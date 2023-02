Devin Booker on winning the championship: We have the talent, we have the mindset

Kellan Olson: Devin Booker: “We were probably the laughing stock of the NBA about 4-5 years ago and just turning that around to something serious, to championships contenders, is a quick turnaround for us. We take a lot of pride in what we’ve built here. For this to be a destination that Kev wanted to come to is a big sign of that, to show respect of what we’ve done so far. We still have more to do but we’re moving in the right direction.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 14, 2023