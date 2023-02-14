Duncan Robinson upgraded to questionable after missing last 20 games

Miami: Duncan Robinson (right 2nd finger surgery) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn. He has not played since late December after finger surgery. – 3:37 PM
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn. He has not played since late December after finger surgery. – 3:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday in Brooklyn. He has not played since December finger surgery. – 3:36 PM
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday in Brooklyn. He has not played since December finger surgery. – 3:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo did not travel to Brooklyn, nor did Kyle Lowry. But in a surprise, Duncan Robinson is making the trip. Heat injury report coming out later. – 3:06 PM
Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo did not travel to Brooklyn, nor did Kyle Lowry. But in a surprise, Duncan Robinson is making the trip. Heat injury report coming out later. – 3:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo out for Heat tonight.
That leaves the Heat with 10 available players vs. Nuggets: Adebayo, Bouyea, Butler, Cain, Haslem, Highsmith, Martin, O. Robinson, Strus and Vincent. – 5:31 PM
Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo out for Heat tonight.
That leaves the Heat with 10 available players vs. Nuggets: Adebayo, Bouyea, Butler, Cain, Haslem, Highsmith, Martin, O. Robinson, Strus and Vincent. – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra said tonight that of the Heat’s sidelined players (Oladipo, Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson), Oladipo (ankle) is the only “realistic” one to return before the All-Star break. That either would be Monday vs. visiting Nuggets or Wednesday at Brooklyn. – 6:00 PM
Erik Spoelstra said tonight that of the Heat’s sidelined players (Oladipo, Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson), Oladipo (ankle) is the only “realistic” one to return before the All-Star break. That either would be Monday vs. visiting Nuggets or Wednesday at Brooklyn. – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Heat need Duncan Robinson back in their mix once he can return? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do Heat need Duncan Robinson back in their mix once he can return? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:22 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo is only current injured Heat player who realistically could return before All-Star break. That means Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Kyle Lowry likely won’t make their returns until after the break. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 11, 2023
Barry Jackson: Heat would ideally prefer not to trade Caleb for a rental. He’s an asset on a three-year reasonable deal. Spurs, one team with cap space, could facilitate 3 team deal by taking Duncan contract, but not sure why they would. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / February 9, 2023
The Heat has explored trying to move Duncan Robinson, who’s in the second year of a five-year, $90 million contract. But his contract – combined with uncertainty over his status after finger surgery – have made that very, very difficult. Teams want multiple first-round picks in return, according to a source. -via Miami Herald / February 9, 2023