.com/jFdx50xK36 – 4:46 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Duke says Kyle Filipowski (ankle) has been cleared for tonight’s game with Notre Dame – 3:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ 40-point games this season:
Luka
Giannis
Dame pic.twitter.com/g2GUDL98kl – 3:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics depth chart vs. Bucks
Guards: White, Brogdon, Pritchard, Davison
Wings/Forwards: Hauser, G. Williams, Muscala
Bigs: R. Williams**, Horford**, Kornet, Griffin, Kabengele
**Questionable
OUT: Tatum, Brown, Smart, Gallinari – 2:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum is officially out for #Celtics #Bucks tonight. Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon will play. Al Horford now questionable – 2:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics injuries:
IN: Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams
OUT: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum
QUESTIONABLE: Al Horford, Robert Williams – 1:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics injury report for tonight’s game in Milwaukee:
Brogdon: AVAILABLE
G. Williams: AVAILABLE
R. Williams: QUESTIONABLE
Horford: QUESTIONABLE
Smart: OUT
Tatum: OUT
Brown: OUT
Gallinari: OUT – 1:43 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum will not play tonight. Al Horford and Robert Williams are questionable. Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon will play but it’s possible the Celtics will be without all five of their usual starters against Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/0KN9gzTbly – 1:43 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum downgraded to OUT vs Bucks. Celtics down at least three starters. Al and Rob both still questionable.
Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams available. – 1:41 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A repeat for Buddy Hield? Redemption for Jayson Tatum? And who’s in the dunk contest, exactly? @Shams Charania and I on the All-Star Saturday lineup in Salt Lake City, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4197798/2023/0… – 1:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Is Tatum taller in the NBA?
Allen: “He might be, I have no idea. He was tall when we got to Duke. For me, personally, I played with Brandon Ingram the year before, and then Jayson the following year, and so seeing those guys both come in…” – 1:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Allen to reflect on Tatum’s growth since Duke: “He’s obviously extremely talented, and now, it’s more than talent, he’s kind of risen above to one of the top levels in the league … last year, leading his team in the playoffs and now what he’s done so far this season…” – 1:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson since All-Star reserves were announced:
32.5 PPG
6.3 APG
3.2 3PM
60.9 FG% (!)
55.9 3P% (!!)
Only Dame has scored more points in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/uJ50gdeGtm – 12:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers get lit up by Dame and the Blazers. What went wrong? How much can be fixed moving forward? (Hint: It would REALLY help to have LeBron back.) @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dam… – 12:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame over the last month:
37.5 PPG
7.5 APG
52/30/96%
That’s 38 points per game on 72 TS% in the last 17 games. pic.twitter.com/vzA8Z4t9mG – 12:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tatum, Lillard, Herro reported headliners for All-Star 3-point contest nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/14/tat… – 11:58 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
2023 NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend, per @Shams Charania:
⭐️ Jayson Tatum
⭐️ Damian Lillard
⭐️ Lauri Markkanen
⭐️ Tyrese Haliburton
⭐️ Kevin Huerter
⭐️ Tyler Herro
⭐️ Anfernee Simons
⭐️ Buddy Hield
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/QH3jTpb1ax – 11:34 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA All-Star weekend: Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro join Damian Lillard in 3-point Contest; Slam Dunk field set
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 11:23 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum is shooting 35.3% from 3
He’s 7th in the NBA in 3PA per game with 9.3 attempts per contest pic.twitter.com/JvLRgdKWeC – 11:18 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum will do the 3PT contest. But why is his and Jaylen Brown’s efficiency from deep down after hot starts to their careers.
Volume is part of the story, but not all of it, as the C’s lean all the way into that shot @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/10/nba… – 11:14 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s Jayson Tatum at the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest pic.twitter.com/eGpubMgJPr – 11:12 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
3-point percentages for participants of the 3-point contest:
Tatum 35.3%
Herro 36.9%
Lillard 37.5%
Simons 38.1 %
Huerter 39.0%
Haliburton 39.8%
Markkanen 41.2%
Hield 42.3%
——-
Yuta Watanabe (not invited) 48.1% – 11:08 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics players to win the 3-Point Contest:
– Larry Bird (1986, 1987, 1988)
– Paul Pierce (2010)
– Jayson Tatum (2023?) – 10:55 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% by 3-point contest participants:
42.3 — Hield
41.2 — Markkanen
39.8 — Haliburton
39.0 — Huerter
38.1 — Simons
37.5 — Lillard
36.9 — Herro
35.3 — Tatum pic.twitter.com/s0wX4n8OWC – 10:47 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Damian Lillard is 🔥:
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 5 AST
Lillard has scored at least 24 points in 19 straight games, averaging 36.9 PPG and 7.4 APG with 51/39/95 shooting over that span.
He’s recorded at least 40p/5a in seven of his last 15 games.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:31 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Matisse Thybulle’s Trail Blazers debut:
26 minutes
14 Points
4/6 on 3s
6 Rebounds
2 Assists.
3 Blocks
1 Steal
“He’s a real defender.” – Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/zRQME3fjL4 – 3:43 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on Trendon Watford: “There’s a reason why guys like that are so valuable in the league.” – 12:43 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tonight, it wasn’t just that Lillard destroyed the Lakers. He made it look absolutely effortless. He might not even need a post-game shower. AK – 12:22 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame tonight:
40 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
13-23 FG
8-14 3P
Ties Giannis and Luka for the most 40-point games this season. pic.twitter.com/fjfP2zjV5T – 12:14 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Blazers 127, Lakers 115.
It wasn’t even really this close. Blazers picked the Lakers apart with their shooting. Dame finishes with 40, 30 of which came in the first half. AD with 19 points and 20 rebounds, but not particularly impactful. This team needs LeBron back. – 12:13 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Blazers 127, Lakers 115
The LeBron-less Lakers split their road trip, falling to 26-32. Anthony Davis had 19 points, 20 rebounds + 3 blocks. D’Angelo Russell had 16 points + 4 assists. The Blazers made 23 of 47 3s (48.9%). Dame had 40/6/5.
Up next: vs. NOP on Wednesday. – 12:13 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dame really put up a 30-piece in the first half 😳 pic.twitter.com/JxX0kF7seR – 11:13 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Dame on something tonight.
Reaves draws a charge on him, Lillard stares down ref.
Very next play, this:
https://t.co/dd9h553Vc7 pic.twitter.com/3MjiPVIukE – 11:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The remake, starring Damian Lillard. AK pic.twitter.com/ksb5Ber2dU – 11:05 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Lillard has scored at least 25 points in nine of his last 33 halves dating back to January 12. – 11:05 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Damian Lillard has 30 points at halftime, tying his season high in the first half, and seven 3s as the Blazers lead 65-46 at the break. But as will surely be repeated in the locker room, they lost a 25-point halftime edge the last time the Lakers were here last month. – 11:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Blazers 65, Lakers 46
Damian Lillard has gone scorched earth on the Lakers with 30 points (8-12 on 3s). Anthony Davis has 13 points and 13 rebounds. No other Laker is in double figures. The bench unit was crushed (every bench player has a double-digit negative +/-). – 11:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Portland hit more 3’s in the first half than any team has hit in a half this season – 17 – including the 8th from Damian Lillard alone, just ahead of the buzzer.
Lakers, who were just 3 for 17 from 3, and had 0 fast break points, trail 65-46. – 11:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Blazers 65, Lakers 46
Damian Lillard has gone scored earth on the Lakers w/ 30 points (8-12 on 3s). Anthony Davis has 13 points and 13 rebounds. No other Laker is in double figures. The bench unit was torched (every bench player has a double-digit negative +/-). – 11:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame tonight:
30 PTS
10-16 FG
8-12 3P
It’s only halftime. pic.twitter.com/U0Crvwce2r – 11:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers trail 65-46 at the half and Dame Lillard is putting on a show. He’s up to 30 points already and is 8-for-12 from 3. He’s got a shot at catching Klay Thompson’s all-time record for 3s in a single game (14). – 11:02 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Damian Lillard is destroying the Lakers, his 30 points on 8-fr-12 from 3 land has given Portland a 65-46 half-time lead over LA. – 11:01 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard has 30 points at halftime. He is 10 of 16 from the field with 8 made threes in 12 attempts. – 11:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame has now passed Jason Terry for 65th all-time in scoring. Next up, Scottie Pippen. – 10:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lillard hit a 3 at the 9:10 mark of the 1st Q, one of only 2 Portland made shots out of their first 13, as LAL went up 14-5.
Portland would make 9 more 3’s in the final 6:10 of the period, with LAL making barely anything. Lakers find themselves quickly in a big hole, down 34-19. – 10:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Damian Lillard drilled a 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer to put the Lakers in a 34-19 hold end of quarter. Blazers are 10-for-14 from 3, the Lakers 1-for-10 from 3. – 10:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame from deep at the first quarter buzzer to extend Portland’s run to 29-5 – 10:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers up 15 after the first quarter on a Dame buzzer-beating three. Blazers are 10-for-14 from three as a team. – 10:34 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Our initial newser as Andy Ludwig will remain at Utah as offensive coordinator after interviewing at Notre Dame over the weekend.
sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 9:45 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Cam Reddish and Matisse Thybulle will start tonight’s game alongside Dame, Ant and Drew. – 9:45 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dame seeing josh hart let threes rip on the knicks pic.twitter.com/VRGhSP78aH – 8:21 PM
