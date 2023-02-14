Duncan Robinson upgraded to questionable after missing last 20 games

Duncan Robinson upgraded to questionable after missing last 20 games

Main Rumors

Duncan Robinson upgraded to questionable after missing last 20 games

February 14, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn. He has not played since late December after finger surgery. – 3:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday in Brooklyn. He has not played since December finger surgery. – 3:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo did not travel to Brooklyn, nor did Kyle Lowry. But in a surprise, Duncan Robinson is making the trip. Heat injury report coming out later. – 3:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo out for Heat tonight.
That leaves the Heat with 10 available players vs. Nuggets: Adebayo, Bouyea, Butler, Cain, Haslem, Highsmith, Martin, O. Robinson, Strus and Vincent. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra said tonight that of the Heat’s sidelined players (Oladipo, Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson), Oladipo (ankle) is the only “realistic” one to return before the All-Star break. That either would be Monday vs. visiting Nuggets or Wednesday at Brooklyn. – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Heat need Duncan Robinson back in their mix once he can return? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:22 PM

More on this storyline

Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo is only current injured Heat player who realistically could return before All-Star break. That means Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry likely won’t make their returns until after the break. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 11, 2023
Barry Jackson: Heat would ideally prefer not to trade Caleb for a rental. He’s an asset on a three-year reasonable deal. Spurs, one team with cap space, could facilitate 3 team deal by taking Duncan contract, but not sure why they would. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / February 9, 2023
The Heat has explored trying to move Duncan Robinson, who’s in the second year of a five-year, $90 million contract. But his contract – combined with uncertainty over his status after finger surgery – have made that very, very difficult. Teams want multiple first-round picks in return, according to a source. -via Miami Herald / February 9, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home