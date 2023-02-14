Kings vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,258,880 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $5,637,992 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 14, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!