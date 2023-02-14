Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers will team up in Skills Challenge

Marc J. Spears: NBA Skills Challenge participants pic.twitter.com/zTe7dHU92m
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Mike Budenholzer’s early challenge (2:35 in) is unsuccessful…early foul on Giannis. – 7:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bucks – FiServ Center – Feb. 14, 2023 – Starters
Boston – White, Hauser, Muscala, G. Williams, Griffin
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford Milwaukee: Portis pic.twitter.com/f8Bv3fKUCn – 7:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Skills Challenge competitors have been announced. The Jazz will feature a three-man group of Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler going up against the Antetokounmpo brothers and a trio of rookies. pic.twitter.com/vHZ5J7gwIc – 7:06 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer confirms Giannis and Connaughton will both play – 5:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Giannis & Pat Connaughton officially active for Bucks. Mike Budenholzer speaking shortly. – 5:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, right knee soreness) & Khris Middleton warm up for the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/L5bu88BDjO – 5:31 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
By not playing tonight, Jayson Tatum is down to five games left before turning 25.
He’ll have to average 28.2 points/game to pass Giannis for 7th on this list.
He’d now need 39.0 per game to pass Devin Booker for 6th. pic.twitter.com/uPsmUa4bSa – 4:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No Jayson Tatum tonight for #Celtics #Bucks and plenty of uncertainty across the front court entering a game vs. Giannis. Jae Crowder is out, but working back. Tatum will compete in the 3PT contest.
More ⚡️by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @betterhelp https://t.co/Kdgp4skGFV pic.twitter.com/jFdx50xK36 – 4:46 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Greek federation president reveals talks for a prep game between Greece and USA featuring Giannis before the #FIBAWC2023
Plus, the Bucks coming to Greece can be a reality
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1463… – 3:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 10+ 40-point games this season:
Luka
Giannis
Dame pic.twitter.com/g2GUDL98kl – 3:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jrue Holiday Q&A: Bucks guard on why he felt surprised to make All-Star team, his bond w/ Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton, his positive leadership style & more. Holiday: “Coming to Milwaukee was one of the best things that happened to me.” https://t.co/CJHdGPbhlW pic.twitter.com/POKxGmqaem – 10:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
DJ Stephens (@DJ Stephens) recalls a ‘random’ slam over Frederic Weis, explains the decline of the NBA Dunk Contest & shares first impressions of rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
He also names potential EuroLeague Dunk Contest opponents:
basketnews.com/news-185139-dj… – 4:10 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame tonight:
40 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
13-23 FG
8-14 3P
Ties Giannis and Luka for the most 40-point games this season. pic.twitter.com/fjfP2zjV5T – 12:14 AM
