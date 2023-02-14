Kellan Olson: Devin Booker: “We were probably the laughing stock of the NBA about 4-5 years ago and just turning that around to something serious, to championships contenders, is a quick turnaround for us. We take a lot of pride in what we’ve built here. For this to be a destination that Kev wanted to come to is a big sign of that, to show respect of what we’ve done so far. We still have more to do but we’re moving in the right direction.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker: “We were probably the laughing stock of the NBA about 4-5 years ago and just turning that around to something serious, to championships contenders, is a quick turnaround for us. We take a lot of pride in what we’ve built here.” – 1:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker on T.J. Warren: “We’ve always kept in contact. I always say it’s bigger than just basketball. And developing relationships with these guys that are all from different places and T.J.’s somebody I’ve always had a lot of respect for and kept up with.” – 1:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
StatMuse @statmuse
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “100% percent” Devin Booker when asked if #Suns have everything in place to win an #NBA championship with Kevin Durant on the team. “We have one goal. We know it’s not going to be easy to get there, but we feel we have the talent, we have the mindset.” -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 14, 2023
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker on having Kevin Durant in the building: “It’s something that you got to be around. It’s a feel when you’re around greatness, when you’re around one of the best to ever do it. It’s a different look. It’s a different feel. Hard to put into words.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / February 14, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul: -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / February 14, 2023