DeMar DeRozan will miss time due to a thigh strain

KC Johnson: DeMar DeRozan underwent an MRI and it showed a Grade 1 thigh strain, per Donovan.
With DeMar DeRozan with thigh strain, and Jaylen Brown still out due to facial fracture, the door could possibly open for Tyler Herro for the All-Star Game, since he already will be there for the three-point contest. Jimmy Butler has shown no interest. Harden, Brunson possible. – 2:11 PM
DeMar DeRozan underwent an MRI and it showed a Grade 1 thigh strain, per Donovan. – 1:56 PM
DeMar DeRozan has a grade 1 thigh strain, Billy Donovan says. – 1:56 PM
DeMar DeRozan has been playing through pain in his right leg since December.
The All-Star still wants to play every game, but he’s realistic about how the injury is affecting his output: “It’s been really bad.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:59 PM
News story on DeMar DeRozan revealing for the first time that he has been dealing with hip soreness for “a month and a half,” soreness that forced him to leave Monday’s loss with 62 seconds left:
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:22 PM
DeMar DeRozan on the health of his hip/leg and removing himself from tonight’s game against Orlando:
“Just the same thing that’s been bothering me. It was bothering me the whole game. I just felt it. I didn’t want to risk nothing; hurting it anymore.” pic.twitter.com/4mx7rB4jfN – 11:17 PM
Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan pulled himself out the end of the game tonight because he was dealing with a hip injury.
DeRozan says he’s been dealing with the issue for about a month and plans on getting it checked out tomorrow – 11:04 PM
DeMar DeRozan spoke at length about the pain he’s still managing from that quad injury.
Pulled himself off the court in the final two minutes tonight because he’d been in pain all night, but said it wasn’t a worse pain level than prior games the last few weeks: “It’s been bad.” – 10:58 PM
DeMar DeRozan pulled himself out of the game in the final two minutes, Billy Donovan said in post-game.
Billy said he hasn’t spoken to him since, but it might have been due to that nagging hip injury. – 10:31 PM
Billy Donovan said DeMar DeRozan, who recently missed games with a hip injury, pulled himself out of game near end. – 10:31 PM
DeMar DeRozan picks up a technical foul after arguing with the referees over what he thought was a missed foul call. – 9:05 PM
Darnell Mayberry: Donovan said he doesn’t believe it is significant and didn’t provide a timeline. DeRozan, however, will miss time as he will not travel with the team to Indiana for Wednesday’s game against the Pacers. -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / February 14, 2023
Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan exited Chicago’s 100-91 loss to the Orlando Magic late in the fourth quarter Monday night after a right hip injury that he says has been bothering him for more than a month flared up. DeRozan has been listed on the injury report lately with the hip issue — which caused him to miss last Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies — but was trying to play through the injury until it flared up on him against the Magic. He took himself out of the game with 1:02 remaining. -via ESPN / February 14, 2023
After standing pat at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas voiced confidence in his ability to re-sign center Nikola Vucevic, who will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. Karnisovas also reiterated his confidence in a team built around DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Vucevic. “He’s having an unbelievable year and we want him to be here,” Karnisovas said of Vucevic before Chicago’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. “I think for this group, that was important. Now that the trade deadline has passed, this is the group that we’re sticking with and they can go out there, play, put their foot on the gas and go on a run.” -via ESPN / February 10, 2023