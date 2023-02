James Harden hires new representation agents

After Philadelphia defeated Brooklyn 101-98 on Saturday and following a slew of deadline trades, including former Nets players Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Harden was asked whether there was anything the team could have done to keep him in Brooklyn. He responded: “Yeah, there was, like, a lot of things. But it was just a lot of dysfunction. Clearly. But it was a lot of internal things that I’m not going to ever just say, put in the media or anything. And that was one of the reasons why I chose to make my decision. But now, fast forward to date, I don’t look like the crazy one.” -via The Athletic / February 14, 2023