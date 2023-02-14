James Harden hires new representation agents

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden will be represented by Troy Payne, a former Adidas executive who is partnering with agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier to lead Equity Basketball. Payne, Silverman and Grier are now the agents for Harden, who signed a two-year contract with the 76ers last offseason and has the ability to become an unrestricted free agent in July.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With DeMar DeRozan with thigh strain, and Jaylen Brown still out due to facial fracture, the door could possibly open for Tyler Herro for the All-Star Game, since he already will be there for the three-point contest. Jimmy Butler has shown no interest. Harden, Brunson possible. – 2:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden – who can enter free agency in July – has hired former Adidas executive Troy Payne of Equity Basketball as his first full-time agent since 2017.
Details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4194328/2023/0… – 2:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets insider: As James Harden leads Philadelphia threedom, Rockets struggle with old shooting woes and new absence of a familiar shooter houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:57 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden picked apart his former team in the second half on Monday, helping the Sixers deliver a blowout win over the Rockets to give Philly fans something to smile about after a rough Sunday night:
thepaintedlines.com/harden-notches… – 10:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This was a 3 shot foul for Brunson and I like this call. O’neal gets into his landing zone. But I’ve seen James Harden not get this call enough times this year just not sure it’s consistent. pic.twitter.com/qAXEEQGxpa – 9:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Set aside some bad rebounding in the first half and that’s about what you hope for against a bad, young team. Harden put his foot on Houston’s neck in the second half and bought the stars rest down the stretch of an easy W:
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers beat Houston, 123-104. They are 37-19. Big scoring nights for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
Last one before the all-star break is a good one: Wednesday at home against fourth-place Cleveland, who have won six games in a row and are just a game behind the Sixers. – 9:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 123-104, avenging their 2OT defeat to Houston back in December. Embiid (23 on 8-14), Harden (28/10 on 9-18) and Maxey (26 on 10-16) all had big nights, Houston shot 6-24 from deep and Sixers overcame their sluggish effort on the glass.
Sixers improve to 37-19. – 9:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Final: Sixers 123, Rockets 104. Sixers pulled away in the fourth quarter and shot 56 percent from the floor. Harden with 28 and 10. Maxey with 26-5-6 off the bench. Embiid with 23-6-4.
Up next: Wednesday vs. Cleveland in a fun final game before the All-Star break. – 9:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Harden and bench unit (which of course, has Tyrese Maxey now) did a good job of putting this game away.
Joel Embiid’s services were not required in the fourth quarter, he played a relatively stress-free 31 minutes. – 9:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
James Harden dominated his former team in the second half, scoring 19 of his 28 points and getting eight of his 10 assists. He sits with 4 1/2 minutes left, the Sixers up 21. – 9:06 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Some good minutes here from the Harden, Harris and bench squad (Maxey, McDaniels and Reed) and the Sixers have pushed the lead to 19 with 6:49 left. Big question is whether Embiid returns for another stint. He’s sitting at 23 points on 8-14 shooting in 31 minutes of play. – 8:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams with a James Harden step back. JDub has been awesome tonight. – 8:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Another nice night from Tyrese Maxey: 21 points and 4 assists on 8-12 from the field.
Pretty sleepy Sixers performance so far but Houston can’t make a shot and they can, so they lead by 12. Harden and Embiid were toying with the Rockets a bit in the middle of that third quarter. – 8:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sixers 90, Rockets 78 after 3 as Embiid beats the buzzer. He and Harden with 23 apiece. Jalen Green with 26, 17 in the third, with four assists. Rockets cut a 17-point lead to seven before Maxey, Embiid scored to close the quarter. – 8:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 90, Rockets 78 after Embiid hits the one-footed jumper at the buzzer. He’s up to 23 points and 6 boards. Harden had 14 of his 23 points in the period and has 8 assists. Maxey with 21-4-4 off the bench. Rockets have 21 fastbreak points, while Sixers have 20. – 8:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden tonight thus far:
23 PTS / 8 AST / 7-13 fg / 4-8 3fg
…and we’re still in Q3 – 8:47 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I feel pretty confident in saying the Rockets would be a much better team if James Harden returned this summer – 8:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden has gone to work in the third quarter. With 11 points, six assists in eight minutes, he has accounted for every Sixers point in the quarter.
I guess he’s passed the audition. – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden, Embiid with consecutive 3s, each passing to the other. Sixers are 8 of 18 on 3s, Rockets 0 for 10. Tough to keep pace with another team’s 3s entirely off offensive rebounds. – 8:28 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets down 55-48 at the half to Sixers.
Total NBA games played (reg.seas.):
James Harden: 982
Houston’s entire 9-man rotation tonight consisting of only 1st, 2nd & 3rd year players: 912 – 8:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Harden walled up to end the half by Tate and Martin, the only guys left from his last Rockets team – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets on an 8-0 run. Harden, Milton, Harris return for the Sixers. Good minutes for Rockets reserves Eason, Washington, Christopher. They make it a 10-0 run to within one. – 7:50 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun with the rebound and fullcourt pass to Jabari Smith Jr, who beats out James Harden for the ball and puts it in for two. pic.twitter.com/GELS8TAX5w – 7:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As expected, Jae’Sean Tate, the Rockets point guard, opens on James Harden houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Ended up switching onto Harris and then Embiid on the opening possession but Harden and Tate will see plenty of one another – 7:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Tate.
Sixers starters: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Melton, Harden. – 6:33 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Starters tonight are again Harden-Melton-Harris-Tucker-Embiid.
Furkan Korkmaz (personal reasons) is not with the team, Sixers say. – 6:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers injury sheet for the game tonight:
Embiid — left foot soreness — AVAILABLE
Korkmaz — personal reasons — NOT WITH TEAM
Milton — left eye soreness — AVAILABLE
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Melton
Harden are your starters – 6:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers starters:
Harden
Melton
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Furkan Korkmaz not with team due to personal reasons. – 6:31 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Sixers: Green, Tate, Smith Jr, Martin Jr, Sengun
Sixers starters: Harden, Embiid, Harris, Melton, Tucker – 6:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
De’Aaron Fox has the same amount of clutch buckets this season as
Kevin Durant
Ja Morant
James Harden
Devin Booker
combined. pic.twitter.com/8JSHf6AhT9 – 3:54 PM
More on this storyline
For Harden, the new representation marks his first full-time agency partnership since 2017, when his then-agent Rob Pelinka left the space to become the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers. -via The Athletic / February 14, 2023
After Philadelphia defeated Brooklyn 101-98 on Saturday and following a slew of deadline trades, including former Nets players Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Harden was asked whether there was anything the team could have done to keep him in Brooklyn. He responded: “Yeah, there was, like, a lot of things. But it was just a lot of dysfunction. Clearly. But it was a lot of internal things that I’m not going to ever just say, put in the media or anything. And that was one of the reasons why I chose to make my decision. But now, fast forward to date, I don’t look like the crazy one.” -via The Athletic / February 14, 2023
Continuing his response Harden added, “I don’t look like the guy or the quitter or whatever the media want to call me. I knew what was going on and I just decided to … Hey, I’m not built for this. I don’t want to deal with that. I want to play basketball and have fun and enjoy doing it. And fast forward to today, they’ve got a whole new roster.” “It was wrong,” Harden said about his time with the Nets. “It definitely … It was wrong. It wasn’t right. It wasn’t right … So something good wasn’t coming out of this.” -via The Athletic / February 14, 2023