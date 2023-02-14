Kevin Durant asked to be traded to Phoenix right after Kyrie Irving's deal

League sources say that Durant told the Nets shortly after Irving’s abrupt departure that he wanted to be traded immediately to Phoenix if a deal could be struck — but without the public knowing that he had requested a trade for the second time in eight months.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:12 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:57 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 1:11 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: Timberwolves 124, Mavs 121. Kyrie scored 26 of his game-high 36 points in the 4th quarter. Luka scored 33 points and Wood scored 24 points. Mavs will play in Denver on Wednesday then pause for the All-Star break. – 12:27 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Kyrie Irving in Q4: “I mean, he was insane. The whole bench was looking at each other like, ‘How he doing it?'” – 12:17 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving on his 26 points in Q4: “I just have an incredible, incredible resolve alongside my teammates to just stay poised.” – 12:14 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving asked about the last play, put hands on head and says “Oh, man, I’m still emotionally trying to recover . . .” pic.twitter.com/gXYcw3uPEi – 11:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving on the last play: “Man, I’m still trying to emotionally recover. It’s still so raw. I would have liked to get a shot up.” – 11:49 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mavs fail to get a shot off on the final possession 😬
Luka and Kyrie combine for 69 points in the loss.
pic.twitter.com/tthZzfuETI – 11:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving scoring 26 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter: “He just understands the game of when it’s time to go.” – 11:26 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are gone, and so is the Nets’ dominance of New York’s basketball rivalry.
Knicks end a nine-game skid in the series behind 40 points from Jalen Brunson.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 11:24 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s approach to potential game-tying shot: “They were playing catch with one another, so the next step is to figure out who’s going to shoot it, and that’s going to take a little time.” – 11:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd calls the last possession a learning experience for Doncic and Irving. I asked whether both players were overly deferential. “I would say so . . . They were playing catch with one another. The next step is figuring out who’s going to shoot it.” – 11:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie scored 2️⃣6️⃣ fourth quarter points in his Dallas home debut 😲 pic.twitter.com/2Gd3nuTJfQ – 11:04 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
this kyrie/luka dynamic is endlessly fascinating to me
and my god i cannot imagine how much fun it would’ve been to talk to tjarks about this – 11:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Almost looked like too much deferment on stars part on that last possession. Either of them could have shot it with time to get a rebound if they miss. But….what a show by Kyrie Irving. – 11:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving left a star void in New York.
Jalen Brunson has stepped into that space.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:02 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Fantastic defense by Edwards and McDaniels on the last possession of this Dallas/Minny game. Also, some indecision from Kyrie and Luka. Both tried to defer to the other instead of taking a contested shot. Good intentions and stuff that they’ll work out. – 11:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
McDaniels & Ant haunting Luka & Kyrie with the game on the line.
https://t.co/qJ5MMzaKgM pic.twitter.com/RToIek20a7 – 11:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That was quite the twist to the question of who will take the big shot Luka or Kyrie – 10:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving’s Mavs home debut was both spectacular and disappointing. He scored 26 of his 36 in the fourth but committed a turnover with Wolves clinging to a three-point lead on the final possession. – 10:59 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wow, the Wolves did it. Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards were absolutely incredible against Kyrie and Luka on that possession. – 10:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie and Luka tonight:
Irving — Doncic —
36 PTS 33 PTS
5 REB 12 REB
6 AST 6 AST
0-2 as a duo. pic.twitter.com/0aCj5St8mh – 10:59 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Defending Kyrie and Luka in the halfcourt, up 3. It’s gotta be one of the toughest tasks in the league. – 10:58 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kyrie Irving has 26 points in the 4th quarter, Mavs down 3 with 15 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/KH93cVOg3j – 10:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
then Green grabs a huge offensive rebound to set up a Kyrie 3 and keep the game alive. ‘Atta way. – 10:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dallas scored on approximately 47 possessions in a row but all it took was Green hesitating on a corner 3 after an awesome extra skip pass by Kyrie to probably end the comeback. Those guys gotta be ready to shoot (Ntilikina was a possession earlier) – 10:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 4th quarters with 20+ points this season:
5 — Kyrie
2 — Fox
Nobody else has more than 1. pic.twitter.com/SpBqKQPmY8 – 10:53 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
watching kyrie frenetically cook amidst chaos and then kick it out to luka almost feels like cutting to bullet time – 10:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving is doing all he can to cook up a comeback in his Mavs home debut. He has 21 of his 31 in the fourth. Lead is down to single digits with 4:10 to go after Dallas trailed Minnesota by as many as 26. – 10:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
21 fourth-quarter points for Irving. Most 20-point quarters in the NBA this season:
Luka Doncic 5
Kyrie Irving 5
21 fourth-quarter points for Irving. Most 20-point quarters in the NBA this season:
Luka Doncic 5
Kyrie Irving 5
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Y’all get over here. Kyrie is putting on a show. He has 22 points — IN THE FOURTH QUARTER!! Mavs trail 116-108 with 4:10 left in the game. – 10:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving has scored 16 points (7-8 FG) in the first 7 minutes of Q4. – 10:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving has 14 of Dallas’ 17 points in the 4th quarter, but Minnesota’s lead is back to 10, 109-99. – 10:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kyrie has exploded here in the 4th, and the Wolves are up just 10 with 8:51 left. – 10:36 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
More on the KD trade … more on the NBA buyout market … more around-the-league notes via This Week In Basketball … all freshly dispatched to inboxes and @SubstackInc apps worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-trade-mor… – 10:28 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Minnesota is up, 100-82, after the third quarter. Luka has 28-8-5, Wood has 24 pts, Kyrie has 10 pts. – 10:25 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves lead this one 100-82 headed into the fourth. Luka has already played 30 minutes, Kyrie at 28. We’ll see how much Jason Kidd wants to try and win this game. – 10:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
As expected, Malik Monk will miss tomorrow’s Kings/Suns matchup.
The Suns will be without Kevin Durant, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet. – 10:19 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kidd brought Kyrie back quickly when the momentum started to shift. Probably figures it’s now or never. – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Latest #Suns stories:
Darius Bazley latest addition https://t.co/Lv8HFC6WEQ
‘Surreal’ T.J. Warren returns https://t.co/vwvklZ31iW
Kevin Durant 1st Suns practice https://t.co/XOzb1Qa2Kr
‘Finish the job’ https://t.co/Is5lPuiBC0
Suns vs. West field https://t.co/SGHvGWtR2V pic.twitter.com/OjLjPEyzKs – 10:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell now has six 40-point games in his first season with the Cavaliers.
Tonight vs. the Spurs: 41 PTS / 5 AST
The most 40-point games in Cavs history:
1. LeBron (51)
2. Kyrie (11)
3. Mitchell (6)
(h/t @CavsNotes) pic.twitter.com/8waXzF2SmD – 9:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards at half:
20 PTS
2 REB
7-12 FG
Outscored Kyrie and Luka combined. pic.twitter.com/lUG6bVBz09 – 9:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards showing what the Mavs gave up in that Kyrie trade. – 9:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Kyrie Irving: Don’t ask questions about long-term future with Dallas Mavericks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:32 PM
From @Callie Caplan:
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Watch Kyrie Irving’s first interview at home with Dallas Mavericks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
In his last eight games, Jalen Brunson is averaging 31 points and shooting 53.7%.
Tonight he already has 36 points through three quarters.
With Kyrie and KD gone, he’s the best player in New York. – 9:26 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Minnesota leads 33-23 after the first quarter. Luka has 10 pts. Kyrie and Green has 4 pts apiece. – 9:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It’s not only notable that the Wolves are playing up in their high wall coverage with Rudy Gobert on the floor, it’s that they are playing up in coverage against multiple initiators in both Luka and Kyrie. That’s harder. – 8:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Before their new-look debut in Dallas, Mavs introduce their *two* All-Stars.
(Tbh still v confused about whether Kyrie is technically an East backcourt rep, even though they won’t keep teams by conference, so if anyone has an answer plz lmk!!) pic.twitter.com/Efs3Yk41Uj – 8:33 PM
Before their new-look debut in Dallas, Mavs introduce their *two* All-Stars.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Kyrie Irving’s desire to focus on the present in Dallas and avoid “unwarranted distractions” that come with questions about his future and possible free agency: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on prepping for Mavs post-Kyrie trade: “With Luka, he’s created so much offense for this team that you knew where the threats were going to come from. But now, it’s way more unpredictable.” – 8:09 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
First screenshot is from a great @NYMag piece on Irving today nymag.com/intelligencer/… – 8:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
MIN starters: McDaniels, Prince, Gobert, Edwards, Conley
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:07 PM
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Timberwolves coming up with a 740 tip on BSSW. Home debut for Kyrie Irving. Also a big game because it’s the 3rd and final game in the season series, with Dallas and Minnesota splitting two games in Minneapolis in December. – 8:07 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
kyrie’s “do we know the earth is ‘constitutionally round'” is the exact phrasing he used with me in our 2019 interview https://t.co/Wq7oCPl0tV pic.twitter.com/IsuVlSFXmf – 8:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving, about two hours before his debut in Dallas requested no more questions about his long-term future with the Mavericks: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant’s introductory press conference as the newest Phoenix Sun will be on Thursday at 2 PM – 7:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Asked about the excitement level surrounding the Kyrie Irving acquisition, Mark Cuban says his 13-year-old son, Jake, took an “unaccompanied minor” plane trip to Sacramento to watch Doncic’s and Irving’s first game together. Jake had a couple of days off from school, anyway. – 7:56 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mikal Bridges’ consecutive games streak, now at 367, is still intact even after he had to miss a game last week for the first time in his career after being traded to the Nets in the Kevin Durant blockbuster.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 7:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
One random thought about Kyrie and the Dallas Mavericks. They may very well lose Kyrie this summer, but this trade is a win for them for two reasons
They have a shot at a title this spring
They have proven to Luka they will take chances to give him a better shot at winning – 7:48 PM
One random thought about Kyrie and the Dallas Mavericks. They may very well lose Kyrie this summer, but this trade is a win for them for two reasons
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Kings.
OUT: Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness.
All three will be out until after the #NBAAllStar break. – 7:39 PM
#Suns injury report vs. #Kings.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Surreal’: T.J. Warren back with Phoenix Suns after blockbuster Kevin Durant trade (w/videos) #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd before the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo’s home debut: “Once they get their reps and understand each other, it’s going to be a beautiful thing.” – 7:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Phoenix Suns have ruled Kevin Durant (knee), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (foot) out for Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 6:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving asks not to continue being asked about his future beyond this season, saying it creates “unwarranted distractions” for the Mavs and him. “I’m just taking it one day at a time,” Irving said, emphasizing how positive his time with the Mavs has been thus far. – 6:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) all remain out for the Suns tomorrow against the Kings.
Clean injury report outside of that. T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley are good to go. – 6:40 PM
Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) all remain out for the Suns tomorrow against the Kings.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Free agent to-be Kyrie Irving requested no more questions about his future with Mavs: “It just puts unwanted distractions on our team. … It’s very draining to ask what’s the long term.” – 6:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s a packed news conference as Kyrie Irving indulges the Dallas media, many of whom weren’t on the road trip. pic.twitter.com/juJUFXbZwN – 6:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving on Josh Green’s rise this season: “That’s one of our young Aussie kings.” – 6:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison on Kyrie Irving: “His game is actually bigger than people realize. … That’s the part that makes me sleep easy at night.” – 6:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs GM Nico Harrison on the Kyrie Irving trade: “I don’t see any risk at all. I actually see risk in not doing it.” – 6:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison on making trade for Kyrie Irving: “I don’t see any risk involved at all. … I see risk in not doing it at all.” – 6:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavs GM Nico Harrison on trading for Kyrie Irving: “I actually see the risk in not doing it.”
Mavs GM Nico Harrison on trading for Kyrie Irving: “I actually see the risk in not doing it.”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving, just before his first Mavs home game, on why many have speculated about his fit with Luka Doncic: “It’s just a trendy question to ask me over and over again. … I don’t know what the misconception is why I can’t play off the ball.” – 6:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Those are two guys that I’ll always be connected to and have an affinity for.” Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson as they were part of Kevin Durant trade that sent them to Brooklyn. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/7CH2qGy9IB – 5:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant was getting work in on the court for the Suns today and it certainly sets the tone for the future.
Monty Williams got a text from Gregg Popovich on a philosophy that he will lean on to not look too far ahead: arizonasports.com/story/3497288/… – 5:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie with the behind-the-back dime to Mark Cuban 🎯😂
(via @espn_macmahon)
pic.twitter.com/qRdySWWPv1 – 5:33 PM
Kyrie with the behind-the-back dime to Mark Cuban 🎯😂
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving’s first home assist as a Maverick was to Mark Cuban. pic.twitter.com/0adxghsALv – 5:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
T.J. Warren described being Kevin Durant’s teammate as “basketball heaven.”
Warren said getting to see how he goes about the game, his mentality and so on makes Durant a great teammate. – 4:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant’s first practice with Phoenix Suns (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 4:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@espn_macmahon speaks on the relationship between Luka and Kyrie:
“All [Luka] can talk about is how fun it is to play with Kyrie Irving. … They both have a lot of respect for each other’s talents. ” pic.twitter.com/NaevcBh0Qk – 4:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
De’Aaron Fox has the same amount of clutch buckets this season as
Kevin Durant
Ja Morant
James Harden
Devin Booker
combined. pic.twitter.com/8JSHf6AhT9 – 3:54 PM
De’Aaron Fox has the same amount of clutch buckets this season as
Kevin Durant
Ja Morant
James Harden
Devin Booker
combined. pic.twitter.com/8JSHf6AhT9 – 3:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OFFICIAL: Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain) OUT until after #NBAAllStar break. #Suns – 3:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet are out until after the All-Star break – 3:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is out until after the All-Star break, per Suns. Same for Cam Payne and Landry Shamet. – 3:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New episode of Bleav in Nets
What led to KD and Kyrie’s downfall in Brooklyn? How did the most talented big three of all time fall apart?
I answer those questions, breaking down the failed era and giving my grade for the Nets’ trade return.
Listen here:
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 3:08 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No one can say the Mavs haven’t tried to improve themselves for the stretch run/playoffs. #Kyrie #Holiday – 3:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Newest Suns member Kevin Durant 👀
🎥: @GeraldBourguet
pic.twitter.com/Gcg87nR60O – 3:05 PM
Newest Suns member Kevin Durant 👀
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons started the first 275 games of his NBA career. He’s been moved to the bench in Brooklyn, and w/4 starters arriving in the KD/Kyrie trades, he’s not sure if he’ll start again.
“It’s a little frustrating … but that’s what it is at this point.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“Retroplex” court and uniforms for the Mavs in Kyrie Irving’s Dallas home debut. This is the sideline in front of the Mavs’ bench. pic.twitter.com/K1KzXt9Pyy – 2:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant working with Jarrett Jack. Looks pretty good! pic.twitter.com/a0Drethxaz – 2:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant working post practice. #Suns pic.twitter.com/V4ihvN2aQd – 2:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just recorded a pod grading the Nets’ trade deadline and offering my overall thoughts on what led to KD and Kyrie’s failure in Brooklyn.
Dropping shortly. – 2:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just recorded my full recap of the Nets’ trade deadline along with my overall thoughts on what led to KD and Kyrie’s failure in Brooklyn.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The aftermath of the Kevin Durant trade kicks off a brand new competition for minutes on the Suns.
On what Terrence Ross brings to that battle and how he challenges his position group: arizonasports.com/story/3495999/… – 12:16 PM
The aftermath of the Kevin Durant trade kicks off a brand new competition for minutes on the Suns.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
There can be a sameness to @NBA regular season. Tonight, however, is not one of those as @Kyrie Irving makes his Mavs home debut vs MIN. Pretty sure there hasn’t been a more anticipated Mavs in-season home debut ever. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 12:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns ready to ‘finish the job,’ win NBA championship with Kevin Durant addition (w/videos) #Suns #NBA azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:57 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
2022-23 SEASON: TOP 50 PERFORMERS IN EACH DRAFT CLASS
2021: 2
2020: 2
2019: 3
2018: 7
2017: 7
2016: 6
2015: 2
2014: 8
2013: 2
2012: 1
2011: 3
2010: 1
2009: 4
2007: 1
2003: 1
The two Top 50 guys drafted before 2009 are KD and LeBron.
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 11:50 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mikal Bridges’ chaotic week included making his Nets debut against the Sixers (of course!)
What’s it like to be on the opposite side of a blockbuster trade?
“I mean, I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant, bro. I probably would make that trade, too.”
inquirer.com/sixers/mikal-b… – 10:44 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYM last week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
@WindhorstESPN on Kyrie to DAL:
apple.co/40uXViZ
Audio essay on LeBron passing Kareem, @espn_macmahon
on Kyrie’s fit/DAL future:
spoti.fi/3JS3MJd
Trade deadline recap w/ @BobbyMarks42 and @kpelton
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba… – 10:39 AM
ICYM last week’s Lowe Post podcasts:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Once upon a time, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shared this court on the practice floor. Today, it’s Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. Spencer Dinwiddie is going through film. pic.twitter.com/q23gbfXsqO – 10:26 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns confirmed Kevin Durant will speak for the first time on Thursday in his introductory press conference. We will be talking with T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley today. – 10:22 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving anticipates raucous ‘Hello’ from fans in home debut with newly energized Mavs dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:39 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets can make it 10 in a row over the Knicks tonight. Never lost when Irving or Durant played. Winning streak is so long that Nets’ leading scorer last time the Knicks won was Spencer Dinwiddie, who hadn’t even been on the team last couple years until returning last week. – 8:28 AM
More on this storyline
After Philadelphia defeated Brooklyn 101-98 on Saturday and following a slew of deadline trades, including former Nets players Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Harden was asked whether there was anything the team could have done to keep him in Brooklyn. He responded: “Yeah, there was, like, a lot of things. But it was just a lot of dysfunction. Clearly. But it was a lot of internal things that I’m not going to ever just say, put in the media or anything. And that was one of the reasons why I chose to make my decision. But now, fast forward to date, I don’t look like the crazy one.” -via The Athletic / February 14, 2023
NBA on ESPN: KD in the Phoenix lineup 🔜☀️ (via @Phoenix Suns) pic.twitter.com/2vHMJiRPTL -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / February 13, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) are all out for tomorrow against the Kings, as expected. No other names on the injury report, so T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley should make their Suns season debuts -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / February 13, 2023