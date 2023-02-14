Jayson Tatum ruled out against Milwaukee

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics officially rule out Jayson Tatum (along with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart) for tonight in Milwaukee. Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams are officially available, and Al Horford and Robert Williams are questionable. It’s possible Boston’s entire starting 5 sits out.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics depth chart vs. Bucks
Guards: White, Brogdon, Pritchard, Davison
Wings/Forwards: Hauser, G. Williams, Muscala
Bigs: R. Williams**, Horford**, Kornet, Griffin, Kabengele
**Questionable
OUT: Tatum, Brown, Smart, Gallinari – 2:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum is officially out for #Celtics #Bucks tonight. Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon will play. Al Horford now questionable – 2:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics injuries:
IN: Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams
OUT: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum
QUESTIONABLE: Al Horford, Robert Williams – 1:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics injury report for tonight’s game in Milwaukee:
Brogdon: AVAILABLE
G. Williams: AVAILABLE
R. Williams: QUESTIONABLE
Horford: QUESTIONABLE
Smart: OUT
Tatum: OUT
Brown: OUT
Gallinari: OUT – 1:43 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum will not play tonight. Al Horford and Robert Williams are questionable. Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon will play but it’s possible the Celtics will be without all five of their usual starters against Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/0KN9gzTbly – 1:43 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum downgraded to OUT vs Bucks. Celtics down at least three starters. Al and Rob both still questionable.
Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams available. – 1:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics officially rule out Jayson Tatum (along with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart) for tonight in Milwaukee.
Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams are officially available, and Al Horford and Robert Williams are questionable.
It’s possible Boston’s entire starting 5 sits out. – 1:40 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A repeat for Buddy Hield? Redemption for Jayson Tatum? And who’s in the dunk contest, exactly? @Shams Charania and I on the All-Star Saturday lineup in Salt Lake City, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4197798/2023/0… – 1:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Is Tatum taller in the NBA?
Allen: “He might be, I have no idea. He was tall when we got to Duke. For me, personally, I played with Brandon Ingram the year before, and then Jayson the following year, and so seeing those guys both come in…” – 1:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Allen to reflect on Tatum’s growth since Duke: “He’s obviously extremely talented, and now, it’s more than talent, he’s kind of risen above to one of the top levels in the league … last year, leading his team in the playoffs and now what he’s done so far this season…” – 1:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tatum, Lillard, Herro reported headliners for All-Star 3-point contest nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/14/tat… – 11:58 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
2023 NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend, per @Shams Charania:
⭐️ Jayson Tatum
⭐️ Damian Lillard
⭐️ Lauri Markkanen
⭐️ Tyrese Haliburton
⭐️ Kevin Huerter
⭐️ Tyler Herro
⭐️ Anfernee Simons
⭐️ Buddy Hield
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/QH3jTpb1ax – 11:34 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA All-Star weekend: Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro join Damian Lillard in 3-point Contest; Slam Dunk field set
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 11:23 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum is shooting 35.3% from 3
He’s 7th in the NBA in 3PA per game with 9.3 attempts per contest pic.twitter.com/JvLRgdKWeC – 11:18 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum will do the 3PT contest. But why is his and Jaylen Brown’s efficiency from deep down after hot starts to their careers.
Volume is part of the story, but not all of it, as the C’s lean all the way into that shot @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/10/nba… – 11:14 AM
Jayson Tatum will do the 3PT contest. But why is his and Jaylen Brown’s efficiency from deep down after hot starts to their careers.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s Jayson Tatum at the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest pic.twitter.com/eGpubMgJPr – 11:12 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
3-point percentages for participants of the 3-point contest:
Tatum 35.3%
Herro 36.9%
Lillard 37.5%
Simons 38.1 %
Huerter 39.0%
Haliburton 39.8%
Markkanen 41.2%
Hield 42.3%
——-
Yuta Watanabe (not invited) 48.1% – 11:08 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics players to win the 3-Point Contest:
– Larry Bird (1986, 1987, 1988)
– Paul Pierce (2010)
– Jayson Tatum (2023?) – 10:55 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% by 3-point contest participants:
42.3 — Hield
41.2 — Markkanen
39.8 — Haliburton
39.0 — Huerter
38.1 — Simons
37.5 — Lillard
36.9 — Herro
35.3 — Tatum pic.twitter.com/s0wX4n8OWC – 10:47 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Lengthy Celtics injury report ahead of their game against the Bucks tomorrow. Jayson Tatum is doubtful with a non-COVID illness, which means he’s def feeling it considering how much he wants to play. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are also out. More here: masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Might need Twitter blue to squeeze the 7-man Celtics injury report into one tweet.
OUT:
– Brown (face)
– Smart (ankle)
– Gallo (you know)
DOUBTFUL:
– Tatum (illness)
QUESTIONABLE:
– Grant (R elbow swelling)
– Rob (L ankle soreness)
PROBABLE:
– Brogdon (R Achilles soreness) – 5:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Long Celtics injury report for Milwaukee…
Marcus Smart/Jaylen Brown- OUT
Jayson Tatum: Doubtful (non covid illness)
Grant Williams: Questionable (elbow swelling)
Rob Williams: Questionable (ankle)
Malcolm Brogdon: Probable (achilles) – 5:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics list another loaded injury report before #Bucks game tomorrow.
Tatum doubtful with a non-COVID illness. Stevens said last week he had really been battling it. Grant (elbow swelling) and Rob (ankle) are questionable. Brown, Smart remain out. Brogdon probable (achilles). – 5:34 PM
Shams Charania: Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 14, 2023
John Karalis: He did light up when he was told Jayson Tatum said he’s buying him a car. He called over to Tatum in the locker room to ask if it was true. Tatum tapped on his chest… And Jaylen said “he’s lying. When he taps on his chest like that he’s lying for sure” -via Twitter @John_Karalis / February 12, 2023
