Live stream: Kings 7, Suns 6

The Sacramento Kings (32-24) play against the Phoenix Suns (31-27) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 14, 2023
Sacramento Kings 7, Phoenix Suns 6 (Q1 08:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a dime from a Rising Star to a 3x All-Star 🌟
Keegan Murray 🤝 @Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/qe9TGDslj1 – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant is excited before the start of tonights Suns game, and the fans are excited about Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/igWYcHBjB4 – 9:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
This feels like a pretty big game for the Kings tonight. They trail the Suns 1-0 in the season series. It’s an opportunity to get more distance in the Pacific heading into the break and build on a conference best 15-12 road record. Also, they get the Suns before the KD era begins – 9:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Of course, KD is going to factor in eventually, so that’s a lot of minutes there.
Going to be some tough decisions for Williams in these remaining games without KD to see who gets a shot. Everyone on the roster has a case with how much they helped during the injury-riddled times – 9:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker is still on a minute restriction, #Suns coach Monty Williams said. – 8:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Some pregame reading: De’Aaron Fox taking his game, Kings to new level in All-Star season
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/deaaron-fox-… pic.twitter.com/jeGSE4Pdj2 – 8:53 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/uFV4AxcV11 – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup vs. #Kings:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 8:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
last game before ASW 🌟
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/HPnc1F6s4q – 8:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Mike Brown on KD:
“He’s going to do some things that make the people here in Phoenix go “Wow. We’re lucky we have him.”” – 8:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He just ran through here, you guys didn’t see him.” 😂
Suns Head Coach Monty Williams speaks highly of @De’Aaron Fox‘s speed and skill. pic.twitter.com/61rNKZL6E1 – 8:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damion Lee on not making 3-Point Contest: “I can’t be upset. I mean, I could be upset, but it don’t change nothing. We’ve got a goal to do, it’s bigger than just right now. For a personal accomplishment? Sure it would have been dope to be there and compete, but it’s life.” – 8:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ish Wainright is one of a handful of Suns who has a link to Kevin Durant.
Wainright went to Montrose Christian, the same high school KD spent his senior year at. Terrence Ross did too.
“When I went to Montrose, it was because of those guys also.” – 8:25 PM
Ish Wainright is one of a handful of Suns who has a link to Kevin Durant.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kings coach Mike Brown on the Suns trading for Kevin Durant: “It’s great, it’s great for the Phoenix Suns. Obviously, nobody else in the West is too happy about it, but if you can get a talent like that, why not?” – 8:14 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD in the building for tonight’s game in Phoenix. Checking out the Suns’ locker room for the first time and saying hello to some teammates pregame. – 8:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ish Wainright said he’s not worrying about how many games of availability he has left (two) on his two-way contract. Said his father was big on “controlling what you can control,” a common expression in the Suns locker room as well – 8:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Scoot Henderson selected Kings two-way center Neemias Queta for Team Scoot in today’s NBA G League Next Up draft. The Next Up game will be played at noon PT Sunday at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City (NBA TV).
youtube.com/watch?v=9_W0cc… – 8:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter is officially in the NBA 3-point shootout: pic.twitter.com/Ht3uzOSro9 – 8:02 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
A couple new faces available tonight.
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/JGvKB0UP1R – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Damion Lee despite leading league in 3PT percentage most of the season.
Kevin Huerter is with Kings. #Suns pic.twitter.com/8OLHCG2npD – 7:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kevin Huerter To Participate In 2023 Starry 3-Point Contest At All-Star Saturday Night!
📝⏩ https://t.co/OooRBm6PVy pic.twitter.com/C1ZlSvtin2 – 7:48 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
NIGHT CHAT returns following Kings-Suns:
youtube.com/watch?v=5EnQyO… pic.twitter.com/ytndmgrKT5 – 7:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings Mike Brown said Kevin Durant will make people in Phoenix go “Wow”
Recalls sitting on bench with legs crossed because #Warriors had Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, more. Said #Suns similar with Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, more pic.twitter.com/iEzsPMS6H2 – 7:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Top 10 qualified players in Offensive Rating on NBA.com (>15 mpg, >20 games):
1. Jokić – 124.9*
2. Gordon – 124.0*
3. KCP – 122.9*
4. MPJ – 122.8*
5. Dame – 120.6
6. Murray – 120.1*
7. Booker – 119.9
8. Huerter – 119.7
9. Powell – 119.5
10. Sabonis – 119.3 – 7:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Kevin Durant looks great and is in great shape but KD is sticking to drills for now. No 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 yet. – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams just mentioned Terrence Ross by just first name when talking about figuring out who he’ll play and then paused and “Can I say that?”
Then joked ‘Terrence’ is a guy that helps him. Got a laugh from media as Ross reportedly will join #Suns after #Magic buy Ross out. – 7:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Coach Triano and Loucks making sure @Kevin Huerter‘s ready for this weekend 😂 pic.twitter.com/KjwgnrQucm – 7:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Huerter, on being one of 4 Kings headed to Utah: “It’s exciting to be part of it and to help represent the Kings at All-Star weekend. We’re off to a great start, we can’t wait to see what this weekend is about and then we can’t wait to get back to work.” – 7:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams just mentioned Terrence Ross by just first name when talking about figuring out who he’ll play and then paused and “Can I say that?”
Then joked ‘Terrance’ is a guy that helps him. Got a laugh from media as Ross reportedly will join #Suns after #Magic buy Ross out. – 7:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Kevin Durant has been getting up shots in practice, been in drills, but he hasn’t done 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 yet.
Durant is ruled out until after #NBAAllStar break with right MCL sprain.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Kevin Durant has looked great getting up shots and doing some practice drills, but he hasn’t done 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 yet – 7:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Monty Williams says KD has looked “great” so far as he starts working in some of the Suns’ practice drills — but he still hasn’t done any 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 work yet. – 7:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Hit RT button to congratulate @Kevin Huerter for making it to the #Starry3PT Contest! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/koRkBhMjzJ – 7:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jamal Crawford predicted Kevin Huerter will win the 3-Point Contest on @NBAonTNT. – 7:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings guard Kevin Huerter officially announced to the 3-point contest alongside two former Sacramento stars in Buddy Hield (a past champion) and Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/fPKsPtVxWH – 7:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
K9 is joining the #BeamTeam in Utah 👑
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A whole lot has changed about the Suns since T.J. Warren was traded four years ago.
He’s back, and could end up being very important.
On the strange twist of fate with his exit/return, what the last 4 years were like and his bond with Devin Booker: arizonasports.com/story/3497032/… – 6:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The inaugural 2023 USA Women’s Nike Hoop Summit Team includes Nunu Agara, KK Arnold, Madison Booker, Zoe Brooks, Breya Cunningham, Aalyah Del Rosario, Jadyn Donovan, Hannah Hidalgo, Ashlynn Shade, Judea “JuJu” Watkins, Jada Williams, Mikaylah Williams and Sahara Williams. – 6:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Coming up at 5:20p ET: Jerry Colangelo – Former Suns Owner / Chairman of @HoopHall
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/eLu3nCZFCu – 5:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
By not playing tonight, Jayson Tatum is down to five games left before turning 25.
He’ll have to average 28.2 points/game to pass Giannis for 7th on this list.
He’d now need 39.0 per game to pass Devin Booker for 6th. pic.twitter.com/uPsmUa4bSa – 4:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are activating two-way center Neemias Queta for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns. – 4:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 20: @_Andrew_Lopez joins to discuss some of the West’s star duos — Luka/Kyrie, KD/Booker, Jokic/Murray, Ja/Bane (or JJJ?), Zion/Ingram, Fox/Sabonis and more youtu.be/fXDc9s8aa_k – 4:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“It shows respect to what we’ve done so far.”
🗣️ Devin Booker on turning The Valley into a basketball destination pic.twitter.com/wGDrDmOijE – 4:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas hugs are the best hugs 💕 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/p006R2RCZk – 4:01 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings Round Table time!
We are LIIIIIIIVE with @FCartoscelli3 and @ChrisMWatkins now:
https://t.co/8MeFb6saPV pic.twitter.com/hQF3B4PjEf – 3:58 PM
Kings Round Table time!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Want to know what Jae Crowder said when asked what really happened in Phoenix?
@Jim Owczarski got the answers and more right here. #Suns
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 3:41 PM
