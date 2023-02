DeMar DeRozan will miss time due to a thigh strain

After standing pat at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas voiced confidence in his ability to re-sign center Nikola Vucevic, who will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. Karnisovas also reiterated his confidence in a team built around DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Vucevic. “He’s having an unbelievable year and we want him to be here,” Karnisovas said of Vucevic before Chicago’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. “I think for this group, that was important. Now that the trade deadline has passed, this is the group that we’re sticking with and they can go out there, play, put their foot on the gas and go on a run.” -via ESPN / February 10, 2023