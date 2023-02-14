Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter will participate in the All-Star three-point contest

Shams Charania: Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen.
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% by 3-point contest participants:
42.3 — Hield
41.2 — Markkanen
39.8 — Haliburton
39.0 — Huerter
38.1 — Simons
37.5 — Lillard
36.9 — Herro
35.3 — Tatum pic.twitter.com/s0wX4n8OWC – 10:47 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen. – 10:43 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Lengthy Celtics injury report ahead of their game against the Bucks tomorrow. Jayson Tatum is doubtful with a non-COVID illness, which means he’s def feeling it considering how much he wants to play. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are also out. More here: masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
3-Point Contest confirmed:
Pacers: Haliburton/Hield
Blazers: Lillard/Simons
Kings: Huerter
Jazz: Markkanen
Will Kings/Jazz have second shooter in team-themed format? That’s TBD, but Keegan Murray says he’s going to Iowa on Saturday, so he’s probably out.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Might need Twitter blue to squeeze the 7-man Celtics injury report into one tweet.
OUT:
– Brown (face)
– Smart (ankle)
– Gallo (you know)
DOUBTFUL:
– Tatum (illness)
QUESTIONABLE:
– Grant (R elbow swelling)
– Rob (L ankle soreness)
PROBABLE:
– Brogdon (R Achilles soreness) – 5:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Long Celtics injury report for Milwaukee…
Marcus Smart/Jaylen Brown- OUT
Jayson Tatum: Doubtful (non covid illness)
Grant Williams: Questionable (elbow swelling)
Rob Williams: Questionable (ankle)
Malcolm Brogdon: Probable (achilles) – 5:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics list another loaded injury report before #Bucks game tomorrow.
Tatum doubtful with a non-COVID illness. Stevens said last week he had really been battling it. Grant (elbow swelling) and Rob (ankle) are questionable. Brown, Smart remain out. Brogdon probable (achilles). – 5:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fourth Sacramento Kings starter going to NBA All-Star Weekend; Kevin Huerter invited to 3-Point Contest
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:17 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Feb. 12 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.3
2. Luka Dončić: 15.9
3. Joel Embiid: 15.5
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.5
5. Jayson Tatum: 14.42
6. Damian Lillard: 14.4
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.1
8. LeBron James: 13.5
9. Anthony Davis: 13.0
10. Stephen Curry: 12.6 pic.twitter.com/hqbALkont4 – 11:48 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets Insider: Mark Williams’ growing pains.
Spoke exclusively with Nikola Jokić and Williams about the rookie center’s first two starts, and also got Jayson Tatum’s thoughts on Charlotte’s big man and his new opportunity.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 9:59 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies fall to the Boston Celtics 119-109 on a day where Boston didn’t have Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart or a typical Jayson Tatum night (credit to Dillon Brooks). Ultimately, Steven Adams is missed a lot right now. Memphis doesn’t get beat on the glass often like today. – 4:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Grizzlies 119-109 after trailing 87-85 early in 4Q. White 23, Hauser 20, Horford 16, Tatum 16, Pritchard 12, RWilliams 10 (16 rebs), GWilliams 10; Morant 25, Bane 18, J Jackson Jr. 15, Clarke 14, Brooks 11. – 4:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
In February –
Tatum 41.3% 3PT
White 50%
Brogdon 50%
Hauser 53.6%
Grant 36.8%
Horford 35.7%
Griffin 54.5% – 4:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Timeout #Grizzlies after a GWilliams uncontested dunk. BOS 96, MEM 91 with 6:52 left. Tatum, Horford, Morant and Brooks will check in after the timeout. – 4:00 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Solid non-Tatum stretch to start the fourth, as the Celtics add 4 points to the lead while he’s on the bench. Coming back in now. – 4:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics playing big into the bench unit. Tatum-Pritchard-Grant-Muscala-Kornet. Grab a pair of OREB immediately. – 3:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum has been so dang good on defense this year pic.twitter.com/LlYAaEZjEy – 3:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum slow to get back after his first two misses of the 3Q. Gives up a 3 to Jackson on the second. – 3:26 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Bigger draft day disaster?
— #Bears trading up, then taking Mitch over Mahomes
— Sixers trading up and taking Fultz over Tatum – 3:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Very impressive first half from Boston, which shot 52.5 percent – including 12-24 from 3 – and leads 61-48 at the break despite missing Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 13; no Grizzly was in double-figures, as Memphis shot 41 percent. – 3:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That was only Muscala’s 24th shot attempt at the rim this year. He had hit 16/23 FG there before misplacing that beautiful Tatum pass trying to go reverse. – 2:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum sends away Morant’s layup attempt. He now has blocks in 7 of his last 8 games. – 2:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Grizzlies at Celtics – TD Garden – February 12, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Hauser, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Memphis – Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman
OUT: Boston: Smart, Brown, Gallinari Memphis: Adams pic.twitter.com/hPcyqrneVu – 1:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown found out in the locker room today that Jayson Tatum said he’d buy Jaylen a car after an elbow to the face. Jaylen wasn’t entirely convinced tho and his reaction was pretty funny.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is happy to find out Jayson Tatum promised him a car for the elbow to his face; won’t count out playing in All Star Game. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/7vpgK11Y6b – 1:18 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Cool gift for a young Tatum fan pic.twitter.com/zBOZh6b261 – 1:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to keep me out.” – 1:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luke Kennard is making his Grizzlies debut as the Grizzlies and Celtics play on ABC. Boston’s defense is one of the most versatile in the game. Dillon Brooks will draw the Jayson Tatum assignment. This should be a fun matchup.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:58 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum takes a 35-point lead in the NBA scoring race into Sunday’s game with Memphis.
#4 now, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next game is hosting the Celtics on Tuesday. (If the shorthanded Celtics lose Sunday, the Boston-Milwaukee winner Tuesday will own the NBA’s best record.) pic.twitter.com/nFPPweSECE – 1:37 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Correction: Huerter had a late rebound and putback that raised put him at 15 points and 8 rebounds for the game. – 1:31 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
4. Find a way to help. Kevin Huerter didn’t have a big scoring night, but that didn’t stop him from being impactful in the game. Huerter dropped in 13 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. He even hit 3-of-7 from long range. Solid all around game. – 12:34 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
NBA +/- leaders:
1. Nikola Jokic +517
2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope +450
3. Aaron Gordon +427
4. Jayson Tatum: +391
5. Michael Porter Jr. +312 – 12:07 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
So Christian Wood sticks his leg all the way out on a screen, Kevin Huerter bumps into it, gets tripped, and it’s a foul on Huerter… – 11:57 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Green, Powell, Irving, Doncic
SAC starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox
9:10 Tip @971TheFreak – 9:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NBA Notebook: Why are Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shooting poorly from 3? bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/10/nba… – 3:52 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jayson Tatum becomes youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 3’s eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 11:09 AM
John Karalis: He did light up when he was told Jayson Tatum said he’s buying him a car. He called over to Tatum in the locker room to ask if it was true. Tatum tapped on his chest… And Jaylen said “he’s lying. When he taps on his chest like that he’s lying for sure” -via Twitter @John_Karalis / February 12, 2023
Jayson Tatum: Passed my hero @RealDealBeal23 🤞🏽 thats the coolest part for me 🙏🏽 -via Twitter / February 11, 2023
Jason Anderson: The Kings are listing Kevin Huerter (return to competition reconditioning) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Spurs as he recovers from illness. Devin Vassell (knee) is out and Doug McDermott (back) is questionable for San Antonio. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 14, 2023
